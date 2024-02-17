EA Keltner

Keltner Channels Breakout Strategy:

The trading robot developed for the Metatrader 5 platform is designed to operate automatically using the Keltner channels breakout strategy. This strategy involves identifying entry and exit points based on market volatility, as defined by the Keltner channels.

Key Features:

Keltner Channels Breakout: The robot identifies moments when the price breaks through the Keltner channels, indicating opportunities for buying or selling. Trading Hour Parameters: It is possible to configure specific trading hours when the robot will be authorized to operate. This allows adapting the strategy to different market sessions and avoiding trades during times of low liquidity or high volatility. Daily Gain or Loss Targets: The robot allows setting daily gain or loss targets. Once the target is reached, the robot can close its operations to avoid further exposure to the market. Average Price System: In case of adverse market movements, the robot can use an average price system to improve the entry price in trades, thus reducing the impact of potential losses. Trailing Stop: The robot uses a trailing stop mechanism to protect profits from trades. This stop is dynamically adjusted as the price moves in favor of the position. Breakeven: After reaching a certain level of profit, the robot can adjust the stop loss to the entry price, ensuring that the trade does not result in losses, even if it reverses its direction. Capital Management System (Soros): The robot can implement a capital management system based on the Soros technique, where the position size is adjusted according to the recent performance of the trading account.

These combined features provide the robot with a robust and adaptive approach to operate in the financial market, using the Keltner channels breakout strategy. The ultimate goal is to maximize profits while efficiently managing the risk associated with trades.



