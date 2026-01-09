Xag Session Scalper Pro Killzone MultiTp
- Experts
- Eric John Peter Meissner
- Version: 14.0
- Activations: 5
XAG Session Scalper PRO – Multi-TP Killzone Strategy
Professional Silver (XAGUSD) Trading Expert Advisor
Designed for high-performance session trading on M3
📈 Overview
XAG Session Scalper PRO is a professional-grade Expert Advisor developed specifically for Silver (XAGUSD), optimized for M3 timeframe session trading.
This EA is built around institutional session behavior, combining precise session timing, multi-position scaling, and multi-take-profit logic to extract consistent intraday profits while keeping drawdowns controlled.
Unlike generic scalpers, this system focuses on quality trades, not overtrading.
🧠 Core Strategy Logic
-
Trades only during high-probability market sessions (Asia, London, New York)
-
Opens multiple positions simultaneously (scaling in)
-
Uses fixed, logical stop-loss structure
-
Three independent Take-Profit targets (TP1 / TP2 / TP3)
-
Automatic Break-Even management after partial profits
-
No martingale
-
No grid
-
No dangerous averaging
This keeps the strategy robust, transparent, and sustainable.
⚙️ Key Features
✅ Multi-Position Entry
Opens 3 or more positions at the same time instead of a single trade.
✅ Multi-Take-Profit System
-
TP1: Secure early profits
-
TP2: Lock in gains + auto Break-Even
-
TP3: Let winners run
✅ Session-Based Trading Logic
Trades only when liquidity and volatility are present.
✅ Strict Risk Control
-
Fixed SL logic
-
Controlled drawdowns
-
No over-exposure
✅ Fully Automated
-
No manual intervention required
-
Optimized for Strategy Tester & live trading
📊 Backtest Performance (Strategy Tester)
Based on the provided backtests (see screenshots):
-
Profit Factor: approx. 3.0 up to 22.0 (depending on test period)
-
Win Rate: approx. 57% – 88%
-
Controlled Drawdown: approx. 28% – 44%
-
Sharpe Ratio: above 1.0
-
Consistent equity growth
-
Clearly above average EA performance
These results place the EA significantly above the market average, especially for session-based scalpers on Silver (XAGUSD).
🥈 Instrument & Timeframe
-
Instrument: XAGUSD (Silver)
-
Recommended Timeframe: M3
-
Market: Forex / Metals
👤 Who Is This EA For?
✔ Traders looking for serious session scalping
✔ Users who prefer multiple positions instead of single entries
✔ Traders who want real risk control, not gambling logic
✔ Anyone trading Silver professionally
⚠️ Important Notes
-
Results depend on broker conditions (spread, execution)
-
A low-spread broker for XAGUSD is strongly recommended
-
Always test on demo before live deployment
⭐ Final Verdict
XAG Session Scalper PRO is not a toy EA.
It is a professional Silver trading system, built for traders who understand session behavior, liquidity, and structured risk.
If you are looking for a high-performance, above-average Expert Advisor for XAGUSD, this EA delivers.