BTC Gold MT5

1.86

An expert based on artificial intelligence ( AI )
For GOLD (XAUUSD) and BITCOIN (BTCUSD) in time frame 30 minutes, 1 and 4 hours and daily
Has a TP and a SL
Without the use of dangerous strategies such as martingales and hedges

Best time frame: M30 , Best currency pair: GOLD

Get EURUSD Expert for free after buying(or renting) this Expert. For more information, send a message after buying(renting).

 Symbol:                     GOLD (XAUUSD) and BITCOIN (BTCUSD)
 Time frames:             M30 , H1 , H4
 Minimum Deposit:     Minimum tested capital:500$
 Brokers:                     Any brokers
 Leverage:                  50 and above tested



Features of this expert:

It has many settings (Over time, I will add the necessary settings)
Without the use of risky trades such as martingales and hedges
Can be used in gold and btc symbols
Can be used in 30 minutes time frames and 1 and 4 hours
Tested in the most reputable brokers in the world
Has a TP and a SL
Profit limit and loss limit are fixed
R/R = 1 (SL=TP)




Settings:

Trade with high spread: If it is inactive, when the spreads are high, Expert does not trade, If your number of trades is low, you can activate this option.

Order "Buy" :If it is inactive, it will not do "buy" trades

Order "Sell" : If it is inactive, it will not do "sell" trades

Full Trade: Increases the number of signals , If your number of trades is low, you can activate this option.

To increase the expert signals during testing, activate the "full trade" and "Trade with high spread" option in the settings.


If you need more settings, be sure to let us know
Read this article to know more about settings and details: Settings guide





How this expert works:

This specialist works on the basis of complex artificial intelligence calculations.
We transfer data from previous years (data from several reputable brokers), types of patterns (candlestick patterns, harmonic patterns, etc.), specific areas (support, resistance, rand price, etc.), personalized indicators (the most reliable and newest indicators) to AI. We gave it and this artificial intelligence has reached the level you see after 7 months of training in very strong and advanced systems.
Our training continues...





How to work with this expert:

Just run this expert.
Download and run the settings file
These settings are located in the settings help file


Help files:

Settings guide
A complete guide to buying and using experts: BTC Gold Guide
Frequently Asked Questions: FAQ




Some important points:

Use this expert only on the gold and btc symbol
The photos on the site are related to the gold symbol
Use this expert only in  M30 , H1 and H4 time frames
You can use a variety of brokers, but try to use large and famous brokers
To increase the number of trades, you can use two different settings: full trade, trade with high spread
Default settings are great, so you do not need a separate settings file (The settings I put on the site are also good)
If you have any questions or concerns, be sure to let me know
If you need any settings, be sure to let me know
We update this expert every 1 to 2 months to reach an almost complete version and solve its problems. All updates are free



Reviews 7
prozall
703
prozall 2023.12.06 09:04 
 

After the update, it works great now. I'll see how it works in the future. Thank you. Don't abandon the project.

