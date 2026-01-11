CycleMind Pro MT5


CycleMind Pro (Koji v1.195) is a professional MQL5 Expert Advisor built around structured trading cycles and disciplined market logic. It initiates trades only after confirmed RSI signals on closed candles, ensuring high-quality, rule-based entries. Within each cycle, positions are built progressively through carefully calculated layering. When market dynamics shift, the system applies intelligent hedging (Hedging-mode accounts, not Netting) as a strategic tool for balancing exposure—never as a panic reaction. Hedging is used selectively to absorb volatility and stabilize the active cycle, while strict distance rules and global protection prevent order congestion and conflicts. CycleMind Pro does not rely on traditional stop losses; instead, it uses professional margin-based risk control. An advanced Money Management system can be toggled directly from the chart in real time. All positions are automatically closed once a predefined profit target (in account currency) is reached. CycleMind Pro represents disciplined, intelligent trading driven by logic rather than emotion.


