Ghost Trader Pro

Ghost Trader Pro

Professional Stealth Trade Management Utility for MT5

👻 Hide your Stop Loss & Take Profit from the broker
⚡ Advanced manual trade control
🛡 Built for precision scalpers & professional traders

Ghost Trader Pro is an advanced trade management utility designed for professional manual traders who want full control, speed, and privacy.

This tool creates a stealth execution layer between your strategy and the market, ensuring your Stop Loss and Take Profit remain invisible to the broker.

Only the entry price is visible — all exit logic is handled internally by the EA.

🚀 Strategic Advantages

  • Stealth Execution (Virtual SL/TP)
    Operate using virtual Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. The broker sees only the entry price, helping protect trades from stop-hunting and volatility spikes.

  • Rapid Reversal Logic (Auto-Flip)
    Designed for precision scalping. Instantly close an opposite position and open a new directional trade with a single click.

  • Flexible Risk Modes
    Seamlessly switch between:
    • Hedging Mode – Safe mode allowing concurrent Buy & Sell positions
    • Auto-Flip Mode – Aggressive mode for instant directional switching

  • Algorithmic Trailing Stop
    Protect unrealized gains using a virtual trailing stop that operates silently in the background without revealing exit levels.

  • Pro-Grade Interface
    Minimalist, dark-themed dashboard engineered for speed, clarity, and reduced visual fatigue during extended trading sessions.

🛠 Operational Guide

  1. Attach Ghost Trader Pro to any chart
  2. Define risk parameters (Lot Size, Virtual SL / TP) directly on the panel
  3. Select operation mode:
    • Hedging Mode (Safe)
    • Auto-Flip Mode (Aggressive)
  4. Execute trades via the integrated dashboard

Optimized for XAUUSD, US30, and major FX pairs.

⚙️ Technical Specifications (Inputs)

  • Default Lot Size – Pre-set trade volume for rapid execution
  • Ghost SL (Points) – Distance for the virtual Stop Loss (example: 300 points)
  • Ghost TP (Points) – Distance for the virtual Take Profit
  • Trail Step (Points) – Threshold to activate the virtual trailing stop logic

👤 Who Should Use This Tool?

  • ✔ Manual scalpers and day traders
  • ✔ Traders concerned about broker stop-hunting
  • ✔ Users trading volatile instruments like Gold (XAUUSD)
  • ✔ Traders who want fast execution & discretion

Not recommended for:
• Fully automated strategy users
• Traders who cannot keep MT5 running continuously

⚠️ Important Technical Requirement

Because all Ghost (virtual) levels are managed internally by the Expert Advisor, the MetaTrader 5 terminal must remain active and connected to the broker server at all times.

Closing MT5 or losing connection may result in unmanaged positions.

👨‍💻 Developer Information

Developed by Mohd Feroze (Ferozemd)
Professional Trading Solutions

Check my MQL5 profile for more Expert Advisors and professional trading utilities.

