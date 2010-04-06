Smart Hybrid Grid Trading System MT5 is a professional automated trading system built around a smart and balanced trading concept, designed to adapt smoothly to different market conditions.

The strategy focuses on price behavior and structured trade construction, allowing it to capture opportunities in both ranging and trending market environments with disciplined execution.

The system operates using well-defined trading cycles and structured order management, ensuring full control over trade entry, management, and exit decisions.

It offers flexible execution modes, supporting both Limit orders and Stop orders, allowing traders to choose the approach that best fits their trading style and market behavior.

Risk exposure is kept under strict control through predefined position sizing limits and intelligent profit-handling rules, helping to maintain stable performance over time.

The system is optimized for medium to higher timeframes, reducing market noise and improving overall trade quality.

With adjustable settings suitable for different account sizes, the expert operates automatically without the need for constant monitoring or manual intervention.

Smart Hybrid Grid Trading System MT5 is not designed for random speculation, but for traders seeking a systematic, disciplined, and consistent trading approach.