Silver Session Sweep EA – Professional

The Silver Session Sweep EA – Professional is the full-power version of a session-based liquidity trading concept and has been specifically developed and optimized for XAGUSD (Silver).

It combines session high and low analysis with liquidity sweep detection and confirmation-based entries, supported by advanced trade management with multiple take-profit targets and automatic break-even protection.

The EA identifies key session highs and lows, waits for a valid liquidity sweep of the session low, and executes trades only when a bullish reclaim confirms institutional buying pressure.

This approach is designed to trade Smart Money / ICT-style market behavior while eliminating emotional and impulsive decision-making.

Trading Logic

The EA continuously monitors predefined trading sessions and follows a strict rule set:

Identification of session highs and lows

Detection of a liquidity sweep below the session low

Confirmation through a bullish market reaction (reclaim)

Only after all conditions are fulfilled will a buy trade be executed.

Sell trades are disabled by default, but can be optionally enabled in the settings.

Key Features

Session-based liquidity sweep logic

Developed and optimized specifically for XAGUSD (Silver)

Buy-only mode (default) with no simultaneous buy and sell positions

Optional sell mode (disabled by default)

Only one market direction active at any time

Multi-position entries with three independent take-profit targets

Risk-to-Reward targets TP1 = 1:3 RR TP2 = 1:5 RR TP3 = 1:6 RR

Automatic calculation of stop loss and take profit ATR-based with broker-safe stop-level validation

Automatic break-even protection After TP2 is reached, the stop loss of remaining positions is moved to the entry price

Optional, configurable trailing stop

Compatible with netting and hedging accounts

Margin-safe lot sizing to prevent insufficient margin execution errors

Risk Management

This EA is built around strict risk and position management, as the volatility of silver can significantly amplify risk if not controlled.

Recommended minimum account balance:

1,000 EUR

The default lot sizes are intentionally conservative and fully adjustable.

An integrated margin check ensures that trades are only placed when sufficient free margin is available.

Who This EA Is For

Traders using Liquidity, ICT, or Smart Money concepts

XAGUSD (Silver) traders seeking structured, confirmation-based entries

Users looking for automated trading without overtrading

Live trading accounts starting from 1,000 EUR and above

Important Notes

This is the Professional version, intended for live market trading on XAGUSD (Silver).

The EA is fully rule-based and does not use Martingale, Grid, or News Trading strategies.

Risk Disclaimer:

Trading financial instruments involves significant risk. Losses may exceed the invested capital. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.