Cosmic Orbit

Timeframe (key-trend): The time window (Period level) of the main trend.

- PERIOD_MN1

- PERIOD_W1

- PERIOD_D1

- PERIOD_H12





Trend baseline (from Alligator indicator): Selects one moving average from the Alligator indicator as the main line for determining trend entry and exit.

- Alligator 13

- Alligator 8

- Alligator 5

Algorithm of pullback indicator: A special algorithm for judging trend pullbacks, which needs to be optimized and adjusted according to different trading instruments.





Morph parameters for pullback indicator: Key strategies configured for the algorithm to identify pullbacks; commonly used parameter ranges are FA_1 to FA_5.





Parameters for filtering potential false opportunities: Used to eliminate false breakout signals; can be optimized according to different trading instruments.





Ratio factor used to identify abnormal fluctuations.

Used to prevent abnormal fluctuations caused by sudden market events, range 0.99~0.01, generally not greater than 0.15.

Timeframe (Determinating for callback-wave): The time period for identifying phased pullback waves.





Timeframe (execute-wave): The detailed time period for executing specific trading operations, used for micro-operations.such as adding or reducing positions.

Baseline of stoploss. True: execute-wave. False: callback-wave. The time period on which the stop loss is adjusted.





Stoploss baseline (from Alligator indicator): Selects a moving average from the Alligator indicator as the stop loss adjustment baseline.

Factor for Stoploss (based on ATR indicator): Initializes the stop loss based on the average volatility.

Used to prevent abnormal fluctuations caused by sudden market events, generally 1.5 to 3.0.

Integer part of profit target factor: The total number of positions that can be held simultaneously, which is also the minimum profit target.

profit target fine-tuning factor

Range: 0.01~0.99





Upper limit of the estimated risk per transaction relative to the balance: Maximum risk percentage for each additional investment.

e.g., 1.0 = 1%, 2.5 = 2.5%

Abnormal quote spread limit: This must be customized for different trading instruments.

e.g., EURUSD is typically 0.0004, Gold is 3.5, etc.

Magic Number: Used to identify and manage trading operations executed by this system.





Quiet Time(Format: "0to6#... : This allows setting trading hours to avoid the risk of gaps between weeks.

e.g., from 00:00 Monday to 23:15 Friday, you can enter "1#00:00~5#23:15"