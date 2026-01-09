Gold Session Breakout Trading Expert

Session Pivots EA – LITE (FREE)

A disciplined, rule-based trading EA built from real market experience – not overfitted backtests.

This FREE LITE version is derived from a professional trading framework used in live environments.
It focuses on session structure, liquidity breaks, and strict risk control – simplified for stability, clarity, and long-term robustness.

🔍 How the EA works

  • Identifies session highs & lows using ICT Killzones (New York time)

  • Waits for the session to complete, then trades the breakout

  • Reversed breakout logic for improved consistency

  • Only ONE open position at a time

  • Fixed Risk-to-Reward: 1:3

  • Broker-safe automatic Stop Loss validation

  • Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) and major FX pairs

🛡 Professional Risk Management

This EA is designed to survive real market conditions.

  • Default lot size: 0.03 (fully adjustable)

  • Gold (XAUUSD):

    • Stop Loss automatically clamped between $5 – $15

  • Forex pairs:

    • Stop Loss handled correctly in pips

  • Take Profit = 3× Stop Loss (1:3 RR)

👉 Recommended minimum account size: 500€
This ensures stable execution, proper margin usage, and realistic risk control.

❌ What this EA does NOT use

  • ❌ No martingale

  • ❌ No grid

  • ❌ No hedging abuse

  • ❌ No news gambling

  • ❌ No curve-fitted logic

This is not a “get rich quick” robot – it is a clean trading tool.

👤 Who this EA is for

  • Traders who value structure and discipline

  • Beginners who want a safe, understandable EA

  • Advanced traders looking for a clean base system

  • Anyone tired of aggressive free bots that blow accounts

📌 Important

This is a FREE LITE version.
It is intentionally simplified to remain transparent, stable, and educational.

If you understand why this EA trades, you already understand its edge.

✅ Download it

✅ Test it properly

✅ Judge it by logic – not hype

Developed by a funded trader & MQL5 EA developer.
Built for real markets – not marketing screenshots.


