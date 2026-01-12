Apex100 Automator

Strategy Logic (Session Sweep & Liquidity Reclaim)

Apex100 Automator identifies the session high and session low within a predefined trading window.
After the session has completed, the EA monitors price action for liquidity sweeps — false breakouts where liquidity is taken above or below the session range.

A trade is opened only if:

  • liquidity has clearly been swept, and

  • price structurally reclaims the session level afterward

Classic breakout trades are intentionally avoided.
The strategy is built around false breakouts and controlled re-entries, not impulsive momentum chasing.

Timeframe & Market Concept

Gold (XAUUSD)

  • Primary signal execution on the 3-minute timeframe (M3)

  • Proven to perform profitably on higher timeframes as well, especially H4

  • Fixed multi-target Risk-to-Reward structure: 1:3 / 1:5 / 1:7

  • Designed for precise intraday liquidity moves with higher-timeframe structure support

Silver (XAGUSD)

  • Best performance observed on the H4 timeframe

  • Clean session behavior and smoother liquidity characteristics

  • Uses the same session sweep logic, adapted to silver’s volatility profile

The EA is timeframe-independent, but the above configurations represent the most stable and reliable usage scenarios.

Core Features

  • Automatic calculation of Session High & Low

  • Robust session construction from historical M1 data

  • Liquidity sweep detection (not a breakout EA)

  • Optional reclaim confirmation after sweep

  • Trades executed only after session completion

  • Maximum one trade per day (anti-overtrading logic)

  • ATR-based Stop Loss with broker-safe stop-level validation

  • Multi-target exit structure with partial profit logic

  • Compatible with Netting and Hedging accounts

  • Optional trailing stop functionality

Prop Firm Risk Control & Trading Discipline

Apex100 Automator includes a dedicated daily risk engine designed specifically for prop-firm rules.

Daily Risk & Trade Lock

  • Daily risk dynamically linked to account equity

  • Optimized for 100,000 EUR funded accounts

  • Daily loss limit fully adjustable

  • Trade lock after reaching daily limits is configurable

Daily Profit Lock

  • Default configuration stops trading after +3,000 EUR daily profit

  • Profit target is fully adjustable

  • Higher daily profit targets can be configured
    (however, conservative default settings are recommended)

Once a daily limit is reached:

  • no new trades are allowed

  • trading is locked until the next trading day

  • no revenge trading, no rule violations

Risk Management & Position Sizing

  • Position size is automatically calculated based on daily risk

  • Lot size dynamically scales with rising or falling equity

  • Additional margin-safety checks are applied

  • No aggressive lot escalation

  • Recommendation:

    • Use default settings for 100k accounts

    • Review lot sizing once, depending on broker specifications

Recommended Usage

  • Designed and recommended for 100,000 EUR prop-firm accounts

  • Default parameters are calibrated for this account size

  • Adjustments are possible but should be made cautiously

  • Focus on consistency, rule compliance, and long-term capital protection

System Philosophy

Apex100 Automator does not trade frequently —
it trades selectively.

If the strategy does not detect a valid setup, it remains inactive.
This restraint is intentional and reflects professional prop-firm trading behavior.

No forced entries.
No emotional decisions.
No unnecessary exposure.

Important Notice

This Expert Advisor is intended for evaluation, testing, and educational purposes and represents a fully rule-based trading system designed to meet modern prop-firm requirements.

Trading financial instruments involves substantial risk.
Losses may exceed the invested capital.
Past performance is not indicative of future results.


