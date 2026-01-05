HyperGal Alpha is a professional automated trading system designed to manage Hyper Martingale strategies in a controlled and technical manner.

The system relies on trend filtering using moving averages to reduce random trading and enter only in the direction of the prevailing market trend.

It applies a structured and gradual grid mechanism aimed at benefiting from natural price retracements within the trend.

Lot multiplication is limited by a clearly defined maximum number of levels to reduce overexposure and drawdown volatility.

The EA is based on basket-level profit closure rather than managing individual trades separately.

All trading decisions are executed on candle close, providing higher stability compared to tick-based systems.

The system includes a basket profit locking mechanism to help protect achieved results during changing market conditions.

HyperGal Alpha offers automatic money management with the option to operate using a fixed lot size.

The EA is developed specifically for the MetaTrader 4 platform, taking into account real execution conditions and spread behavior.

HyperGal Alpha is suitable for traders seeking a relatively conservative, rule-based system with clear risk structure and control.