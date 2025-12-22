Ghost Trader Pro


Ghost Trader Pro is an advanced trade management utility designed for professional manual traders. Developed by Feroze, this tool engineers a layer of privacy between your strategy and the market, ensuring that Stop Loss and Take Profit levels remain hidden from the broker's visibility.

Strategic Advantages:

  • 🛡️ Stealth Execution: Operate with "Virtual" Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. The broker sees only the entry price, protecting your positions from volatility spikes and potential stop-hunting algorithms.
  • Rapid Reversal Logic (Auto-Flip): Designed for precision scalping. When enabled, the "Auto-Flip" feature automatically liquidates opposing positions and opens a new directional trade with a single click.
  • 💼 Flexible Risk Modes: Seamlessly toggle between Hedging Mode (allowing concurrent Buy/Sell positions) and Auto-Flip Mode (instant directional switching) directly from the dashboard.
  • 📉 Algorithmic Trailing: Protect unrealized gains with a virtual trailing stop that operates silently in the background, securing profits without revealing your exit logic.
  • 🖥️ Pro-Grade Interface: A minimalist, dark-themed control panel engineered for clarity, speed, and reduced visual fatigue during extended sessions.

Operational Guide:

  1. Attach to any chart (Optimized for XAUUSD, US30, and Major FX pairs).
  2. Define risk parameters (Lot Size, Virtual SL/TP) directly on the panel.
  3. Select operation mode: Hedging (Safe) or Auto-Flip (Aggressive).
  4. Execute trades via the integrated dashboard.

Technical Specifications (Inputs):

  • Default Lot Size: Pre-set volume for rapid execution.
  • Ghost SL (Points): Distance for the virtual Stop Loss mechanism (e.g., 300 points).
  • Ghost TP (Points): Distance for the virtual Take Profit target.
  • Trail Step (Points): Threshold to trigger the virtual trailing stop logic.

Technical Requirement: As "Ghost" levels are managed virtually by the Expert Advisor, the MetaTrader 5 terminal must remain active and connected to the server to ensure proper trade management.

