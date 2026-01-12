Cosmic Orbit
System Features:
- Based on Trend Resonance Theory
- Suitable for spot trading instruments such as forex and gold (e.g., EURUSD, Gold, etc.)
- Compatible with any legitimate MT5 platform
- No embedded Martingale strategy or hedging operations
- Employs a strict capital risk management model, automatically adjusting trading volume based on account balance percentage
- Utilizes a tiered profit-taking approach with progressively increasing positions, achieving sustained profits through multi-level targets
- All positions are protected by trailing stop-loss orders to achieve long-term stable profitability
- Also a good auxiliary tool for novice traders learning trend trading
Parameter Table and Important Parameter Explanation:
- Timeframe (key-trend): The time window (Period level) of the main trend.
- PERIOD_MN1
- PERIOD_W1
- PERIOD_D1
- PERIOD_H12
- Trend baseline (from Alligator indicator): Selects one moving average from the Alligator indicator as the main line for determining trend entry and exit.
- Alligator 13
- Algorithm of pullback indicator: A special algorithm for judging trend pullbacks, which needs to be optimized and adjusted according to different trading instruments.
- Morph parameters for pullback indicator: Key strategies configured for the algorithm to identify pullbacks; commonly used parameter ranges are FA_1 to FA_5.
- Parameters for filtering potential false opportunities: Used to eliminate false breakout signals; can be optimized according to different trading instruments.
- Ratio factor used to identify abnormal fluctuations.
Used to prevent abnormal fluctuations caused by sudden market events, range 0.99~0.01, generally not greater than 0.15.
- Timeframe (Determinating for callback-wave): The time period for identifying phased pullback waves.
- Timeframe (execute-wave): The detailed time period for executing specific trading operations, used for micro-operations.such as adding or reducing positions.
- Baseline of stoploss. True: execute-wave. False: callback-wave. The time period on which the stop loss is adjusted.
- Stoploss baseline (from Alligator indicator): Selects a moving average from the Alligator indicator as the stop loss adjustment baseline.
- Alligator 13
- Factor for Stoploss (based on ATR indicator): Initializes the stop loss based on the average volatility.
- Integer part of profit target factor: The total number of positions that can be held simultaneously, which is also the minimum profit target.
- profit target fine-tuning factor
Range: 0.01~0.99
- Upper limit of the estimated risk per transaction relative to the balance: Maximum risk percentage for each additional investment.
- Abnormal quote spread limit: This must be customized for different trading instruments.
- Magic Number: Used to identify and manage trading operations executed by this system.
- Quiet Time(Format: "0to6#... : This allows setting trading hours to avoid the risk of gaps between weeks.
- Alligator 8
- Alligator 5
- Alligator 8
- Alligator 5
Used to prevent abnormal fluctuations caused by sudden market events, generally 1.5 to 3.0.
e.g., 1.0 = 1%, 2.5 = 2.5%
e.g., EURUSD is typically 0.0004, Gold is 3.5, etc.
e.g., from 00:00 Monday to 23:15 Friday, you can enter "1#00:00~5#23:15"