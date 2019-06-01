Scanner Didi BB

This script use DIDI+BB indicators and display alerts, send mail, send notifications, and play sounds.

Scanner can monitor market watch using ***MARKET*** as symbol name, with all timeframes

Inputs:

    • media_lenta=3
    • media_base=8
    • media_longa=20
    • bb_periodo=20
    • bb_shift=0
    • bb_deviation=1.96
    • symbols - Symbol list, separated by ;   when using ***MARKET*** symbols from marketwatch will be included
    • wait_interval_between_signals - Seconds between signals, default =60, but high frequency signals should reduce it maybe to 0
    • buy_sound - File to play when Buy Signal, blank = don't play
    • sell_sound - File to play when Sell Signal, blank = don't play
    • send_notification - Send notification (APP / CellPhone)
    • display_alert - Display Alert
    • send_mail_subject_buy - Buy - Email Subject, blank = don't send email
    • send_mail_subject_sell - Sell - Email Subject, blank = don't send email 
    • inp_PERIOD_M1 - Scan M1 Timeframe
    • inp_PERIOD_M2 - Scan M2 Timeframe
    • inp_PERIOD_M3 - Scan M3 Timeframe
    • inp_PERIOD_M4 - Scan M4 Timeframe
    • inp_PERIOD_M5 - Scan M5 Timeframe
    • inp_PERIOD_M6 - Scan M6 Timeframe
    • inp_PERIOD_M10 - Scan M10 Timeframe
    • inp_PERIOD_M12 - Scan M12 Timeframe
    • inp_PERIOD_M15 - Scan M15 Timeframe
    • inp_PERIOD_M20 - Scan M20 Timeframe
    • inp_PERIOD_M30 - Scan M30 Timeframe
    • inp_PERIOD_H1 - Scan H1 Timeframe
    • inp_PERIOD_H2 - Scan H2 Timeframe
    • inp_PERIOD_H3 - Scan H3 Timeframe
    • inp_PERIOD_H4 - Scan H4 Timeframe
    • inp_PERIOD_H6 - Scan H6 Timeframe
    • inp_PERIOD_H8 - Scan H8 Timeframe
    • inp_PERIOD_H12 - Scan H12 Timeframe
    • inp_PERIOD_D1 - Scan D1 Timeframe
    • inp_PERIOD_W1 - Scan W1 Timeframe
    • inp_PERIOD_MN1 - Scan MN1 Timeframe
    • debug_scan - Print when scanning market


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