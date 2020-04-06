Smart Hybrid Grid Trading System in One Engine
- Experts
- Muhammad Abdulrahman Omar Naima Allah Al-rais
- Version: 1.2
- Activations: 5
This strategy is built around a smart and balanced trading concept designed to adapt to different market conditions.
It aims to capture opportunities in both ranging and trending environments with disciplined execution.
The system operates with structured order management and fully controlled trading cycles.
Risk exposure is kept under strict control through predefined limits and profit handling rules.
It is well suited for traders seeking a systematic and consistent trading approach.