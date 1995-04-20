Refined Order Block Indicator MT4

Refined Order Block Indicator MetaTrader 4

The Refined Order Block (OBR) indicator is a specialized tool designed for traders who follow ICT and Smart Money (SMC) methodologies on the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. This indicator highlights bullish order blocks in green and bearish order blocks in brown, helping traders identify critical market zones.

Order block regions are key price areas where significant institutional orders can increase the likelihood of trend reversals or directional shifts. By analyzing these zones, traders can make more informed decisions based on market price behavior.

Order Block Indicator Overview

Feature Description Category ICT - Smart Money - Supply and Demand Platform MetaTrader 4 Skill Level Advanced Indicator Type Leading - Reversal - Strength Time Frame Multi Time Frame Trading Style Scalping - Day Trading - Intraday Trading Trading Markets Forex - Cryptocurrencies - Indices

Bullish Order Block (OBR)

On a 15-minute GER40 Index chart, the Refined Order Block (OBR) indicator detects bullish order blocks, marking them in green to emphasize key price zones. In this example, an order block is identified at the 18207.4 price level and highlighted with a rectangle.

When the price revisits this zone, a significant upward movement follows, demonstrating the importance of this region in influencing market trends. Traders can use this insight to improve the accuracy of their trades.

Bearish Order Block (OBR)

On a 5-minute USD/CAD chart, a bearish order block is identified at the 1.35720 price level and marked in brown. As the price returns to this zone, it tests the order block several times but fails to break through, confirming the strength of the area.

Subsequently, the price experiences a sharp downward movement, reinforcing the significance of bearish order blocks.

Refined Order Block Indicator Settings

Chart and Object Color Theme: Choose Light, Dark, or Auto themes.

General Settings:

Candle Calculation Range: Define the number of past candles for analysis.

Trend Calculation Type: Select ZigZag or Candle-based trend detection.

Arrow Display for Initial Cycle: Enable or disable arrows for the first cycle.

Order Block Visibility: Toggle the display of order blocks on or off.

Order Block Mode: Choose between Normal and Aggressive detection modes.

Order Block Validation: Decide whether to continue or reset previous order block zones.

Zone Completion Rule: Maintain the zone until a new one is established.

Conclusion

The Refined Order Block (OBR) indicator is a vital tool for traders focusing on significant order block zones. By detecting and visually marking bullish (green) and bearish (brown) order blocks, it highlights high-impact institutional orders. This indicator provides traders with a clearer view of price action, enhancing market analysis and supporting more effective trade execution.