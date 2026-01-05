Gold Liquidity Sweep EA

PRODUCT DESCRIPTION

XAUUSD M3 Liquidity Sweep EA is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on the M3 timeframe using a session‑based liquidity sweep approach.

The EA monitors recent swing highs and lows (pivot levels) and looks for liquidity sweeps occurring during high‑activity trading sessions (Asia, London, and New York). When price moves beyond a recent pivot during these sessions, the EA opens a trade in the anticipated reversal direction.

Risk management is handled using an ATR‑based Stop Loss combined with multiple Take Profit levels, allowing partial position exits. A trailing stop function is included to help protect profits when price moves favorably.

The EA is designed to trade one position per symbol to limit over‑exposure and maintain controlled risk behavior.

⚙️ KEY FEATURES

Designed for XAUUSD (Gold)

Optimized for M3 timeframe

Session‑based trading (Asia, London, New York)

Liquidity sweep detection using pivot highs and lows

ATR‑based Stop Loss

Three Take Profit levels (partial exits)

Trailing Stop management

One active trade per symbol

No martingale

No grid

No DLLs or external dependencies

⏱ RECOMMENDED SETTINGS

Symbol: XAUUSD

Timeframe: M3

Account Type: Standard or Cent

Broker: Low‑spread Gold broker recommended

Lot Sizes: Adjustable via input parameters

Server Time: Trading sessions are based on broker server time

⚠️ IMPORTANT INFORMATION

Trading sessions (Killzones) are calculated using broker server time .

Performance may vary depending on broker conditions, spreads, execution speed, and market volatility.

Users are strongly encouraged to test the EA on a demo account before using it on a live account.

Conservative risk settings are recommended.

📈 STRATEGY TESTING

For best results, backtesting should be performed using Every Tick modeling.

Users may optimize input parameters according to their broker and trading preferences.

🛑 DISCLAIMER

This Expert Advisor does not guarantee profits.

Trading financial markets involves risk, and past performance does not guarantee future results.

The user assumes full responsibility for any trading decisions made using this product.