Recommended products
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Experts
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AU
Hamster Scalping mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.71 (242)
Experts
Hamster Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor. Night scalping strategy. The RSI indicator and an ATR-based filter are used for entries. The advisor needs a hedging account type Be careful i not sell EA or sets at telegram it scam. All settings free here at   blog .  IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and a bonus! Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller General Recommendati
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Viking Alpha DAX Ivar Edition
Valdeci Carlos Dos Passos Albuquerque
Experts
Viking Alpha DAX — Germany 40 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 LAUNCH PROMO Only 10 copies at launch price. Price increases with each sale. Launch price: $297 Next price: $497 Final price: $997 Live Performance: FX Blue — Vikingtradingbots What Makes Viking Alpha DAX Different Most DAX robots fail for one simple reason: they treat the Germany 40 like a forex pair. It isn't. The DAX has a heartbeat — a specific rhythm tied to the Frankfurt Stock Exchange opening, the European session structure, an
HMA Scalper Pro EA
Vladimir Shumikhin
5 (2)
Experts
HMA Scalper Pro EA — Automated Trading Advisor Based on Hull Moving Average (HMA) for MetaTrader 5 OVERVIEW HMA Scalper Pro EA is a professional trading robot (Expert Advisor) for MetaTrader 5 that trades in the direction of the Hull Moving Average (HMA). The HMA indicator determines the current trend direction, and the EA opens trades in that direction, enhanced by Smart Risk capital management, adaptive grid trading, trailing stop, breakeven, and time filters. The EA supports both Netting a
Fractal Trend Master
Marcus Vinicius
Experts
The Fractal Trend Master is one of the most powerful and sophisticated Expert Advisors on the market, designed to protect traders' capital while maximizing profit opportunities. Based on Bill Williams' renowned methodology, this EA uses three essential technical analysis tools: the Alligator indicator , fractals , and the Gator Oscillator , creating a robust and precise framework for identifying and following market trends. This EA was designed with a focus on advanced risk management and capita
Investopedia FIVE
Joseph Anthony Aya-ay Yutig
Experts
Investopedia FIVE EA is based on this article: https://www.investopedia.com/articles/forex/08/five-minute-momo.asp TRADING CONDITIONS - Look for currency pair trading below the X-period EMA and MACD to be in negative territory. - Wait for price to cross above the X-period EMA, then make sure that MACD is either in the process of crossing from negative to positive or has crossed into positive territory within five bars. - Go long X pips above the X-period EMA. - Sell X of the position at en
Stormer RSI 2
Ricardo Rodrigues Lucca
Experts
This strategy was learned from Stormer to be used on B3. Basically, 15 minutes before closing the market, it will check RSI and decided if it will open an position. This strategy do not define a stop loss. If the take profit reach the entry price it will close at market the position. The same happens if the maximal number of days is reached. It is created to brazilian people, so all configuration are in portuguese. Sorry Activations allowed have been set to 50.
Magic EA MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Experts
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
Cyclone Intraday
Mikhail Mitin
5 (1)
Experts
How the EA works (simple explanation) Trades on M5 timeframe Uses H1 timeframe to analyze global market context Analyzes 2 or 3 timeframes simultaneously On each timeframe: Checks price position relative to one or two Moving Averages Evaluates MA angle and distance between price and MA Entry logic is based on trend + volatility conditions , not on random signals The full algorithm is illustrated in the screenshots. Recommended usage Symbol: EURUSD Timeframe: M5 Trading style: Intraday
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Experts
SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - designed to open trades! This is a trading robot that uses special innovative and advanced algorithms to calculate its values, Your Assistant in the World of Financial Markets. Use our set of indicators from the SolarTrade Suite series to better choose the moment to launch this robot. Check out our other products from the SolarTrade Suite series at the bottom of the description. Do you want to confidently navigate the world of inves
GoldenRatioX
Serhii Sharlai
Experts
GoldenRatioX — Gold Scalping, Refined to Perfection GoldenRatioX is a powerful and intuitive platform for high-speed gold trading, designed specifically for scalpers and active traders who operate on the edge of seconds and aim to squeeze the maximum out of every price movement. After the purchase, please make sure to contact me to receive the settings.  Why gold? Gold is more than just an asset. It’s a highly liquid, volatile instrument with well-defined levels — a perfect match for scalping.
Aegis DAX Scalper EA
Damiano Donatello
Experts
Aegis DAX Scalper EA is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for short-term trading on GER40/DAX40. The system combines a M5 trend filter with M1 pullback entries, RSI confirmation, candle structure analysis, spread filtering, volatility filtering and automated trade management. The EA does not use grid, martingale or recovery basket logic. Each trade is opened with a real stop loss and managed through break-even and trailing stop rules. Version 1.01 includes improved compatibility with di
Malaysian Support and Resistance
Januaries Mwaka Mawioo
Experts
Classic SNR MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor | Multi-Symbol Support & Resistance Trading with Trend-Based Logic Overview Classic SNR Breakout EA is a professional trading robot that identifies structural Support & Resistance levels using daily swing points and executes trades based on H1 price action relative to these levels. The EA applies   dual logic : in an uptrend, it sells on H1 rejection below an SNR level; in a downtrend, it buys on H1 rejection above an SNR level. Breakout confirmations are
ProTrade EA
Jim Ariel Camarce Ignao
Experts
Key Features   Automated Candle Pattern Recognition 10 Professional Patterns : Detects Bullish/Bearish Engulfing, Hammer/Shooting Star, Morning/Evening Star, Piercing/Dark Cloud, and 6 additional professional candlestick patterns Smart Filtering : Combine multiple patterns with configurable confirmation logic Volume Confirmation : Optional volume filter to validate pattern strength Multi-Timeframe Analysis : Separate execution and bias timeframes for better timing   Trading Dashboard Int
