Ghost Trader Pro

Professional Stealth Trade Management Utility for MT5

👻 Hide Stop Loss & Take Profit from the broker

⚡ Advanced manual trade control

🛡 Designed for precision scalpers and active traders

🧠 What Is Ghost Trader Pro?

Ghost Trader Pro is a professional manual trade management utility for MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who want greater control over trade execution while keeping their Stop Loss and Take Profit levels virtual and hidden.

Only the entry price is sent to the broker. All exit logic (SL, TP, trailing stop) is handled internally by the Expert Advisor.

This tool does not generate trading signals and does not trade automatically. All trade decisions are made by the user.

🚀 Strategic Advantages

Stealth Execution (Virtual SL / TP)

Trades are managed using virtual Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. The broker sees only the market entry price.

Rapid Reversal Logic (Auto-Flip)

Designed for fast manual scalping. Close an existing position and open a new opposite trade instantly when enabled.

Flexible Risk Modes

Choose between: Hedging Mode – Allows Buy and Sell positions simultaneously Auto-Flip Mode – Automatically switches direction by closing the opposite trade

Choose between:

Virtual Trailing Stop

Protect floating profit using a virtual trailing stop that operates internally without revealing exit levels to the broker.

Professional Interface

Minimalist dark dashboard optimized for speed, clarity, and reduced visual fatigue.

🛠 How to Use

Attach Ghost Trader Pro to any chart Set risk parameters (Lot Size, Virtual SL / TP) on the dashboard Select operation mode: Hedging Mode (conservative)

Auto-Flip Mode (aggressive) Execute trades directly from the panel

Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold), indices such as US30, and major Forex pairs.

⚙️ Input Parameters

Default Lot Size – Trade volume for execution

– Trade volume for execution Ghost SL (Points) – Distance for virtual Stop Loss

– Distance for virtual Stop Loss Ghost TP (Points) – Distance for virtual Take Profit

– Distance for virtual Take Profit Trail Step (Points) – Activation distance for virtual trailing stop

👤 Who Is This Tool For?

✔ Manual scalpers and day traders

✔ Traders managing high-volatility instruments

✔ Users who prefer discretion in trade exits

✔ Traders who want fast execution and control

Not recommended for:

• Fully automated trading strategies

• Traders unable to keep MT5 running continuously

⚠️ Important Technical Notice

Ghost Trader Pro uses virtual trade management. For this reason, the MetaTrader 5 terminal must remain open and connected to the broker at all times.

Closing MT5, losing internet connection, or VPS interruption may result in unmanaged positions.

📩 Support & Other Products

For questions, feedback, or assistance, please contact me via MQL5 private messages.

You may also explore my other Expert Advisors and trading utilities available on my MQL5 profile.

Developer:

Mohd Feroze (Feroze)

MQL5 Developer