おすすめのプロダクト
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.03 (32)
インディケータ
MT4版  |  FAQ Owl Smart Levels Indicator は、 Bill Williams の高度なフラクタル、市場の正しい波構造を構築する Valable ZigZag、エントリの正確なレベルをマークする Fibonacci レベルなどの一般的な市場分析ツールを含む 1 つのインジケーター内の完全な取引システムです。 利益を得るために市場と場所に。 戦略の詳細な説明 インジケータを操作するための指示 顧問-取引助手 プライベートユーザーチャット ->購入後に私に書いて、私はプライベートチャットにあなたを追加し、あなたはそこにすべてのボーナスをダウンロードすることができます 力はシンプルさにあります！ Owl Smart Levels 取引システムは非常に使いやすいので、専門家にも、市場を勉強し始めて自分で取引戦略を選択し始めたばかりの人にも適しています。 戦略と指標に秘密の数式や計算方法が隠されているわけではなく、すべての戦略指標は公開されています。 Owl Smart Levels を使用すると、取引を開始するためのシグナルをすばやく確認し、注文を出すための
DF Fibonacci Trader Pro
Mark David Griffin
ユーティリティ
DF Fib Trader Pro DF Fib Trader Proは、MetaTrader 5向けに設計された自動取引システムです。 フィボナッチベースの価格水準とトレンドおよびストラクチャー分析を組み合わせ、エントリーポイントとエグジットポイントを決定します。このEAはロングポジションとショートポジションの両方をサポートし、リスク管理パラメータも組み込まれています。 主な機能： • フィボナッチ・リトレースメントとエクステンション・ロジックを用いて、エントリーポイント、SLポイント、TPポイントをプロットします。 • ロットサイズと損切り/利益確定レベルを設定可能 • エントリーポイントは1つまたは2つから選択可能 • 市場状況に応じて、固定または動的な損切り/利益確定をサポート • 複数の時間枠と通貨ペアに対応 • 最大スプレッド、スリッページ、取引頻度の制御オプションを搭載 • 自動取引管理：損益分岐点、トレーリングストップ、部分決済オプション • 希望に応じて成行注文もサポート入力項目の概要： • リスク管理：ロットサイズ、取引ごとのリスク、最大取引回数 • エントリー
FREE
Cointegration Spread Indicator
Olesia Lukian
インディケータ
Statistical Arbitrage Spread Generator for Cointegration [MT5] What is Pair Trading? Pair trading is a market-neutral strategy that looks to exploit the relative price movement between two correlated assets — instead of betting on the direction of the market. The idea? When two assets that usually move together diverge beyond a statistically significant threshold, one is likely mispriced. You sell the expensive one, buy the cheap one , and profit when they converge again. It’s a statistica
FREE
LT Rainbow Trend
Thiago Duarte
5 (1)
インディケータ
Do you, like me, like to trade with the trend? Then this indicator will help you! Rainbow Trend is a trend indicator, which uses several Moving Averages on the chart. It measures different trend strenght zones for different periods: very long term, long term, mid term, short term and very short term. Each zone has its color, and it is possible to have sound alert when the prices leaves a zone and enters another. Its configuration is very simple. If you find any bug or have any suggestions, conta
Inverted Chart EA
Samuele Borella
ユーティリティ
Inverted_Chart_EA Utility Expert Advisor Inverted_Chart_EA creates and maintains a mirror-inverted chart of any symbol and timeframe. It automatically generates a custom instrument (e.g. US30_INV ) and keeps its price history updated in real time, with bars mirrored around a chosen pivot. This utility gives traders a new way to analyze the market from a different perspective by flipping the chart upside down. Why use an inverted chart? Highlight hidden patterns – price formations that look ordin
Follow The Line MT5
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
4.59 (34)
インディケータ
This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL. (you can change the colors). It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more powerful and reliable signals. Get them here: https://www.m
FREE
Zigzag Price Arrows
Aiman Saeed Salem Dahbag
インディケータ
The Zigzag Price Arrow indicator is an enhanced version of the classic Zigzag indicator, combining the traditional zigzag pattern with advanced visual features. It not only identifies major market turning points but also provides clear trading signals through: • Directional arrows: Displays colored arrows (green for buy, magenta for sell) indicating potential trend directions. • Price labels: Shows the exact price values at each pivot point directly on the chart. • Improved visual clarity: Make
FREE
Maximum Trend Arrows OT MT5
Mulweli Valdaz Makulana
インディケータ
STRICTLY FOR BOOM INDEX ONLY!!!!! Here I bring the Maximum Trend Arrows OT1.0 MT5 indicator. This indicator is made up of a combination of different trend indicators for entries and exits, for entries an orange arrow will paint on the chart below the current market and a red flag for closing of trades and it produces buy arrows only. When the orange arrow appears, it will appear along with it's sound to notify you. The 1H timeframe is recommended, don't use it anywhere else than on the 1H timefr
Harmonic Butterfly MT5
Sergey Deev
インディケータ
The indicator detects and displays М. Gartley's Butterfly pattern. The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by the pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The pattern and wave parameters are displayed on the screenshots. The default parameters are used for demonstration purposes only in order to increase the amount of detected patterns. Parameters z