Matrix Arrow EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (7)
Experts
Matrix Arrow EA MT5  is a unique expert advisor that can trade the  Matrix Arrow Indicator's MT5   signals with a trade panel on the chart, manually or 100% automatically.  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  will determine the current trend at its early stages, gathering information and data from up to 10 standard indicators, which are: Average Directional Movement Index (ADX), Commodity Channel Index (CCI), Classic Heiken Ashi candles, Moving Average, Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD), Rela
Magic Grid MT5
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.14 (7)
Experts
Magic Grid MT5 is a non-indicator Expert Advisor using a grid strategy (on a hedging account). The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically (once at the beginning of the trade).   The robot can trade on any timeframe, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs,
Little Swinger by RT
Abdul Wahab
Experts
Little Swinger    (Best choice for passive income lovers) Developed by RobotechTrading   key features: Financial Freedom Back testing results will match with real live trading results Proper TP and SL Controlled Risk Highly Optimized settings Running on our Real Live Accounts Little Risk, Little Drawdown, Little Stress, Little BUT stable income, just set and forget. Strategy: Not Indicator based No Martingale  No Grid  No Repaint strategy Safe and Secure calculation of Live data and than take
PullBackSniper
Fernando Da Silva Candido
Experts
PullBackSniper PullBackSniper is an Expert Advisor developed for MetaTrader 5, focused on pullback trading, market structure confirmation, and precise entries near relevant technical zones. The robot was designed to search for trading opportunities after price corrections, avoiding impulsive entries and attempting to operate only when there is confluence between a technical level, market context, price rejection, and a valid entry trigger. The main logic of the system is to identify important ch
VR Black Box MT5
Vladimir Pastushak
1 (1)
Experts
VR Black Box is a modern automatic trading expert developed by an experienced trader programmer. A powerful trading tool built on a proven trend-following market movement strategy. This robot has gone through a long path of development and improvement, regularly updating and adapting to changing market conditions. Over years of operation on real trading accounts, it has proven itself as a reliable assistant for both beginners and experienced traders. Set files, demo versions of the product, inst
Gold Beast Pro
Marc Henning Hruschka
Experts
Gold Beast Pro MT5 Gold Beast Pro MT5 is a professional automated trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. The EA is built to operate fully automatically while maintaining stable trade execution and adaptive market behavior under different market conditions. Gold Beast Pro focuses on precision execution, intelligent market participation, and controlled risk management to provide a smooth and efficient automated trading experience. The system is optimized for trader
Panha Scalping EA MT5
Huy Phanna
2.75 (4)
Experts
PANHA SCALPING EA MT5 PANHA SCALPING EA MT5 is a professional automated scalping system designed to trade fast-moving forex markets using real-time market direction and advanced position control. The EA focuses on precise entries, controlled exposure, and intelligent basket-level profit and risk management, making it suitable for traders who want structured, automated scalping without complex configuration. Strategy Overview Market-direction based scalping Designed for fast-moving forex symbo
FREE
Gold Martingale Robot
Borriphat Maitree
Experts
To those who have already purchased, the team would like to express our sincere gratitude. Your support motivates the team and encourages us to continue developing and improving the quality of our products. Transform Your Gold Trading! Unleash Exponential & Sustainable Growth with the "Gold Martingale Robot EA" (MT5) Are you tired of constantly watching charts? Stressed out every time high-impact economic news is released? Or perhaps you've made profits only to watch them vanish due to ho
Gorilla UltimateBeast Forex
Petr Kostal
Experts
Gorilla Ultimate Beast Forex is an automated trading system (EA) for MetaTrader 5 , designed for fully rule-based trading on forex instruments without the need for manual intervention. Transparency is important to me, which is why the performance and ongoing statistics are available from a real account via independent Myfxbook monitoring. The EA is intended for traders who want clearly defined entry/exit rules and the ability to run a more conservative or more dynamic approach depending on their
Gold Crazy EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
VectorTrailFX
Jerome Alan Wood
Experts
VectorTrail FX | Mean Reversion Grid EA | EURGBP M15 | FIFO Compliant VectorTrail FX is a precision mean reversion Expert Advisor built for EURGBP on the M15 timeframe. It uses statistical Z-score analysis to identify when price has stretched too far from its mean, then enters a directional basket and exits when floating profit peaks — keeping drawdown tight while compounding consistently. Fully FIFO-compliant and tested with US brokers. How It Works VectorTrail FX measures how far price has de
Goldmost MT5
Hongliang Ding
Experts
Goldmost – Precision Trading for XAUUSD This EA implements a multi-timeframe breakout strategy for XAUUSD, identifying critical support/resistance levels to execute trades with dynamic SL/TP adjustments, and intelligent exit protocols for optimized risk management. The parameters are updated regularly to adapt to evolving market conditions. This ensures the model continuously adjusts to shifting sentiment, investor behavior, and emerging trends - keeping your strategy aligned with current marke
Mir Station MT5
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
Mir Station MT5  it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices.    The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions      Mir Station MT5   Have neurals nets to used the correct algoritm in the correct market situation   Mir Station MT5         It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor.      Mir Station MT5   is a plug and play system Mir Sta
ISS Station MT5
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
ISS Station MT5      it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions ISS Station MT5       Have neurals nets to used the correct algoritm in the correct market situation ISS Station MT5           It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor.        ISS Station MT5       is a plug and play system   ISS Stat
