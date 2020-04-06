Pure Gold Algo

Pure Gold Algo – Algorithmic gold trading based on volatility
Pure Gold Algo is a high-tech Expert Advisor (EA) designed exclusively for the XAUUSD pair. The robot is based on the analysis of price impulses and price imbalance zones. The algorithm is designed to capture short- and medium-term trends typical of the gold market during periods of high liquidity.
The system does not attempt to predict market direction, but reacts to confirmed volatility breakout patterns, making it resilient to market noise.
Strategy logic:

Pure Gold Algo is based on a mathematical model for assessing price deviations from the mean, combined with volume analysis (based on tick data). The advisor identifies moments when gold exits its accumulation phase and opens a position in the direction of the momentum.

Key Features:
  • Strict risk management: Each trade has a strict Stop Loss and Take Profit, set at the time the order is opened.
  • No Toxic Methods: The system does not use averaging, grids, martingale, or sitting out losses. The logic is based on the principle of "one trade, one stop."
  • Dynamic Trailing Stop: The algorithm follows a profitable position, moving it to breakeven when the specified conditions are reached.
  • Slippage Protection: Built-in execution control prevents market entries from occurring with abnormal spreads or poor quote quality.
Technical requirements:
  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold).
  • Timeframe: M5 or H1 (optimal for volatility analysis).
  • Account Type: ECN/Raw Spread with Market Execution recommended.
  • Minimum deposit: $300.
Basic settings (Inputs):
  • Fixed Lot / Auto Lot: Choose between a fixed volume or lot calculation based on the balance.
  • Risk Percentage: Percentage of risk per trade (recommended 0.5% – 2%).
  • Volatility Filter: Adjusts the algorithm's sensitivity to market impulses.
  • Trade Session: Select trading sessions (e.g. London and New York only).
Important information:
To achieve stable results, we recommend using a VPS server with minimal latency. Before launching on a live account, be sure to test the EA on a demo account for at least two weeks to familiarize yourself with its trading behavior.