Donchian Breakout And Rsi
Mattia Impicciatore
インディケータ
概要 このインジケーターは、クラシックな ドンチャンチャネル を強化したバージョンで、実践的なトレード機能を追加しています。 標準の3本線（上限、下限、中央線）に加え、 ブレイクアウト を検出し、チャート上に矢印で視覚的に表示します。また、チャートを見やすくするために、 現在のトレンド方向と逆側のラインのみを表示 します。 インジケーターの機能: 視覚的シグナル ：ブレイクアウト時にカラフルな矢印を表示 自動通知 ：ポップアップ、プッシュ通知、Eメール RSIフィルター ：市場の相対的な強弱に基づいてシグナルを検証 カスタマイズ可能 ：色、ラインの太さ、矢印コード、RSI閾値など 動作原理 ドンチャンチャネルは次のように計算します: 上限線 ：直近N本のクローズ済みローソク足の最高値 下限線 ：直近N本のクローズ済みローソク足の最安値 中央線 ：最高値と最安値の平均値 上方ブレイクアウト は終値が上限線を超えたときに発生し、 下方ブレイクアウト は終値が下限線を下回ったときに発生します。 インジケーターは以下を行います: 3本のドンチャンラインを描画 方向転換後の最初のブレイクアウト
FREE
Support and Resistance
Pavel Gotkevitch
インディケータ
Support & Resistance indicator is a modification of the standard Bill Williams' Fractals indicator. The indicator works on any timeframes. It displays support and resistance levels on the chart and allows setting stop loss and take profit levels (you can check the exact value by putting the mouse cursor over the level). Blue dashed lines are support level. Red dashed lines are resistance levels. If you want, you can change the style and color of these lines. If the price approaches a support lev
Breakevan Utility
Jose Luis Thenier Villa
ユーティリティ
BreakEvan Utility  Is a simple tool in a panel with this utilities: This utility will draw a Golden Line in the chart applied showing the breakeven price, considering all the positions opened for that specific symbol. Also the information panel shows: Balance Breakeven Price for that chart Force Breakeven (for that symbol) as ON/OFF Force Breakeven Global (takes into account all trades opened) as ON/OFF Total Lots opened for Symbol Total Lots opened Global And two buttons: Force Breakeven: Whe
FlatBreakout MT5
Aleksei Vorontsov
インディケータ
FlatBreakout MT5 (Free Version) Flat Range Detector and Breakout Panel for MT5 — GBPUSD Only FlatBreakout MT5   is the free version of the professional FlatBreakoutPro MT5 indicator, specially designed for flat (range) detection and breakout signals on the   GBPUSD   pair only. Perfect for traders who want to experience the unique fractal logic of FlatBreakout MT5 and test breakout signals on a live market without limitations. Who Is This Product For? For traders who prefer to trade breakout of
FREE
Second Level Candles And Alligator Indicators
Chun Cai Lu
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
Second Level Candles And Alligator Indicators 每12秒产生一个K线，而且自带Alligator指标，对超短线选手交易非常有帮助。程序启动时可能不成功，是因为MT5 MqlTick 数据加载少的原因。可以通过修改显示的数据参数避免，比如display=100，程序正常之后再将参数调大 display=300 。如果数据不正常，也可以采用重新加载的方式解决。 如果您对这个指标有任何建议，请联系作者。  Second Level Candles And Alligator Indicators  produced a candle per 12 seconds,include Alligator, it's helpful to Short-Term Trading。You'd better reload the indicator every start MT5 or change display parameter to reslove data bug. Please attach author when  you had some su
FREE
Trade Assist Prop Firm Plus TF Expert MT5
Mehnoosh Karimi
ユーティリティ
Trade Assist Prop Firm Plus TF Expert for MetaTrader 5 The Trade Assist Prop Firm Plus TF Expert for MetaTrader 5 is a precision-engineered trading solution designed to enhance discipline, risk control, and execution accuracy. Equipped with adaptive tools such as dynamic trailing stops, break-even automation, and multi-symbol handling, it helps traders manage their strategies intelligently while aligning with the strict requirements of proprietary trading firms. With seven configurable panels, t
Price Action Trade Panel EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (4)
ユーティリティ
価格アクショントレードパネルMT5は、指定された（デフォルトでは8）過去のろうそくの純粋な価格アクションデータに基づいて、任意のシンボル/楽器の売買力レベルのバランスを計算します。これにより、インジケーターのパネルで利用可能な32のシンボル/商品の価格アクションを監視することにより、可能な限り最も近い市場センチメントが得られます。 60％を超える売買力レベルは、特定のシンボルを売買するための非常に堅実なレベルを提供します（デフォルト設定を使用）。価格アクショントレードパネルMT5には、価格アクションへの標準、高速、または低速の近接に使用できる3つの計算モードがあり、リアルタイムの動きにシャープまたはスムーズに適応するために調整可能な数の価格アクションキャンドルも提供します。 価格アクショントレードパネルMT5は、MT5で見つけることができる最も簡単で使いやすいトレードパネルでもあります。追加のウィンドウやパネルを開く必要なしに、すべてのオプションと機能が1つのサーフェスにあります。これは、注文管理、リスク計算、部分閉鎖、アカウント保護ユーティリティのすべてを1つにまとめたもので、非
Signal Indicator to Expert MT5
William Oswaldo Mayorga Urduy
ユーティリティ
シグナルを出すインジケーターがあり、それをエキスパートに変換したいですか？ このエキスパートを使用すると、インジケーターを再プログラムまたは適合させることなく変換できます。適切に構成するには、次の手順に従う必要があります。 1）インジケーターはインジケーターフォルダーにある必要があります。 2）インジケーターが提供するBUYおよびSELLバッファーを慎重に選択する必要があります。 3）すべての操作を実行するか、購入または販売タイプの操作のみを実行するかを選択します。 4）操作に応じて、SLおよびTPによるか、有効期限によるかを問わず、操作を閉じる方法を選択します。 5）選択に応じて、時間フィールドまたはSLおよびTPフィールドに入力します。 6）必要な場合のみ、[ボリューム]、[コメント]、[マジック]、および[偏差]フィールドに入力します。 7）インジケーターによって与えられた入力を管理したい場合にのみ、最大利益と最大損失を設定して、EARNINGMANAGERフィールドを有効にして入力することができます。 8）トレーリングストップをアクティブまたは非アクティブに
Hull Moving Average or HMA for MT5
Rowan Stephan Buys
インディケータ
