Aureus Prime | Advanced XAUUSD Trading Algorithm

Developer: Mohd Feroze

Version: 1.0

Supported Platform: MetaTrader 5

🧠 Overview

Aureus Prime is an advanced automated trading algorithm developed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe.

The system is designed for traders who prefer structured market participation, session-based execution, and controlled risk exposure. Aureus Prime focuses on quality trade setups rather than high-frequency trading.

The EA avoids low-liquidity market conditions and operates only during active trading sessions where price movement and volume are typically higher.

💎 The Aureus Advantage

Session-Based Trading Logic

The EA remains inactive during low-liquidity hours (Asian Session) and executes trades only during predefined active sessions ( London & New York , 09:00 – 22:00 server time).

Trend & Momentum Filters

Trade entries are filtered using higher-timeframe trend and momentum conditions to reduce counter-trend exposure and unstable market behavior.

Dynamic Equity Protection

A built-in equity monitoring mechanism can close open positions if predefined drawdown thresholds are reached, helping to limit exposure during abnormal market conditions.

Adaptive Position Sizing

Optional automatic lot adjustment based on account balance is available, allowing flexible position scaling according to account size.

📊 Backtest Performance (Historical Data)

Profit Factor: ~2.0

~2.0 Win Rate: ~74%

~74% Sharpe Ratio: > 9.0

> 9.0 Drawdown: Controlled (strategy-dependent)

Note: Historical backtest results are based on past market data and do not guarantee future performance.

⚙️ Recommended Trading Conditions

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold only)

XAUUSD (Gold only) Timeframe: M15

M15 Account Type: Standard / ECN / Raw Spread

Standard / ECN / Raw Spread Minimum Deposit: $500

$500 Recommended Leverage: 1:200 – 1:500

1:200 – 1:500 VPS: Recommended for stable execution

🛡 Trading Approach & Transparency

No Martingale

No Grid Trading

No Hedging Strategy

No Arbitrage or Latency Exploitation

No Guaranteed Profits

Fully automated execution based on predefined rules

👤 Who Is This EA For?

✔ Traders focused on Gold (XAUUSD)

✔ Traders who prefer controlled, session-based trading

✔ Users who understand drawdown and risk management

✔ Traders using VPS for 24/5 execution

Not suitable for:

• Traders expecting guaranteed profits

• Traders looking for ultra-high-frequency scalping

• Traders unable to keep MT5 running continuously

⚠️ Important Notes

Aureus Prime executes trades automatically based on internal logic. Market conditions, spreads, slippage, and broker execution quality can significantly affect results.

Always test the EA on a demo account before running it on a live account. Use appropriate risk settings according to your account size.

📩 Support

For setup assistance or general questions, please contact me via MQL5 Private Messages after purchase.

You may also explore my other Expert Advisors and trading utilities available on my MQL5 profile.

Developer:

Mohd Feroze (Feroze)

MQL5 Developer

🛡 Risk Warning

Trading Forex and CFDs involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results. You may lose part or all of your invested capital.