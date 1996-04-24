Ghost Trader Pro
- ユーティリティ
- Mohd Feroze
- バージョン: 1.40
- アップデート済み: 22 12月 2025
- アクティベーション: 5
Ghost Trader Pro
Professional Stealth Trade Management Utility for MT5
👻 Hide your Stop Loss & Take Profit from the broker
⚡ Advanced manual trade control
🛡 Built for precision scalpers & professional traders
Ghost Trader Pro is an advanced trade management utility designed for professional manual traders who want full control, speed, and privacy.
This tool creates a stealth execution layer between your strategy and the market, ensuring your Stop Loss and Take Profit remain invisible to the broker.
Only the entry price is visible — all exit logic is handled internally by the EA.
🚀 Strategic Advantages
- Stealth Execution (Virtual SL/TP)
Operate using virtual Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. The broker sees only the entry price, helping protect trades from stop-hunting and volatility spikes.
- Rapid Reversal Logic (Auto-Flip)
Designed for precision scalping. Instantly close an opposite position and open a new directional trade with a single click.
- Flexible Risk Modes
Seamlessly switch between:
- • Hedging Mode – Safe mode allowing concurrent Buy & Sell positions
- • Auto-Flip Mode – Aggressive mode for instant directional switching
- Algorithmic Trailing Stop
Protect unrealized gains using a virtual trailing stop that operates silently in the background without revealing exit levels.
- Pro-Grade Interface
Minimalist, dark-themed dashboard engineered for speed, clarity, and reduced visual fatigue during extended trading sessions.
🛠 Operational Guide
- Attach Ghost Trader Pro to any chart
- Define risk parameters (Lot Size, Virtual SL / TP) directly on the panel
- Select operation mode:
- • Hedging Mode (Safe)
- • Auto-Flip Mode (Aggressive)
- Execute trades via the integrated dashboard
Optimized for XAUUSD, US30, and major FX pairs.
⚙️ Technical Specifications (Inputs)
- Default Lot Size – Pre-set trade volume for rapid execution
- Ghost SL (Points) – Distance for the virtual Stop Loss (example: 300 points)
- Ghost TP (Points) – Distance for the virtual Take Profit
- Trail Step (Points) – Threshold to activate the virtual trailing stop logic
👤 Who Should Use This Tool?
- ✔ Manual scalpers and day traders
- ✔ Traders concerned about broker stop-hunting
- ✔ Users trading volatile instruments like Gold (XAUUSD)
- ✔ Traders who want fast execution & discretion
Not recommended for:
• Fully automated strategy users
• Traders who cannot keep MT5 running continuously
⚠️ Important Technical Requirement
Because all Ghost (virtual) levels are managed internally by the Expert Advisor, the MetaTrader 5 terminal must remain active and connected to the broker server at all times.
Closing MT5 or losing connection may result in unmanaged positions.
👨💻 Developer Information
Developed by Mohd Feroze (Ferozemd)
Professional Trading Solutions
Check my MQL5 profile for more Expert Advisors and professional trading utilities.