MT5 用 Hull Moving Average (HMA) – 高速・滑らか・ゼロ遅延のトレンド指標 Hull Moving Average（HMA）は、超滑らかでほぼ遅延ゼロのシグナルを提供する高性能 MT5 トレンドインジケーターです。SMA、EMA、WMA と違い、市場の方向転換に即座に反応し、ノイズを効果的に除去します。スキャルピングやデイトレードに最適。 効率的な加重移動平均エンジンを使用し、Alan Hull の本来の計算式を正確に再現。リペイントしない、信頼性の高いトレンドラインを描画します。 主なメリット トレンド変化へのゼロ遅延反応 非常に滑らかで安定したライン SMA/EMA/WMA より高精度 リペイントなし・EA 対応 すべての銘柄に対応：FX、金、指数、暗号資産 最適用途： トレンド判断、エントリー/エグジット、押し目、反転、自動売買。 プロ向けに設計されたクリーンで高速な HMA。
FREE
Free Automatic Fibonacci MT5
Tonny Obare
4.86 (49)
インディケータ
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
Order Blocks Breaker MT5
Suvashish Halder
インディケータ
Introducing   Order Blocks Breaker , a brand-new way to identify and leverage order blocks in your trading strategy. After developing multiple order block tools with unique concepts, I’m proud to present this tool that takes things to the next level. Unlike previous tools,   Order Blocks Breaker   not only identifies order blocks but also highlights   Breaker Order Blocks —key areas where the price is likely to retest after a breakout. MT4 -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/124101/ This t
Trend Lines Scalper
Magdalena Estefania Colonna
インディケータ
TREND LINES Scalper Professional Indicator OVERVIEW Trend Lines Scalper is a highly accurate, advanced indicator designed specifically for professional traders looking to maximize their scalping opportunities by automatically detecting trend lines and high-probability signals. This powerful algorithm combines classic technical analysis with modern technology, automatically identifying price patterns and generating accurate, real-time signals for successful scalping trades. MAIN FEATURES
Total Trade Manager SL BE TP
Izzet Deniz Erpolat
3 (2)
ユーティリティ
Total trade manager allows you to manage your trade to maximise your profits and minimise your losses. This is an essential for traders that are looking for consistency within their trading.  The features: Partial Stop Loss: This feature allows you to close a partial percentage of your trade once it goes into negative. So if your stop loss is 20 pips, you could close 75% of your trade at 10 pips and let the remainder of the position to continue running. Auto Stop Loss: This means that once you p
History Pattern Search mt5
Yevhenii Levchenko
インディケータ
インディケータは現在のクオートを作成し、これを過去のものと比較して、これに基づいて価格変動予測を行います。インジケータには、目的の日付にすばやく移動するためのテキスト フィールドがあります。 オプション: シンボル - インジケーターが表示するシンボルの選択; SymbolPeriod - 指標がデータを取る期間の選択; IndicatorColor - インジケータの色; HorisontalShift - 指定されたバー数だけインディケータによって描画されたクオートのシフト; Inverse - true は引用符を逆にします。false - 元のビュー。 ChartVerticalShiftStep - チャートを垂直方向にシフトします (キーボードの上下矢印)。 次は日付を入力できるテキストフィールドの設定で、「Enter」を押すとすぐにジャンプできます。
Auto Optimized RSI MT5
Davit Beridze
インディケータ
Auto Optimized RSI   は、正確な売買シグナルを提供するために設計された、使いやすいスマートな矢印インジケーターです。過去のデータを使ったトレードシミュレーションに基づき、各通貨ペアや時間足に最適なRSIの買い/売りレベルを自動で見つけ出します。 このインジケーターは、独立したトレードシステムとしても、既存の戦略の一部としても使用できます。特に短期トレーダーにとって便利なツールです。 従来のRSI（70/30など）の固定レベルとは異なり、 Auto Optimized RSI   はリアルな価格の動きとバックテスト結果に基づき、ダイナミックにレベルを調整します。勝率、ドローダウン、平均利益/損失といった重要な統計をモニターし、現在の市場に適応して、本当に機能するシグナルを提供します。 RSIが最適化されたレベルをクロスすると、チャート上に買い・売りの矢印が表示され、成功率の高いエントリーポイントを見つけるのに役立ちます。 ご購入後にご連絡いただければ、追加のツールや特別なトレードのヒントを無料でお渡しいたします！ 皆様のトレードが成功しますように！
TradePad
Ruslan Khasanov
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
TradePad は、手動取引とアルゴリズム取引の両方に使用できるツールです。複数の取引商品での迅速な取引操作とポジション管理のためのシンプルなソリューションを提供します。 注意: アプリケーションは戦略テスターでは動作しません。 デモアカウント用のアプリケーションの試用版とすべてのツールの説明 アプリケーション インターフェイスは高解像度のモニターに適応しており、シンプルで直感的です。快適な作業のために、トレーダーには次のツール セットが提供されます: 取引操作の管理、メイン チャートの期間の切り替え、TradePad 商品の切り替えを行うホット キー マネージャー。 ポジションを開くときや保留中の注文を設定するときに、ドローダウンのリスクを評価し、潜在的な利益を計算するために取引レベルをマークするツール。 複数の取引シンボルを視覚的に監視し、アルゴリズム取引の取引シグナルを受信するための MultiCharts ツール。利便性のために、取引ペアのセットを整理できます。これにより、複数の時間枠で価格を監視し、複数の通貨取引を行うことができます。 履歴の任意の期間の取引統計を表示するた
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
エキスパート
SolarTrade Suite 金融ロボット: LaunchPad Market Expert - 取引を開始するために設計されています! これは、革新的で高度なアルゴリズムを使用して値を計算する取引ロボットであり、金融​​市場の世界でのアシスタントです。 SolarTrade Suite シリーズのインジケーター セットを使用して、このロボットを起動するタイミングをより適切に選択してください。 説明の下部にある SolarTrade Suite シリーズの他の製品をご覧ください。 投資と金融市場の世界を自信を持ってナビゲートしたいですか? SolarTrade Suite 金融ロボット: LaunchPad Market Expert は、情報に基づいた投資決定を行い、利益を増やすのに役立つ革新的なソフトウェアです。 SolarTrade Suite 金融ロボット: LaunchPad Market Expert の利点: - 正確な計算: 当社のロボットは、高度なアルゴリズムと分析方法を使用して、市場の動きを正確に予測します。 資産を売買するのに最適なタイミングを
PZ Penta O MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.5 (4)
インディケータ
The Penta-O is a 6-point retracement harmonacci pattern which usually precedes big market movements. Penta-O patterns can expand and repaint quite a bit. To make things easier this indicator implements a twist: it waits for a donchian breakout in the right direction before signaling the trade. The end result is an otherwise repainting indicator with a very reliable trading signal. The donchian breakout period is entered as an input. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | A
