TP and SL Calculator Indicator MT4

The Take Profit & Stop Loss Calculator Indicator is an essential tool for MetaTrader 4 users, designed to help traders accurately calculate and visualize potential profit and loss for each trade. This indicator features a dedicated management panel that offers several key tools for effective trade management, including:

  • Creating Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) levels for both buy and sell positions
  • Calculating trade volume in lots
  • Displaying the Risk-to-Reward (R/R) ratio
  • Showing the countdown timer to the next candle (Time to the next bar)

 

Specifications Table

Category

Details

Type

Trading Tool – Capital Management – Risk Management

Platform

MetaTrader 4

Skill Level

Beginner

Indicator Type

Risk and Capital Management

Timeframe

Multi-Timeframe

Trading Style

Scalping – Intraday – Medium Term – Long Term

Market

All Markets

 

Indicator Overview

The indicator displays three key levels:

  • A gray Open Position line
  • A green Take Profit (TP) line
  • A red Stop Loss (SL) line

Traders can customize their TP and SL levels either by entering their preferred Risk-to-Reward ratio directly into the indicator panel or by manually dragging the lines on the chart.

 

Buy Position Example

In the USD/CAD chart on the H1 timeframe, the indicator demonstrates how TP and SL are positioned for buy trades:

  • The Take Profit level is set above the Open Position line
  • The Stop Loss level is set below the Open Position line

The indicator panel displays helpful information such as the R/R ratio, calculated lot size, and the countdown timer for the next candle.

 

Sell Position Example

On the ETH/USD chart in the 30-minute timeframe, the indicator operates similarly for sell trades:

  • The Take Profit level is placed below the Open Position line
  • The Stop Loss level is placed above the Open Position line

The panel also provides the calculated lot volume and the R/R ratio.

 

Indicator Settings

Based on the configuration panel, the indicator includes the following options:

  • Light/Dark Mode: Switch between themes
  • Time to the next bar: Countdown until the current candle closes
  • Buy / Sell: Configure buy or sell positions
  • Delete: Remove TP and SL lines
  • R/R Rate: Adjust the Risk-to-Reward ratio
  • Lot Rate: Manually set the trade volume

 

Conclusion

The TP & SL Calculator Indicator simplifies the process of setting stop loss and take profit levels by offering adjustable visual lines and a dedicated information panel. Traders can quickly configure TP and SL levels through manual chart adjustments or by entering their preferred R/R ratio, making trade management more efficient and intuitive on MT4.