Account Turbo Flip Pro
Adrian Titilincu
Experts
Feel free to contact me for XAUUSD setfiles. Watch more videos to reveal ATF PRO during backtesting: - [ XAUUSD ] ->  Account Turbo Flip Pro EA - XAUUSD - [ GBPUSD ] ->   Account Turbo Flip Pro EA - GBPUSD Account Turbo Flip Pro: Configuration Guide To ensure optimal performance, please refer to this guide when configuring your EA settings. 1. Visual Settings Show Panel: Toggles the visibility of the on-chart graphical user interface dashboard. Top Labels Font Color: Determines the color matri
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.5 (8)
Experts
Bringing institutional-grade trading to the Quantum ecosystem, Quantum Titan sets a new standard for precision, discipline, and proven live-market performance. Developed for traders who expect more from a GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan represents the next evolution of Quantum trading technology. Availability is strictly limited to 1,000 lifetime licenses worldwide. Once all 1,000 copies have been claimed, Quantum Titan will no longer be available. Special launch discount price. Final price $1999
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.51 (41)
Experts
No Grid/No Martingale/No Recovery/No Hedging/Single Entry with SL/One Shot  Smart Gold Hunter is an Expert Advisor for XAUUSD / Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who prefer a gold EA with no grid, no martingale, real Stop Loss and Take Profit logic, and controlled risk management. You can check the live signals before making a decision: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My  (Here I use Scalper Mode, To have the exact se
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (34)
Experts
The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves. Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable. Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (146)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (104)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Client Signal YouTube Reviews LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency fro
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (9)
Experts
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper is an Expert Advisor developed for automated gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA is designed for XAUUSD and GOLD on the M15 timeframe. It uses a proprietary multi-factor decision engine to identify qualified trading opportunities and manage positions automatically. The system combines market structure, trend direction, candle quality, volume, momentum and execution controls. It is designed to wait for suitable conditions instead of opening trades continuo
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (47)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES + COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA)
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.16 (43)
Experts
WHAT IS LIZARD? Lizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor, developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-strategy swing breakout system that identifies key structural levels on the chart and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated entry points. No martingale. No grid. No averaging in. Every trade has a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit and is actively managed by a multi-layered exit system, automatically, around the clock. Live Signals - Track real performa
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.29 (28)
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (136)
Experts
Fewer trades. Better trades. Consistency above all. • Live Signal Mode 1  Live Signal Mode 2 Twister Pro EA is a high-precision scalping Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It trades less — but when it does, it trades with purpose. Every entry passes through 5 independent validation layers before a single order is placed, resulting in an extremely high win rate on the Default configuration. TWO MODES: • Mode 1 (recommended) — Very high assertiveness, fe
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
4.81 (27)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 21th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
5 (2)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for trading the US30 index. Its trading logic is designed around the dynamic behavior of major stock indices: strong directional movements, intraday pullbacks, and periods of increased volatility. The EA automates trading in an environment where execution speed, discipline, and efficient position management are essential. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controll
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (215)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Experts
Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
1.87 (15)
Experts
Important information: Support and answers to questions are available only here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Taiwan ); Zoomini is a small set of machine-learning models from the latest GoGoPips project research from July 2026. These models are intended only for XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Signal: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Important things to know: The models trade with only one order using equal SL/TP. Netting accounts and any leverage are supported. Large deposi
Smart Gold Impulse
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.11 (19)
Experts
No Grid /No Martingale/ No Dca /No rocovery Smart Gold Impulse is now available in a special early launch phase. This is an EA I  am currently using with impressive results on my Live Signal  account. You can check the current performance through the Ultima live signal results, where Smart Gold Impulse has already shown very strong potential in real market conditions. The same set file used on my Ultima live signal account will be shared only with Smart Gold Impulse buyers. At the same time, thi
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (507)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.37 (30)
Experts
Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.5 (18)
Experts
Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $1199 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.08 (37)
Experts
UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.55 (22)
Experts
UPDATE:  Few Copies Left At Current Price! Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +290% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in vo
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
