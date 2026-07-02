Shved Position Pips Label
- Utilities
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- Version: 1.14
- Activations: 5
Shved Position Pips Label is a professional utility indicator for MetaTrader 5 that displays the real-time floating profit or loss of all your active positions directly on the chart. No more switching to the "Trade" tab at the bottom of the terminal — all crucial information about your running trades is positioned right in front of your eyes next to the current price line!
Key Advantages:
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Smooth Price-Anchored Alignment: The labels are anchored to the last bar and smoothly slide vertically following the market. When scrolling the chart history or changing timeframes, the blocks automatically move along with the candles without any overlapping issues.
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High Performance & No Lag: Unlike standard indicators that overload MT5's rendering thread with heavy object queries on every single tick, this indicator calculates coordinates in the background. It is highly optimized even for high-frequency tick data during major news releases.
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Automatic Width Adjustment: The width of the blocks dynamically adapts to the text length. The column remains neatly aligned and legible, preventing any text clipping on the sides (especially in currency mode).
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Two Display Modes: Switch between displaying your trading results in Points (Pips) or in real money (Deposit Currency) with a single setting.
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Symmetric "Total" Box: The total sum of all running positions is displayed at the bottom of the column. This block automatically centers and stands out symmetrically for a better visual layout.
Indicator Settings (Inputs):
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Display Mode: Choose between displaying in Points (Pips) or Deposit Currency.
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Label Offset X: Set the horizontal gap from the current candle (in pixels).
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Label Width / Height: Set the minimum dimensions of the labels.
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Row Spacing: Set the vertical gap between rows in the column.
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Total Width Offset: Set the extra width to make the Total box stand out.
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Custom Colors: Full control over background and text colors for profitable and losing trades separately, as well as for the Total box.
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Border Settings: Choose a custom border color or allow it to match the text color automatically.