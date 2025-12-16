Pro BTB Poursamadi Strategy Indicator MT5

Pro BTB (Back To Break Even) Poursamadi Strategy Indicator MetaTrader 5

The Pro BTB Strategy Indicator, developed based on the proprietary analytical methodology of Poursamadi, is designed specifically for the MetaTrader 5 trading platform.

Through advanced internal calculations, this indicator detects sudden price movements known as spikes. After analyzing price behavior, it identifies potential buy and sell opportunities and displays them directly on the chart as visual signals.

In addition to trade signals, the indicator features a statistical data panel that provides real-time insights into market conditions and signal performance.

 

Pro BTB Strategy Indicator Specifications

The table below outlines the main specifications of the Pro BTB (Back To Break Even) Poursamadi Strategy Indicator:

Specification Category

Details

Indicator Categories

Price Action MT5 Indicators
Signal & Forecast MT5 Indicators
Trading Assist MT5 Indicators

Platform

MetaTrader 5

Trading Skill Level

Intermediate

Indicator Type

Reversal Indicator

Timeframe

Multi-Timeframe

Trading Styles

Swing Trading
Scalping
Day Trading

Trading Instruments

Forex
Cryptocurrencies
Stocks

 

Pro BTB Strategy Indicator Overview

The Pro BTB Poursamadi Strategy Indicator first identifies price spikes using its internal formulas. It then evaluates whether the market has the potential to return to the break-even level.

  • When price revisits the break-even zone after a bullish spike, a green arrow appears, signaling a buy opportunity.
  • In bearish conditions, when price returns to the break-even area, a red arrow is displayed, indicating a sell signal.


How to Set Up the Pro BTB Poursamadi Strategy Indicator

To use this indicator properly, traders must follow the steps below in the MetaTrader 4 platform.

DLL Activation

For correct execution, enabling DLL imports is mandatory.

Steps to enable DLL:

  1. Open the Tools menu
  2. Select Options
  3. Go to the Expert Advisors tab
  4. Enable the following options:
    • Allow automated trading
    • Allow DLL imports

 

Obtaining the License Code

To receive the license key, users can:

  • Visit the support section of the TradingFinder website
  • Contact support via Telegram or WhatsApp

 

Entering the License Code

Once the license is received, enter it in the indicator settings under the “Your Key” field to activate the indicator.

 

Complementary Information Table

The Pro BTB Strategy Indicator includes a built-in statistical panel that displays real-time market and signal data, as shown below:

Parameter

Description

Countdown

Time remaining until the current candle closes

Spike Number

Total number of detected spikes

Triggers

Number of times signal conditions were met

Buy Trades

Total buy signals generated

Sell Trades

Total sell signals generated

 

Buy Signal Example

On the Cardano (ADA) 30-minute chart, after detecting a bullish spike, the indicator highlights it using a green box. When price returns to the break-even zone, a green arrow appears, confirming a buy signal.

 

Sell Signal Example

On the GBP/USD 15-minute chart, the indicator identifies a bearish spike and marks it with a red box. Once price revisits the break-even level, a red arrow appears, signaling a sell opportunity.

 

Pro BTB Poursamadi Strategy Indicator Settings

The adjustable parameters of the indicator are listed below:

License Settings

  • Your Key: License code required to activate the indicator

Calculation Settings

  • Candles to Consider: Number of candles used in calculations
  • Spike Size Based on Average Distribution: Determines spike sensitivity based on average price movement

Alert Settings


  • Sending Alert: Enable on-screen alerts
  • Sending Notification: Enable push notifications

 

Conclusion

The Pro BTB Poursamadi Strategy Indicator, based on the Back to Break-Even trading concept, is a powerful analytical tool for financial markets.

By detecting spikes, evaluating price behavior around break-even levels, and generating clear buy and sell signals, this indicator helps traders improve trade timing, risk management, and decision accuracy. The inclusion of a detailed statistical panel and flexible settings makes it suitable for a wide range of trading styles and instruments.