Experts
Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Vexora sera
Fatima Zohra Ed Dachraoui
5 (2)
Experts
Transparency We believe the best way to evaluate an Expert Advisor is through its real, live trading performance . Live Trading Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379635?source=Site+Signals+My Technical Support :     https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fatima-zohraed/news                                           Settings Guide     Launched at $199 Now $299 — Only 10 Copies Available Secure your copy at $299 before the next price increase to $399. VEXORA SERA  : The True Power of Professional G
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.2 (25)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
More from author
Live Sup Res MT5
Claudia Ramona Angerer
4.89 (9)
Indicators
Identification of support and resistance areas A useful indicator for traders completely free Can be used in all symbols Can be used in all time frames It has three different trends: short term, medium term, long term Settings: Clr1,2: You can change the color of the lines Type Trend: You can determine the trend Message me for questions, criticism and suggestions
FREE
Live Sup Res MT4
Claudia Ramona Angerer
4.33 (3)
Indicators
Identification of support and resistance areas A useful indicator for traders completely free Can be used in all symbols Can be used in all time frames It has three different trends: short term, medium term, long term Settings: Clr1,2: You can change the color of the lines Type Trend: You can determine the trend Message me for questions, criticism and suggestions
FREE
Trend Z MT4
Claudia Ramona Angerer
Indicators
Hypothetical trend line display Distance from the trend line Can be used in all symbols Can be used in all time frames An interesting indicator for predicting small waves The greater the distance from the trend line, the more likely it is to return to the trend line Settings: The first three(osic 1,2,3): are the same as the settings of the zigzag indicator The bigger these numbers are, the bigger the trend lines and the longer the trend Back Show: The number of candles displayed Clr1,2: The
FREE
My Point MT4
Claudia Ramona Angerer
4 (1)
Indicators
Diagnosis of major and minor pivot Trend detection with many signals Can be used in all symbols Can be used in all time frames Settings: Back Show: The number of candles it displays If you need any adjustments, or have any questions or suggestions, message me How to trade: Blue: sell signal Red: buy signal Blue and red at the same time: no signal Exit signal: Opposite signal
Zone F MT4
Claudia Ramona Angerer
Indicators
Forecasting the future by combining trend and average price with many signals Can be used in all symbols Can be used in all time frames Settings: BackShow: The number of candles displayed Osi: Main setting, the larger the number, the longer the trend If you need more settings, or have any questions or suggestions, message me How to trade: Blue: sell signal Red: buy signal Blue and red at the same time: no signal
Hunting Trend MT4
Claudia Ramona Angerer
1 (1)
Indicators
66% discount only for the first 5 buyers (4 left), main price: 300 $ Show the signal as a line graph Prediction of 10 future candles and advanced display Prediction of individual candles graphically Can be used in the gold symbol Can be used in 15 minutes time frame Can be used only in gold symbol and only 15 minutes time frame How the indicator works: Using complex mathematical calculations, it predicts the future 10 candles. The predictions of this indicator are based on price. Therefore,
BTC Gold MT4
Claudia Ramona Angerer
1.25 (4)
Experts
An expert based on artificial intelligence ( AI ) For GOLD (XAUUSD) and BITCOIN (BTCUSD) in time frame 30 minutes, 1 and 4 hours and daily Has a TP and a SL Without the use of dangerous strategies such as martingales and hedges Best time frame: M30 , Best currency pair: GOLD Get EURUSD Expert for free after buying(or renting) this Expert. For more information, send a message after buying(renting).  Symbol:                     GOLD (XAUUSD) and BITCOIN (BTCUSD)  Time frames:             M30 , H
Hero EA MT4
Claudia Ramona Angerer
2.8 (5)
Experts
This expert will only be sold (or rented) to 100 people (0 left) At the request of those who rented, we increased the capacity An Expert with combining artificial intelligence (Ai) and classic strategies Combination of more than 10 famous indicators and patterns and private indicators and professional strategies and artificial intelligence Without using risky strategies like martingale and hedge Profit limit and loss limit for all trades In the most important currency pairs of the forex market
My Point MT5
Claudia Ramona Angerer
Indicators
Diagnosis of major and minor pivot Trend detection with many signals Can be used in all symbols Can be used in all time frames Settings: Back Show: The number of candles it displays If you need any adjustments, or have any questions or suggestions, message me How to trade: Blue: sell signal Red: buy signal Blue and red at the same time: no signal Exit signal: Opposite signal
Zone F MT5
Claudia Ramona Angerer
Indicators
Forecasting the future by combining trend and average price with many signals Can be used in all symbols Can be used in all time frames Settings: BackShow: The number of candles displayed Osi: Main setting, the larger the number, the longer the trend If you need more settings, or have any questions or suggestions, message me How to trade: Blue: sell signal Red: buy signal Blue and red at the same time: no signal
Hunting Trend MT5
Claudia Ramona Angerer
Indicators
66% discount only for the first 5 buyers (4 left), main price: 300 $ Show the signal as a line graph Prediction of 10 future candles and advanced display Prediction of individual candles graphically Can be used in the gold symbol Can be used in 15 minutes time frame Can be used only in gold symbol and only 15 minutes time frame How the indicator works: Using complex mathematical calculations, it predicts the future 10 candles. The predictions of this indicator are based on price. Therefore,
Hero EA MT5
Claudia Ramona Angerer
1.5 (4)
Experts
This expert will only be sold (or rented) to 100 people (0 left) At the request of those who rented, we increased the capacity An Expert with combining artificial intelligence (Ai) and classic strategies Combination of more than 10 famous indicators and patterns and private indicators and professional strategies and artificial intelligence Without using risky strategies like martingale and hedge Profit limit and loss limit for all trades In the most important currency pairs of the forex market
Filter:
bob thomson
585
bob thomson 2025.03.24 01:28 
 