FREE
Bollinger and Envelope candle extremes
Paul Conrad Carlson
インディケータ
Indicator and Expert Adviser  EA Available in the comments section of this product. Download with Indicator must have indicator installed for EA to work. Mt5 indicator alerts for bollinger band and envelope extremes occurring at the same time. Buy signal alerts occur when A bullish candle has formed below both the lower bollinger band and the lower envelope  Bar must open and close below both these indicators. Sell signal occur when A bear bar is formed above the upper bollinger band and upper
FREE
Daily Levels Indicator
Aissam Atti
5 (1)
インディケータ
Daily Support and Resistance Levels は、クラシックピボットポイント手法に基づき、日中取引用の重要な価格レベルを自動計算・表示するプロ仕様のインジケーターです。 主な機能: ピボットポイント(PP)の自動計算 3つのレジスタンスレベル(R1, R2, R3) 3つのサポートレベル(S1, S2, S3) 前日の高値/安値の表示 リアルタイム情報パネル 市場バイアス(強気/弱気)表示 近いレベルまでの距離表示 色と表示設定の完全カスタマイズ 毎日自動更新 全タイムフレーム対応 計算方法: 前日の高値、安値、終値に基づくクラシックピボットポイント。 トレード活用例: サポート/レジスタンス反発トレード ブレイクアウト戦略 レンジトレード 方向性バイアス判断 利確目標設定 使用方法: 任意のチャートに追加 レベルは自動計算 価格 > PP = 強気バイアス 価格 < PP = 弱気バイアス S1-S3 = サポートゾーン R1-R3 = レジスタンスゾーン 設定: ピボット/サポート/レジスタンス色 線幅/スタイル 価格ラベル表示ON/OFF 情報パネル表示
FREE
Tops and Bottoms Indicator
Josue De Matos Silva
4.6 (5)
インディケータ
Tops & Bottoms Indicator FREE   Tops abd Bottoms:   An effective indicator for your trades The tops and bottoms indicator helps you to find  ascending and descending channel formations with indications of ascending and/or descending tops and bottoms. In addition, it  show possibles  opportunities with a small yellow circle when the indicator encounters an impulse formation. This indicator provide to you  more security and speed in making entry decisions. Also test our FREE advisor indicator:  
FREE
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.97 (579)
ユーティリティ
Trade Manager EAへようこそ。これは、取引をより直感的、正確、そして効率的にするために設計された究極の リスク管理ツール です。これは単なるオーダー実行ツールではなく、包括的な取引計画、ポジション管理、リスク管理のためのソリューションです。初心者から上級者、迅速な実行を必要とするスキャルパーまで、Trade Manager EAはあらゆるニーズに対応し、為替、指数、商品、暗号通貨などさまざまな市場で柔軟に対応します。 Trade Manager EAを使用すると、複雑な計算が過去のものになります。市場を分析し、エントリーポイント、ストップロス、テイクプロフィットのレベルをチャート上のラインでマークし、リスクを設定するだけで、Trade Managerが最適なポジションサイズを即座に計算し、SLとTPをピップ、ポイント、口座通貨でリアルタイムに表示します。すべての取引が簡単かつ効果的に管理されます。 主な機能： ポジションサイズ計算機 ：定義されたリスクに基づいて取引サイズを瞬時に決定します。 簡単な取引計画 ：エントリー、ストップロス、テイクプロフィットを設定するためのド
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (146)
ユーティリティ
Trade Panel は、多機能の取引アシスタントです。このアプリケーションには手動取引用の 50 を超える取引機能が含まれており、ほとんどの取引操作を自動化できます。 注意、アプリケーションはストラテジー テスターでは動作しません。購入する前に、デモアカウントでデモ版をテストできます。デモ版 ここ 。 完全な手順 こちら 。 取引。 ワンクリックで取引操作を実行できます: 自動リスク計算を使用して未決の注文とポジションをオープンします。 ワンクリックで複数の注文とポジションをオープンします。 注文グリッドを開きます。 未決の注文とポジションをグループごとにクローズします。 ポジション反転 (買いを閉じて売りを開く、または売りを閉じて買いを開く)。 ポジションをロックします（買いポジションと売りポジションの量を均等にする追加のポジションをオープンします）。 ワンクリックですべてのポジションを部分的にクローズします。 すべてのポジションのテイクプロフィットとストップロスを同じ価格レベルに設定します。 すべてのポジションのストップロスをポジションの損益分岐点レベルに設定します。 注文とポ
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (7)
ユーティリティ
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does  Phase 1: Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metrics including open positions, floating P/L, and drawdown in real-time.
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (13)
ユーティリティ
ベータリリース Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader はまもなく正式なアルファ版をリリースします。いくつかの機能はまだ開発中で、小さな不具合に遭遇する可能性があります。問題が発生した場合はぜひご報告ください。皆さまのフィードバックがソフトウェア改善に役立ちます。 価格は20件の販売後に上がります。残り $90 のコピー: 2/20 。 Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader は、 Telegram のチャンネルやグループからの取引シグナルを自動的に MetaTrader 5 にコピーする強力なツールです。 パブリックおよびプライベートの両方のチャネルに対応し、複数のシグナル提供元を複数のMT5口座に接続可能です。ソフトウェアは高速で安定し、すべての取引を細かく制御できます。 インターフェースは直感的で、ダッシュボードとチャートは見やすく設計されており、リアルタイムで動作状況をモニターできます。 必要環境 MQL の制限により、EA は Telegram と通信するためのデスクトップアプリが必要です。 インストーラーは公式の インストールガイ
Smart Stop Scanner MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
ユーティリティ
Smart Stop Scanner – マルチアセット対応の市場構造型ストップロス分析システム 概要 Smart Stop Scanner は、複数の市場にわたるストップロス構造をプロフェッショナル品質で監視するために設計されたツールです。 実際の市場構造、重要なブレイクアウト、価格アクションロジックに基づいて最も意味のあるストップゾーンを自動的に検出し、 高精細（DPI対応）で見やすい統一パネルに表示します。 Forex、ゴールド、インデックス、メタル、暗号資産など幅広い市場に対応しています。 ストップレベルの算出方法 従来型のインジケーターや任意の計算式は使用していません。 代わりに、 ブレイクアウト、より高い高値、より低い安値 といった実際の市場構造イベントを検出します。 ストップレベルはこれらの構造ポイントから直接生成されるため、より自然で信頼性が高く、 実際の市場動向に即したストップ設定が可能になります。 主なハイライト • 高精度のマルチアセット対応 Forex、メタル、ゴールド、インデックス、暗号資産など、幅広い銘柄をサポートし、桁数やティックサイズを自動処
Smart Stop Manager MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
