Ghost Trader Pro

Ghost Trader Pro

Professional Stealth Trade Management Utility for MT5

👻 Hide your Stop Loss & Take Profit from the broker
⚡ Advanced manual trade control
🛡 Built for precision scalpers & professional traders

Ghost Trader Pro is an advanced trade management utility designed for professional manual traders who want full control, speed, and privacy.

This tool creates a stealth execution layer between your strategy and the market, ensuring your Stop Loss and Take Profit remain invisible to the broker.

Only the entry price is visible — all exit logic is handled internally by the EA.

🚀 Strategic Advantages

  • Stealth Execution (Virtual SL/TP)
    Operate using virtual Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. The broker sees only the entry price, helping protect trades from stop-hunting and volatility spikes.

  • Rapid Reversal Logic (Auto-Flip)
    Designed for precision scalping. Instantly close an opposite position and open a new directional trade with a single click.

  • Flexible Risk Modes
    Seamlessly switch between:
    • Hedging Mode – Safe mode allowing concurrent Buy & Sell positions
    • Auto-Flip Mode – Aggressive mode for instant directional switching

  • Algorithmic Trailing Stop
    Protect unrealized gains using a virtual trailing stop that operates silently in the background without revealing exit levels.

  • Pro-Grade Interface
    Minimalist, dark-themed dashboard engineered for speed, clarity, and reduced visual fatigue during extended trading sessions.

🛠 Operational Guide

  1. Attach Ghost Trader Pro to any chart
  2. Define risk parameters (Lot Size, Virtual SL / TP) directly on the panel
  3. Select operation mode:
    • Hedging Mode (Safe)
    • Auto-Flip Mode (Aggressive)
  4. Execute trades via the integrated dashboard

Optimized for XAUUSD, US30, and major FX pairs.

⚙️ Technical Specifications (Inputs)

  • Default Lot Size – Pre-set trade volume for rapid execution
  • Ghost SL (Points) – Distance for the virtual Stop Loss (example: 300 points)
  • Ghost TP (Points) – Distance for the virtual Take Profit
  • Trail Step (Points) – Threshold to activate the virtual trailing stop logic

👤 Who Should Use This Tool?

  • ✔ Manual scalpers and day traders
  • ✔ Traders concerned about broker stop-hunting
  • ✔ Users trading volatile instruments like Gold (XAUUSD)
  • ✔ Traders who want fast execution & discretion

Not recommended for:
• Fully automated strategy users
• Traders who cannot keep MT5 running continuously

⚠️ Important Technical Requirement

Because all Ghost (virtual) levels are managed internally by the Expert Advisor, the MetaTrader 5 terminal must remain active and connected to the broker server at all times.

Closing MT5 or losing connection may result in unmanaged positions.

👨‍💻 Developer Information

Developed by Mohd Feroze (Ferozemd)
Professional Trading Solutions

Check my MQL5 profile for more Expert Advisors and professional trading utilities.

