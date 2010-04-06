Pro BTB Poursamadi Robot Expert MT4

Pro BTB Poursamadi Robot Expert Advisor MetaTrader 4

The Pro BTB Poursamadi Robot Expert Advisor is an automated trading system developed based on spike detection, Unicorn trading methodology, and Poursamadi’s proprietary rules, designed exclusively for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform.

By combining advanced price action analysis, Breaker Block structures, and Fair Value Gaps (FVG), this robot identifies low-risk, high-probability trade opportunities and executes them automatically or semi-automatically according to the trader’s preferences.

In addition to trade execution, the EA visually marks key market zones and provides precise buy and sell signals directly on the chart.

 

Pro BTB Poursamadi Robot Specifications (MT4)

Category

Details

Expert Advisor Type

Price Action EA

Trading Concepts

Spike Detection, Unicorn Style, Breaker Block, FVG

Platform

MetaTrader 4 (MT4)

Skill Level

Intermediate

Market Behavior

Reversal & Breakout

Timeframe

Multi-Timeframe

Trading Style

Intraday Trading

Supported Markets

Forex, Crypto, Stocks, Commodities, Indices

 

Pro BTB Poursamadi Robot at a Glance

The Pro BTB Poursamadi Robot analyzes market structure by detecting:

  • Sudden price spikes
  • Breaker Block breakouts
  • Presence of Fair Value Gaps (FVG)

When these conditions align with Poursamadi’s exclusive rules and the Unicorn trading framework, the robot generates high-confidence trade entries.

Core Features:

  • Highlights spike zones with fast price movements
  • Identifies Breaker Block breakouts combined with FVG
  • Displays buy signals (green arrows) and sell signals (red arrows)
  • Can automatically open trades or only provide signals

 

Bullish Market Behavior

In an uptrend, the EA performs the following steps:

  1. Detects bullish spikes aligned with a Breaker Block breakout
  2. Confirms the presence of a Fair Value Gap
  3. Marks the pivot area with colored zones
  4. Draws a yellow support line at a key reaction level
  5. When bullish confirmation occurs, a green arrow appears, indicating a buy entry

This process allows traders to enter long positions at structurally strong and low-risk levels.

 

Bearish Market Behavior

In a downtrend, the Pro BTB Robot:

  1. Identifies bearish spikes with Breaker Block breakdowns
  2. Confirms Fair Value Gap formation
  3. Highlights resistance zones with colored boxes
  4. Draws a yellow resistance line in the pivot area
  5. Triggers a red arrow when bearish confirmation is detected

These signals indicate optimal sell opportunities aligned with liquidity movement.

Pro BTB Poursamadi Robot Settings (MT4)

Parameter

Description

Depth

Number of candles analyzed

Deviation

Price deviation value

Backstep

Backward calculation step

Averaging Candles

Number of candles used for averaging

Top Percent

Upper candle range percentage

Break Candles

Number of breakout candles

Send Alert

Enable platform alerts

Send Notification

Enable mobile notifications

Auto Trade

Enable automatic trade execution

Lot Size

Trade volume

Take Profit (Points)

Take Profit value

Stop Loss (Points)

Stop Loss value

 

Conclusion

The Pro BTB Poursamadi Robot Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 is a powerful algorithmic trading solution designed to identify precise, low-risk trade entries through advanced spike detection and structural market analysis.

By integrating Unicorn trading principles, Breaker Block logic, and Fair Value Gap confirmation, this EA offers traders a reliable and disciplined approach to automated trading while maintaining strong alignment with real market liquidity and price behavior.