scam. please stay away.

prozall
703
prozall 2023.12.06 09:04 
 

After the update, it works great now. I'll see how it works in the future. Thank you. Don't abandon the project.

Claudia Ramona Angerer
8800
Reply from developer Claudia Ramona Angerer 2023.12.07 06:41
Thank you for your support.
WiWaWi
2558
WiWaWi 2023.05.07 10:02 
 

07.05.2023: Does anyone still have it running? Have recent results improved? Unfortunately, there is no real live signal. An update was promised a few weeks ago!?

In BT, broker ICM, common no positive trend recognizable since last updaten 26.02.2023-today(07.05.2023), STD-Settings.

XAUUSD: M15 best, but DD is much too high. The trend resembles a bathtub. Here probably no one has held out and rather switched off.

M15: +22€, DD: -140€ ... -153€

M30: -74€, DD: -132€ ... -134€

H1: -4€, DD: -78€ ... -117€

H4: -31€, DD: -68€ ... -155€

....

BTCUSD: M30 best, Looks almost like a trend.

M15: -11€, DD: -68€ ... -70€

M30: +16€, DD: -24€ ... -33€

H1: -39€, DD: -51€ ... -59€

H4: +13€, DD: -3€ ... -33€

Anha06100
262
Anha06100 2023.03.30 17:17 
 

no win no loose, just one tp one sl

Malina2306
132
Malina2306 2023.03.24 17:16 
 

At first this EA was kinda good. But since some time it started opening confusing orders on which all SL got hitted. AT THE END IT EVEN CRASHED MY ACCOUNT. Because of that im very sorry that i cannot recommend buying this EA. Best Greetings, Malina

Robert Schmolinski
309
Robert Schmolinski 2023.03.20 12:52 
 

Negative feedback, this EA know only one way and it is down!

bl4de
361
bl4de 2023.03.06 19:21 
 

DO NOT BUY

Reply to review