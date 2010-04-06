ICT Concepts Indicator For MT4

ICT Concepts Indicator for MetaTrader 4

The ICT Concepts Indicator for MetaTrader 4 is an advanced analytical tool designed for experienced traders who follow ICT and Smart Money methodologies.

It provides a full suite of ICT components—including Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Breaker Blocks, Market Structure elements, and Kill Zones—through an intuitive, easy-to-use control panel. This indicator allows ICT-based traders to seamlessly integrate these concepts into their technical analysis workflow.

 

ICT Concepts Indicator Overview

Parameter

Details

Category

ICT – Smart Money – Market Sessions

Platform

MetaTrader 4

User Level

Experienced

Indicator Type

Leading – Reversal – Non-repainting

Timeframes

Multi-timeframe

Trading Styles

Scalping – Intraday – Swing – Daily

Markets

Forex – Stocks – Indices

   

Functional Summary

The indicator includes highly flexible settings, allowing traders to visually customize and apply ICT concepts on their charts. Users can easily toggle features such as Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps, or Market Structure tools to support more informed trading decisions.

 

Zigzag Mode

When applied to a 30-minute chart (e.g., XAGUSD), Zigzag Mode automatically plots market structure using preset parameters (5, 3, 3). These visual swings help traders identify trend direction, correction phases, swing highs/lows, and structural events such as BOS and CHOCH.

 

Order Block Mode

Activating Order Block Mode highlights areas where institutional orders have previously been concentrated. These zones often precede significant price movements and are commonly used as high-probability entry areas when price returns to them.

 

Breaker Block Mode

Breaker Blocks mark order blocks that have flipped from support to resistance or vice versa following a structural shift. These areas can provide precise entry points, especially after liquidity sweeps or major trend transitions.

 

Fair Value Gap (FVG) Mode

FVG Mode identifies areas of imbalance where price moved quickly and left gaps behind. These zones frequently act as hidden support/resistance and often attract price back as the market seeks equilibrium.

 

Inverse Fair Value Gap (iFVG) Mode

An inverse FVG forms when an original FVG shifts due to price action—such as a bullish FVG becoming a bearish resistance zone. Tracking iFVGs can enhance trade setups, especially when using multi-timeframe confirmation.

 

Balanced Price Range (BPR) Mode

BPR Mode highlights zones where bullish and bearish FVGs overlap, creating balanced price regions. These levels can serve as strong reversal or continuation points, particularly when supported by higher-timeframe structure.

 

Kill Zone Mode

Kill Zone Mode marks high-volatility trading periods commonly used in ICT strategies, such as the Judas Swing and Silver Bullet setups. Identifying these time windows improves trade timing and precision.

 

Market Structure Mode (M Structure)

This feature maps CHOCH and BOS levels, helping traders identify trend shifts. It also displays Liquidity and Inducement Zones, supporting better interpretation of liquidity grabs and low-risk trade opportunities.

 

Settings Overview

Key customizable options include:

  • Candles to Check: Defines how many candles are analyzed for pattern detection
  • Last Block: Displays only the most recent blocks
  • Untested: Shows zones that price has not yet revisited

 

Conclusion

The ICT Concepts Indicator for MT4 is a comprehensive, well-designed tool for traders applying ICT or Smart Money concepts. It enhances chart clarity, supports precise identification of Order Blocks and market structure, and provides a structured approach to executing high-quality trading strategies across multiple sessions and markets.

Track Account and All EA's metrics   EA This EA will record the following account metrics Balance, Equity, Margin, Free Margin, Margin Level, Drawdown And all of the following metrics for each of your trading eas Date and time , Net Profit, Floating Profit (Drawdown),number of open trades, total lots of open trades, magic number and cumulative profit This EA will record all of these metrics at the interval in minutes that you specify from 1 minute , 5 minutes, 15 minutes, 30 minutes, hourly, daily, weekly
