Prop Draw Down Protector Expert MT4

Prop Drawdown Protector Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4

The Prop Drawdown Protector Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 is a specialized risk-management tool engineered for prop trading professionals using the MT4 platform. This advanced EA enables traders to control trading behavior by applying predefined conditions that prevent violations of profit and loss limits.

With seven dedicated configuration modules, the EA strengthens psychological discipline by enforcing rule-based boundaries and delivering timely alerts. This structure helps traders remain aligned with their strategic objectives and avoid emotional decision-making.

Technical Overview

Category Capital Oversight • Trading Governance • Utility Tool Platform MetaTrader 4 Skill Level Advanced Function Type Capital & Exposure Control Timeframes All Supported Timeframes Trading Style Intraday • Scalping • Short-Term Markets Forex • Equities • Index Instruments

Key Feature Highlights

The EA integrates a comprehensive suite of controls, including:

Volume and exposure restrictions

Time-based trading windows

Three configurable SL/TP modes

Tradable symbol filtering

On-chart performance statistics

Real-time news-based risk protection

By promoting structured execution and strict adherence to predefined rules, the EA enhances emotional control, supports consistent routines, and aligns trading behavior with institutional standards. When used effectively, it can significantly improve long-term consistency and profitability.





License Activation



A valid license is required to operate the Prop Drawdown Protector EA on MT4. Traders can obtain an activation code or request a free license through the website’s live chat, Telegram, or WhatsApp support channels.

Volume Tab



The Volume module provides complete control over trade sizing and execution frequency. Traders can set limits on trade size, daily/weekly volume, and performance streaks to enforce disciplined capital management.

Configurable Inputs:

Max Trade Size

Max Daily Volume

Max Trades Per Day

Daily Consecutive Loss Limit

Daily Consecutive Win Limit

Weekly Volume Limit

Weekly Trade Count Limit

Weekly Loss Streak Cap

Weekly Profit Streak Cap

Time Tab



This tab allows traders to restrict trading activity to specific time periods, helping avoid high-risk or non-strategic hours.

Available Settings:

Session Start/End Time

Individual day filters (Monday–Sunday) for customized scheduling

Profit & Loss Tab

Traders can define maximum daily and weekly profit/loss criteria in percentages, pips, or fixed dollar amounts.

Adjustable Parameters:

Max Daily Profit

Max Daily Loss

Max Weekly Profit

Max Weekly Loss

Symbol Tab



This module controls which instruments can be traded, ensuring that all activity remains aligned with the strategy’s intended markets.

Symbol Options:

Current Chart Only

All Charts

Market Watch Symbols

Custom Symbol List

Trades Tab



The Trades section provides real-time analytics, offering insight into account status and ongoing performance.

Displayed Metrics:

Start-of-Day Balance

Start-of-Week Balance

Daily/Weekly Profit

Win/Loss Streaks

Daily/Weekly Drawdown

Optional on-chart data panel

TP & SL Tab

This tab ensures that every trade follows proper risk management by enforcing Take Profit and Stop Loss rules.

Included Features:

Mandatory SL/TP enforcement

Timed alerts for missing SL/TP

Restrictions on modifying SL/TP levels to prevent over-adjustment

News Tab

The News module provides protective alerts before and after major economic events, supporting eight primary trading instruments.

Customizable Fields:

Pre/Post News Time Buffer

Display Time (in minutes)

Selected Symbols

All News / Last News toggle

Conclusion







The Prop Drawdown Protector EA for MT4 is an essential component for serious prop traders. It is ideally suited for ICT, SMC, and other rule-based methodologies that require disciplined execution and strong risk governance.

By reinforcing consistent trading behavior and offering robust protection against drawdown violations and overtrading, the EA helps traders maintain steady, long-term performance.