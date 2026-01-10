Silver Session Pivot EA – LITE (XAGUSD)

The Silver Session Pivot EA is a precision-built session trading algorithm designed exclusively for Silver (XAGUSD).

No multi-symbol confusion. No generic logic.

Just clean session structure, key price levels, and disciplined execution.

This EA identifies important session highs and lows, stores them as session pivots, and executes trades when price reacts around these levels using a fixed 1:3 risk-to-reward ratio.

Every trade is based on market structure, not indicators stacked on top of each other.

🔥 Why Silver (XAGUSD)?

Silver is volatile, technical, and highly session-dependent — exactly where structured algorithms outperform manual and random trading.

The EA is optimized to take advantage of:

Strong post-session moves

Liquidity sweeps around session highs and lows

Clean impulsive reactions after consolidation

This is not a “trade everything” EA.

It is purpose-built for Silver, and that focus is its edge.

⚙️ Core Features

✔️ Automatic session high & low detection

✔️ Session pivot storage after session close

✔️ Reversed entry logic (designed against common retail behavior)

✔️ Fixed 1:3 Risk–Reward ratio

✔️ Optimized stop-loss handling for metals

✔️ No Martingale

✔️ No Grid

✔️ No Overtrading

👉 Every position is taken with intent, structure, and risk control.

💰 Capital Requirement (IMPORTANT)

This EA is not designed for undercapitalized accounts.

👉 Recommended minimum capital: €1,500

This ensures:

Proper lot sizing

Stable margin usage

Realistic drawdown behavior

Correct risk management execution

Running the system with less capital limits the strategy and distorts results.

🎯 Why is this EA FREE?

Simple.

This is the LITE version.

It is designed to:

Demonstrate how professional session logic works

Show the stability of a structured algorithm

Allow traders to experience real market behavior without hype

👉 Traders who understand this EA will immediately see why professional-grade EAs are priced the way they are.

The premium systems build directly on this foundation —

with deeper filters, advanced logic, and higher precision.

🚀 Who is this EA for?

✔️ Traders focused on Silver (XAGUSD)

✔️ Traders who value structure over indicators

✔️ Users who want to compare free vs premium quality

✔️ Traders who want to understand why good systems are not cheap

❗ Disclaimer

This EA does not guarantee profits.

It is a tool, and tools reveal their value through proper use and testing.