Aureus Prime

Aureus Prime | Advanced XAUUSD Trading Algorithm

Aureus Prime is an advanced trading algorithm developed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. The system is designed for traders who prefer structured market participation, session-based execution, and controlled risk exposure.

Aureus Prime avoids low-liquidity market conditions and operates only during active trading sessions where price movement and volume are typically higher.

💎 THE AUREUS ADVANTAGE

  • Session-Based Trading Logic: The algorithm remains inactive during low-liquidity hours (Asian Session) and executes trades only during predefined active sessions (London & New York, 09:00 – 22:00 server time).
  • Trend & Momentum Filters: Trade entries are filtered using higher-timeframe trend and momentum conditions to reduce counter-trend exposure and unstable market behavior.
  • Dynamic Equity Protection: A built-in equity monitoring mechanism can close open positions if predefined drawdown thresholds are reached, helping to limit exposure during abnormal market conditions.
  • Adaptive Position Sizing: Optional automatic lot adjustment based on account balance is available, allowing flexible position scaling according to account size.

📊 BACKTEST PERFORMANCE (Historical Data)

  • Profit Factor: ~2.0
  • Win Rate: ~74%
  • Sharpe Ratio: > 9.0
  • Drawdown: Controlled (strategy-dependent)

Note: Historical results are based on backtesting and do not guarantee future performance.

⚙️ SETUP INSTRUCTIONS

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
  • Timeframe: M15
  • Account Type: Standard / ECN / Raw Spread
  • Minimum Deposit: $500
  • Recommended Leverage: 1:500 (Preferred for optimal performance)
  • VPS: Recommended for stable execution

🛡 Risk Warning:
Trading Forex and CFDs involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Please test the EA on a demo account before using it on a live account.
