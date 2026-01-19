RSI Thunder MT5

RSI Thunder is a powerful and intelligent trading indicator designed for traders who value precision over noise. The indicator generates signals only after candle close, completely eliminating repainting and false entries. It combines multiple proven technical tools into one robust decision-making system, delivering clean, high-quality buy and sell signals directly on the chart.

RSI Thunder integrates RSI, EMA, ADX, and ATR, reinforced by a strict SMA40 trend-direction filter to ensure trades are taken only in the correct market direction. The indicator analyzes the last five candles and requires a clear price-action structure before confirming any signal, preventing impulsive or low-probability trades. This approach allows traders to stay disciplined and focused on high-confidence setups.

What truly sets RSI Thunder apart is its intelligent trade management support. Each signal is accompanied by an automatically calculated Take Profit level based on ATR, helping traders manage exits with confidence and consistency. Signals are displayed using clear visual arrows, making the indicator easy to read and suitable for both beginners and professional traders. RSI Thunder is lightweight, fast, fully customizable in appearance, and optimized for popular timeframes such as M15, M30, and H1.

RSI Thunder is not just an indicator — it is a complete trading logic built into a single, reliable tool.


