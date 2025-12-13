SimSim Control Deal MT5

The utility opens trades based on signals from the "SimSim ARROW" series of indicators.

Version for MetaTrader 4

The utility functions exclusively in tandem with the "SimSim ARROW" series indicators.
Each of these indicators has a parameter: "Deals: No Deals, Buy and Sell, Buy only, Sell only."
If this parameter is set to the value: "Buy and Sell or Buy only or Sell only", the indicator signals are sent to the utility via global variables, which allows it to open deals.

Utility options.

  1. Pr_FixLot = 0.0 Open Fixed Lot Deals.
  2. Pr_Risk = 0.0% Open deals by risk percentage. Calculation: LOT = Maximum lot per instrument * Pr_Risk/100.
  3. Pr_Fix = 0.0% Percentage of current balance for profit taking. If the percentage is> 100, then for the expert this is no longer a percentage, the amount is in the deposit currency. If the profit has reached the specified percentage of profit or a specific amount, all transactions are closed and the work continues.
  4. Pr_HourBegin = 00.00 Hours and Minutes to Start Trading (HH.MM).
  5. Pr_HourEnd = 23.59 End of Trade Hours and Minutes (HH.MM)

Starting from version 1.2, new parameters are introduced for supporting transactions.

  1.   Pr_Prof = 0.0 Profit level in pips or SrHiLow units
  2.   Pr_Stop = 0.0 Foot level in pips or SrHiLow units
  3.   Pr_Breakeven = 0.0 Installation level without loss to protect profit in pips or SrHiLow units
  4.   Pr_TrallProf = 0.0 Deal Trail Stop if current profit in pips is greater than Pr _ TrallProfx or SrHiLow units
  5.   Pr_TrallLoss = 0.0 Deal trail stop if current profit in pips is less than Pr _ TrallLoss or SrHiLow units
  6.   Pr_PerHiLow = 300 Number of BARs to calculate mean SrHiLow
  7.   Pr_MaxOrders = 500 Max Open Deals
  8.   Pr_DopStep = 25 Step size for additional deals grid in pips

    Use SrHiLow value for stop, profit, etc. levels much more convenient than just pips.
    It is difficult to set the profit size in pips for different time frames. For 5 minutes and 6 hours they are probably different. And if you specify in SrHiLow, it turns out very logical.
    SrHiLow is the average value (High - Low) of the time frame, for the period = Pr_PerHiLow.

    For example, the average SrHiLow in pips for AUDUSD:
    M1=8 M2=20 M3=23 M4=27 M5=28 M6=31 M10=40 M12=44 M15=49 M20=58 M30=75 H1=110 H2=166 H3=214 H4=314 H6=349 H8=398 H12=456 D1=603 W1=1574 MN1=3986
    If, for example, the profit level in (SrHiLow) = 3, then for M5 it will be: 3*28 = 74 pips, and for H3: 3*214=642 pips

    For example, the average SrHiLow in pips for XAUUSD:
    M1=91 M2=224 M3=252 M4=268 M5=283 M6=344 M10=411 M12=469 M15=494 M20=577 M30=730 H1=1099 H2=1779 H3=2363 H4=2840 H6=2958 H8=3099 H12=3430 D1=4259 W1=6541 MN1=10093
    XAUUSD profit (SrHiLow) = 5, for M10 profit: 5*411=2055 pips, and for H6: 5*2958=14790 pips

    If the parameter value is between 0.001 and 10.0, then the parameter is specified in SrHiLow units. This interval will be sufficient for work.
    If the parameter value is greater than 10, then it is specified in pips.
    Example of parameters: Pr_Prof=5 Pr_Stop=1 Pr_Breakeven=0.5 Pr_TrallProf=2 Pr_TrallStop=3
    Very convenient, this proportion will be for all time frames, the parameter value is multiplied by SrHiLow and the numbers will be in pips.


    List of indicators of the "SimSim ARROW" series:

    1. SimSim ARROW CCI
    2. SimSim ARROW ADX
    3. SimSim ARROW BEARPower
    4. SimSim ARROW BULLSPower
    5. SimSim ARROW 2MA
    6. SimSim ARROW MACD
    7. SimSim ARROW RSI
    8. SimSim ARROW Stochastic
    9. SimSim ARROW Momentum
    10. SimSim ARROW KijunSen Plus MA
    11. SimSim ARROW Simple Signal
    12. SimSim ARROW Ichimoku
    13. SimSim ARROW DEMA
    14. SimSim ARROW TEMA
      Initially, the utility was conceived as a "Control Transaction", with a position with a minimum lot being opened at the indicator signal. This step gives the trader the opportunity to gently enter the market, as if testing the waters before a swim. Then, as the trader becomes confident in his actions, he gains the freedom to increase the lot size, which allows him to adapt to the rhythm of the market and build up his position. Such an algorithm would not only facilitate the trading process, but would also be an indispensable assistant, reminding us of the importance of size and measure in every step. Combining simplicity and functionality, the utility takes the form of not just a tool, but a faithful companion in the world of financial opportunities.
