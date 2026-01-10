HyperGal Alpha mt5

HyperGal Alpha is a professional automated trading system designed to manage Hyper Martingale strategies in a controlled and technical manner.
The system relies on trend filtering using moving averages to reduce random trading and enter only in the direction of the prevailing market trend.
It applies a structured and gradual grid mechanism aimed at benefiting from natural price retracements within the trend.
Lot multiplication is limited by a clearly defined maximum number of levels to reduce overexposure and drawdown volatility.
The EA is based on basket-level profit closure rather than managing individual trades separately.
All trading decisions are executed on candle close, providing higher stability compared to tick-based systems.
The system includes a basket profit locking mechanism to help protect achieved results during changing market conditions.
HyperGal Alpha offers automatic money management with the option to operate using a fixed lot size.
The EA is developed specifically for the MetaTrader 5 platform, taking into account real execution conditions and spread behavior.
HyperGal Alpha is suitable for traders seeking a relatively conservative, rule-based system with clear risk structure and control.