Smart Stop Manager – プロレベルの精度でストップロスを自動実行 概要 Smart Stop Manager は Smart Stop ラインナップの「実行レイヤー」であり、複数ポジションを持つトレーダーのために構築された、構造化された信頼性の高い完全自動ストップロス管理システムです。すべての保有中ポジションを継続的に監視し、Smart Stop のマーケットストラクチャー・ロジックを用いて最適なストップレベルを計算し、明確で透明性のあるルールに従ってストップを自動更新します。 単一の銘柄から複数銘柄のポートフォリオ全体まで、Smart Stop Manager は各トレードに規律、安定性、そして完全なリスク可視化をもたらします。感情的判断を排除し、手作業を大幅に削減し、すべてのストップが常に市場構造に基づいた論理的なプロセスに従うことを保証します。 ハイライト マーケットストラクチャーに基づく自動ストップ配置 • Smart Stop ロジックに基づき、各オープンポジションへ最適なストップロスを自動適用します。 ポートフォリオ全体を一目で把握 • 銘柄、方向
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
ユーティリティ
EASY Insight AIO – スマートで手間いらずな取引のオールインワンソリューション 概要 数秒で市場全体——FX、ゴールド、暗号資産、指数、さらには株式まで——を、手作業のチャート確認や複雑なセットアップ・インジケーター導入なしにスキャンできたらどうでしょうか？ EASY Insight AIO はAIトレードのための究極のプラグ＆プレイ型エクスポートツールです。市場全体のスナップショットを、クリーンなCSVファイルで一括出力。ChatGPT、Claude、Gemini、Perplexityなど、さまざまなAIプラットフォームで即座に解析できます。 ウィンドウの切り替えやグラフのごちゃごちゃしたオーバーレイはもう不要。自動エクスポートされる純粋で構造化されたインサイトだけで、無駄なチャート監視に悩まされず、スマートなデータ主導の判断に集中できます。 なぜEASY Insight AIOなのか？ 本当のオールインワン • セットアップ不要、インジケーターのインストール不要、チャートへのオーバーレイ不要。インストールして起動し、エクスポートするだけです。 マルチアセット対
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (6)
ユーティリティ
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 (コピーキャット MT5) は、今日の取引課題に対応して設計されたローカルトレードコピーシステムと完全なリスク管理・実行フレームワークです。プロップファームのチャレンジから個人ポートフォリオ管理まで、堅牢な実行、資本保護、柔軟な設定、高度な取引処理の組み合わせで、あらゆる状況に適応します。 コピーシステムはマスター（送信側）とスレーブ（受信側）の両方のモードで動作し、成行注文と指値注文、取引修正、部分決済、両建て決済操作のリアルタイム同期を行います。デモ口座とライブ口座、取引ログインまたは投資家ログインの両方に対応し、EA、ターミナル、またはVPSが再起動してもパーシスタント取引メモリシステムを通じて復旧を保証します。複数のマスターとスレーブをユニークIDで同時に管理でき、ブローカー間の違いはプレフィックス/サフィックス調整またはカスタムシンボルマッピングを通じて自動的に処理されます。 マニュアル/設定  | Copy Cat More MT4 | チャンネル  特別機能： 設定が簡単 — わずか30秒で完了（ビデオをご覧
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.86 (28)
ユーティリティ
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider は、Telegramのチャット、チャンネル、またはグループに 指定された シグナルを送信することができる、完全にカスタマイズ可能な簡単なユーティリティです。これにより、あなたのアカウントは シグナルプロバイダー になります。 競合する製品とは異なり、DLLのインポートは使用していません。 [ デモ ] [ マニュアル ] [ MT4版 ] [ Discord版 ] [ Telegramチャンネル ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] セットアップ ステップバイステップの ユーザーガイド が利用可能です。 Telegram APIの知識は必要ありません。必要な全ては開発者から提供されます。 主な特長 購読者に送信する注文の詳細をカスタマイズする機能 例えば、Bronze、Silver、Goldといった階層型のサブスクリプションモデルを作成できます。Goldサブスクリプションでは、すべてのシグナルが提供されます。 id、シンボル、またはコメントによって注文をフィルターできます 注文が実行されたチャート
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.74 (19)
ユーティリティ
この製品は、ニュースタイム中にすべてのエキスパートアドバイザーと手動チャートをフィルタリングするため、急激な価格変動によるマニュアルトレードのセットアップの破壊や他のエキスパートアドバイザーによって入力された取引について心配する必要はありません。この製品には、ニュースのリリース前にオープンポジションとペンディングオーダーを処理できる完全な注文管理システムも付属しています。 The News Filter  を購入すると、将来のエキスパートアドバイザーのためにビルトインのニュースフィルターに頼る必要はなく、今後はすべてのエキスパートアドバイザーをここからフィルタリングできます。 ニュース選択 ニュースソースは、Forex Factoryの経済カレンダーから取得されます。 USD、EUR、GBP、JPY、AUD、CAD、CHF、NZD、CNYなど、任意の通貨数に基づいて選択できます。 Non-Farm（NFP）、FOMC、CPIなどのキーワード識別に基づいて選択することもできます。 影響レベルによってフィルタリングするニュースを選択することができ、低、中、高の影響範囲から選択できます。
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.33 (27)
ユーティリティ
Trade Manager は、リスクを自動的に計算しながら、取引を迅速に開始および終了するのに役立ちます。 過剰取引、復讐取引、感情的な取引を防止する機能が含まれています。 取引は自動的に管理され、アカウントのパフォーマンス指標はグラフで視覚化できます。 これらの機能により、このパネルはすべてのマニュアル トレーダーにとって理想的なものとなり、MetaTrader 5 プラットフォームの強化に役立ちます。多言語サポート。 MT4バージョン  |  ユーザーガイド + デモ Trade Manager はストラテジー テスターでは機能しません。 デモについてはユーザーガイドをご覧ください。 危機管理 % または $ に基づくリスクの自動調整 固定ロットサイズを使用するか、ボリュームとピップに基づいた自動ロットサイズ計算を使用するオプション RR、Pips、または価格を使用した損益分岐点ストップロス設定トレーリングストップロス設定 目標に達したときにすべての取引を自動的に終了するための 1 日あたりの最大損失 (%)。 過度のドローダウンからアカウントを保護し、オーバートレードを防ぎます
HYT utility
Sergey Batudayev
ユーティリティ
HYT (Help Your Trading) は、主に次の 2 つのテクニックを使用して、損失ポジション を平均化 できるように設計されたツールです。 標準平均化。 トレンドの方向に沿ってポジションをオープンすることでヘッジします。 このツールを使用すると、買いと売りの両方において、異なる方向に開かれた複数のポジションを管理できます。 HYT は、次のポジションのサイズ、注文価格、平均化の方向、指定された利益確定レベルでのポジションのクローズを自動的に計算します。 また、希望する利益確定レベルと初期ロットを指定して、「購入」ボタンと「販売」ボタンを使用してポジションを開くオプションも提供します。 使用を開始する には、ツールをチャートにドラッグし、利益確定レベルを設定して、「平均化を開始」ボタンをクリックするだけです。 初期ポジションが大きすぎない ことを確認し、平均を下げるときにツールによってポジション サイズが拡大されるため、追加費用が発生することを覚悟してください。 HYTは 自動取引 も可能です。自動取引を有効にすると、ツールは指定されたパラメータに従ってポジションを開閉しま
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
ユーティリティ
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (7)
ユーティリティ
TelegramからMT5へ： 究極のシグナルコピーソリューション Telegram to MT5 を使えば、取引がシンプルになります。DLL を必要とせず、Telegram のチャンネルやチャットから MetaTrader 5 プラットフォームに取引シグナルを直接コピーできる最新ツールです。この強力なソリューションは、正確なシグナル実行、豊富なカスタマイズオプション、時間の節約、そして効率性の向上を実現します。 [ Instructions and DEMO ] 主な特徴 直接的なTelegram API統合 電話番号とセキュアコードで認証します。 ユーザーフレンドリーな EXE ブリッジを通じてチャット ID を簡単に管理できます。 複数のチャネル/チャットを追加、削除、更新して、同時に信号をコピーします。 高度なフィルターによる信号解析 例外的な単語 (例: 「レポート」、「結果」) を含む不要な信号をスキップします。 柔軟な SL および TP 形式 (価格、ピップ、ポイント) をサポートします。 価格ではなくポイントを指定するシグナルのエントリ ポイントを自動的に計算します。
Risk Manager for MT5
Sergey Batudayev
4.35 (17)
ユーティリティ
