Pro BTB Poursamadi Strategy Indicator MT5

Pro BTB (Back To Break Even) Poursamadi Strategy Indicator MetaTrader 5

The Pro BTB Strategy Indicator, developed based on the proprietary analytical methodology of Poursamadi, is designed specifically for the MetaTrader 5 trading platform.

Through advanced internal calculations, this indicator detects sudden price movements known as spikes. After analyzing price behavior, it identifies potential buy and sell opportunities and displays them directly on the chart as visual signals.

In addition to trade signals, the indicator features a statistical data panel that provides real-time insights into market conditions and signal performance.

Pro BTB Strategy Indicator Specifications



The table below outlines the main specifications of the Pro BTB (Back To Break Even) Poursamadi Strategy Indicator:

Specification Category Details Indicator Categories Price Action MT5 Indicators

Signal & Forecast MT5 Indicators

Trading Assist MT5 Indicators Platform MetaTrader 5 Trading Skill Level Intermediate Indicator Type Reversal Indicator Timeframe Multi-Timeframe Trading Styles Swing Trading

Scalping

Day Trading Trading Instruments Forex

Cryptocurrencies

Stocks

Pro BTB Strategy Indicator Overview

The Pro BTB Poursamadi Strategy Indicator first identifies price spikes using its internal formulas. It then evaluates whether the market has the potential to return to the break-even level.

When price revisits the break-even zone after a bullish spike, a green arrow appears, signaling a buy opportunity .

In bearish conditions, when price returns to the break-even area, a red arrow is displayed, indicating a sell signal.