MT5のエキスパートアドバイザーリスクマネージャーは非常に重要であり、私の意見ではすべてのトレーダーにとって必要なプログラムです。 このエキスパートアドバイザーを使用すると、取引口座のリスクを管理することができます。リスクと利益の管理は、金銭的およびパーセンテージの両方で実行できます。 エキスパートアドバイザーが機能するには、それを通貨ペアチャートに添付し、許容可能なリスク値を預金通貨または現在の残高の％で設定するだけです。 [Instruction for Risk Manager parameters] アドバイザ機能 このリスクマネージャーは、リスクの管理を支援します。 -取引のために -1日あたり - 1週間 - ひと月ほど 制御することもできます 1）取引時の最大許容ロット 2）1日あたりの最大注文数 3）1日あたりの最大利益 4）エクイティを引き受ける利益を設定する それだけではありません。設定で自動設定を指定した場合、アドバイザーはデフォルトのSLとTPを設定することもできます。 アドバイザーは各イベントにアラートを添えて、注文を削除する理由を説明し
Patrex pro
Chioma Obunadike
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
Patrex Pro: Maximize Your Trading Potential Patrex Pro is an advanced trading bot designed to help traders optimize their trading strategies and maximize their potential returns. With its cutting-edge technology and user-friendly interface, Patrex Pro is the ultimate tool for traders seeking to elevate their trading game. Get MT4 Version Key Features: 1. Position Hedging: Patrex Pro allows users to hedge their positions based on their individual risk tolerance and market analysis. 2. Advanced R
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
ユーティリティ
Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
News Filter EA
Rashed Samir
ユーティリティ
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify trading days and hours for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes risk management  and equity protection features. MT4 Version KEY
Risk Manager Pro MT5
Roman Zhitnik
5 (7)
ユーティリティ
The Expert Advisor is a comprehensive risk manager helping users to control their trading activities. With this tool being a safeguard you can easily configure various risk parameters. When any limit is exceeded, the risk manager can force close opened positions, close other EAs, and even close the terminal to prevent emotional trading that doesn't correspond to your trading strategy. Risk Manager Settings Account Protection Check min equity limit to close all (account currency) - check the min
Custom Alerts AIO MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
Custom Alerts AIO：マルチマーケット監視を一括で実現 — 設定不要ですぐに使えるインテリジェントツール 概要 Custom Alerts AIO は、追加のインジケーター設定が不要で、インストール後すぐに利用できる高機能マーケットスキャナーです。FX Power、FX Volume、FX Dynamic、FX Levels、IX Power を内部にすべて統合し、主要なすべての資産クラス（為替、金属、指数、暗号資産）を一括監視できます。MetaTrader の仕様により、株式は個別のシンボルとして追加可能ですが、一般的には利用頻度は低めです。 1. なぜ Custom Alerts AIO を選ぶべきか 追加ライセンス不要 • 必要なすべての Stein Investments インジケーターが内蔵されており、すぐに使用可能です。 • チャートに表示されるグラフィックは省略されており、アラート生成に特化した構成です。 市場を広範囲にカバー • 為替、金属、暗号資産、株価指数に対応（株式は手動追加可能）。 • シンボル名を入力する必要はなく、プロパティで資産クラス
PZ Trade Pad Pro MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
ユーティリティ
これは視覚的な取引パネルであり、取引を簡単に配置および管理し、人為的エラーを回避し、取引活動を強化するのに役立ちます。使いやすい視覚的なインターフェースと、健全なリスクおよび位置管理アプローチを組み合わせています。 [ インストールガイド | 更新ガイド | トラブルシューティング | よくある質問 | すべての製品 ] 驚くほど使いやすい チャートから簡単に取引 正確なリスク管理との取引、手間のかからない 資本の保存が最優先事項です 気をつけずに利益を上げましょう できるだけ早くリスクのない取引をお楽しみください 開かれているすべての取引の自動トレーリングストップ 最初のストップロスは、取引が行われるとすぐに配置されます EAは、取引を行った後に次のタスクを実行します。 最初のストップロス/テイクプロフィットは自動的に配置されます できるだけ早くフリーライドにロックします（オプション） ストップロスを初めて損益分岐点に移動します（オプション） 停止するまで、希望の方法を使用してストップロスを追跡します その他のクールな機能は次のとおりです。 優れたターミナルアクティビティレポート
Auto Trade Copier for MT5
Vu Trung Kien
4.38 (26)
ユーティリティ
Auto Trade Copier is designed to copy trades to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts/terminals with 100% accuracy. The provider and receiver accounts must be on the same PC/VPS. With this tool, you can copy trades to receiver accounts on the same PC/VPS. All trading actions will be copied from provider to receiver perfectly. This version can be used on MT5 accounts only. For MT4 accounts, you must use Auto Trade Copier (for MT4). Reference: - For MT4 receiver, please download Trade Receiver Fr
Trading box Technical analysis MT5
Igor Zizek
4.96 (24)
ユーティリティ
Everything for chart Technical Analysis indicator MT5 in one tool Draw your supply demand zone with rectangle and support resistance with trendline and get alerts to mobile phone or email alert -  Risk reward indicator mt5 Video tutorials, manuals, DEMO download   here .   Find contacts on my   profile . 1.   Extended rectangles and trendlines Object will be extended to the right edge of the chart when price will draw new candles on chart. This is rectangle extender or trendline extender. 2. Pri
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (42)
ユーティリティ
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Trade Assistant 38 in 1
Makarii Gubaydullin
4.91 (22)
ユーティリティ
Ultimate Trade Assistant MT5 — Çok Fonksiyonlu Ticaret Asistanı 66'dan fazla profesyonel araç tek bir panelde — daha hızlı, güvenli ve verimli işlem yapın. Bu asistan; risk yönetimi, emir kontrolü, piyasa analizi ve pozisyon takibini tek bir güçlü arayüzde birleştirir. Hem yeni başlayanlar hem de profesyonel yatırımcılar için uygundur. Neden trader’lar bu aracı tercih ediyor Tek tıklamayla hızlı emir açma ve yönetim Otomatik lot ve risk hesaplama Akıllı emirler: grid, OCO, gizli emirler, sanal S
EasyTrade MT5
Alain Verleyen
5 (2)
ユーティリティ
Easy Trade – シンプルかつ強力なスマートトレード管理 Easy Trade は、リスクを適切にコントロールし、スムーズな取引執行を実現したい MetaTrader ユーザーのためのオールインワン・トレードマネジメントソリューションです。 トレーダーの声をもとにゼロから設計された Easy Trade は、複数シンボルの取引を簡単に実行・監視・管理できるようにし、作業フローを複雑にしません。 手動スキャルピングでも、少数のセットアップを管理するポートフォリオでも、Easy Trade は賢明な判断と安定した成果に集中できるようサポートします。 ⸻ なぜ Easy Trade を使うべきか？ 精密なリスク管理：固定ロットサイズまたはパーセンテージによるリスク設定が可能。リアルタイムでリスクとリワード情報を確認。 バスケット型トレーリング：複数の取引の利益を監視。目標到達で部分利益を自動確保。 取引の自動記録：各取引をスクリーンショットで記録。ジャーナル記録やパフォーマンス分析に最適。 時限クローズ機能：指定日時での自動クローズ設定が可能。週末前や取引終了時に便利。 カス
Crypto Charting
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (4)
ユーティリティ
Crypto Charting for MT5 – MetaTrader 5 向け暗号資産チャートツール 概要 Crypto Charting for MT5 は、WebSocket を介して暗号資産の OHLC チャートデータをリアルタイムで提供します。複数の取引所に対応し、MT5 上で履歴データの自動更新が可能です。 機能 WebSocket によるリアルタイムデータ 自動履歴データ更新 接続障害時のスケジュール更新 全ての MT5 時間足に対応 OHLCV データ構成 ストラテジーテスターに対応 自動再接続機能付き 対応取引所 Binance、Bybit、OKX、KuCoin、MEXC、Gate.io、Bitget、XT.com 補足情報 ティックデータおよび板情報には、別製品の Crypto Ticks をご覧ください。 注意事項 DLL を使用していません。VPS に適しています。 Strategy Tester では WebRequest 機能は動作しません。 デモをご希望の場合は、MQL5 のプライベートメッセージでご連絡ください。 Full Documentati
Trader Evolution
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (7)
ユーティリティ
" Trader Evolution " - A utility designed for traders who use wave and technical analysis in their work. One tab of the utility is capable of money management and opening orders, and the other can help in making Elliott wave and technical analysis. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Trading in a few clicks. Immediate and pending orders are available in the panel 2. Money management. The program automatically selects the appropriate lot size 3. Simplifies
Live Forex Signals MT5
Denis Nikolaev
ユーティリティ
Live Forex Signals サイト信号での取引用に設計されています   https://live-forex-signals.com/en と https://foresignal.com/en . Live Forex Signal for MetaTrader 4   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/81445 パラメータ サイトへのサブスクリプションを持っている場合は、ユーザー名とパスワードlive-forex-signals.com/foresignal.com サブスクリプションがない場合は、フィールドを空のままにします; オープンされているお得な情報へのコメント リスクリスクは、取引のための預金の割合として、リスク=0の場合、値ロットが使用されます 取引のためのロット固定ボリューム UseTakeProfitは、サイトから利益を取る使用します 当サイトからのご利用停止のご案内 F r e c h encysignalupdateinminute顧問のサイトへの訪問頻度を指定します MaximumSpreadForT
Trade Planner MT5
Wojciech Daniel Knoff
ユーティリティ
不確実性を明確なトレーディングプランへ。 Trade Planner MT5 は、複数の潜在的な口座シナリオを計画・管理・分析するために設計された、MetaTrader 5 向けの高度な資金管理ツールです。実際の取引を開始または変更する前に、任意の時点や価格で証拠金、余剰証拠金、証拠金維持率がどのように変化するかを把握することができます。 さらに、このプログラムは最悪のシナリオを予測できるようにします。適切な計画がない場合、取引はマージンコールや自動ロスカットを引き起こし、重大な損失を招く可能性があります。適切な計画ツールを使えば、不確実性に頼るのではなく、コントロールを維持できます。 プログラムのコアは、以下の2種類のオブジェクトで構成されています。 VPO — 仮想ポジション（Virtual Position）、未決済注文（Pending Order）、または取引の拠点となるオープントレード（Open Trade） EP — 評価ポイント（Evaluation Point）。リンクされたVPOからの総利益とスワップに基づき、個別のアカウントシナリオを定義するターゲットレベルとして
作者のその他のプロダクト
Gold Sniper Prime
Mohd Feroze
エキスパート
Gold Sniper Prime M1 High-Frequency Scalper for XAUUSD (Gold) Turn Small Accounts into Big Growth High-Frequency M1 Scalping Verified 1-Year Strategy Gold Sniper Prime is a professional XAUUSD (Gold) scalping Expert Advisor designed specifically for the M1 (1-minute) timeframe . Unlike risky grid or uncontrolled martingale systems, Gold Sniper Prime is built for consistent, structured high-frequency trading , targeting fast intraday movements in Gold. The strategy is optimized to be sma
Cable Trinity Pro
Mohd Feroze
エキスパート
Cable Trinity Pro Smart GBPUSD London Scalper | Trades Only When Probability Is High Tired of fake Monday moves? Frustrated by random Friday volatility? Cable Trinity Pro is a professional GBPUSD (Cable) scalping Expert Advisor designed to trade only when the market statistically performs best — during institutional London-session momentum. Instead of trading every day and exposing your account to unnecessary noise, Cable Trinity Pro uses a Smart Calendar Logic to trade only on high-probabil
TrendFuze Pro
Mohd Feroze
インディケータ
TrendFuze Pro Precision Manual Trading Dashboard for Clear, Confident Decisions Stop guessing the trend Stop reacting to conflicting indicators Trade with clarity, structure, and confirmation Not sure yet? Use the 1-Month Rent option to test TrendFuze Pro before purchasing the unlimited license. What Is TrendFuze Pro? TrendFuze Pro is a premium manual trading dashboard designed for traders who demand precision, confirmation, and clarity in real time. Most traders lose money because
フィルタ:
レビューなし
レビューに返信