Entry TP and SL Time Trader Manager Expert For MT4

Entry TP and SL Time Trader Manager Expert for MetaTrader 4

The Entry TP and SL Time Trader Manager is a powerful semi-automated trading tool for MetaTrader 4, designed to simplify trade setup, manage exits, and execute orders with precise timing. This expert advisor enables traders to optimize their trading strategy by defining key parameters such as entry levels, trade volume, and scheduled execution times for maximum efficiency.

 

Specification Table – Entry TP and SL Time Trader Manager for MT4

Category

Trading Tool

Platform

MetaTrader 4

Skill Level

Beginner

Indicator Type

-

Timeframe

Multi-timeframe

Trading Style

-

Market Type

All Market Types

 

Overview

Developed by Trading Finder, this expert advisor features a user-friendly interface with an integrated side panel. Traders can quickly select the position type (buy/sell) and set lot sizes directly from the panel. A customizable vertical timeline is displayed on the chart, allowing users to schedule the exact time to trigger a trade. When the scheduled time and predefined market conditions are met, the EA executes the trade automatically.

 

Initial Setup Instructions

Before using the EA, ensure the following settings are enabled in MetaTrader 4:

  • Allow DLL imports
  • Allow imports of external experts
  • Allow live trading

Once these settings are configured in the EA’s input window, click OK to activate the tool.

 

How to Place a Trade

Follow these steps to set up a trade using the Entry TP and SL Time Trader Manager:

Step 1 – Start Trade Setup
Click “Open” on the left-hand panel of the chart to initiate the trade setup.

Step 2 – Select Trade Direction
Click “Open” from the right-side interface to open a popup. Choose Buy or Sell, enter the lot size, and click Confirm.

Step 3 – Schedule Entry Time
After confirming the order type, a green dashed vertical line will appear on the chart. Drag this line forward across future candles to set the trade execution time.

Step 4 – Confirm Entry Conditions
The trade will execute only if both of the following criteria are met:

  • The scheduled time (green line) has passed
  • The market reaches the specified entry price

Tip: Monitor alerts and logs under the Expert tab in the MT4 Toolbox.

 

How to Manage Trade Exits

The EA allows automated exits with customizable timing and volume settings:

Step 1 – Open Close Panel
Click “Close” on the left-hand panel to view exit options on the right side of the chart.

Step 2 – Filter Exit Type
Use the top buttons to select which trades to close:

  • L (Loss): Close losing trades only
  • P (Profit): Close only winning trades
  • P&L: Close all trades

Step 3 – Set Position Volume to Close
Select the portion of the position to close:

  • 25%: Close a quarter
  • 50%: Close half
  • 100%: Close the full position

Step 4 – Schedule Exit Time
A red dashed vertical line will appear. Drag it to the desired exit time.

Step 5 – Confirm Exit
Click Confirm to finalize the automated exit. The EA will close the trade (fully or partially) at the scheduled time if price conditions are met.

 

Conclusion

The Entry TP and SL Time Trader Manager for MetaTrader 4 combines precise timing, intelligent volume control, and dynamic price triggers in a single, comprehensive tool. It is ideal for Forex and crypto traders looking to enhance the accuracy and consistency of their trading execution.

Recommended products
Twenty Magic Number Auto Close With Breakeven
Darius Botha
Utilities
A Utility used for accounts with multiple open positions with Magic numbers added via Expert Advisors or manually. The Utility closes specific Magic number open positions when a certain profit in currency $ has been reached. The Utility also closes specific Magic numbers open positions with a break-even feature when the Expert Advisors or manually a certain amount of open positions has been placed. The Utility also closes all buy stops and sell stops when the "Take profit sum $" has been reache
Symbol Manager
Taras Slobodyanik
5 (4)
Utilities
Symbol Manager or Grid Manager, designed to group orders into one position (by Symbol or by Magic Number). This utility will be useful to multi-currency traders (many EAs), who can have multiple orders on several pairs. You will be able to see the total number of lots, the total profit, and set virtual stop loss and virtual take profit. To set a real TP (or SL), you must first set the virtual value, and then enter the command in this cell: "set". If you want to set real TP/SL for all orders at
EasySet Panel
Joe Treacher
5 (1)
Utilities
Easy Set Trade Panel Trade Smarter, Not Harder Take the stress out of trade setup and risk management with the Easy Set Trade Panel — a streamlined, drag-and-drop interface designed for speed, precision, and simplicity. Key Features: Effortless Trade Setup : Just drag your Entry, Stop, and Take Profit lines on the chart. The panel calculates the exact lot size for your trade based on your risk preferences. ️ Smart Risk Management : Choose how you want to control risk: % of Account (e.g., Ri
Manage your deals
Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
Utilities
Hi Dear Friends ,   As i told you ,,, today i produce the management EA to managing your trades and with closing instruments used to closing tow kind of trades.. the profitable trades and losable trades .. u can try it for free for 2 days ,, it is worth every cent ..  now .. you do not need to keep tracing your deals.... let the EA do it for you automatically...  for any inquires contact me directly in my contacts shown on my profile after adding me .. best regards  Fawaz A. Al-baker 
Trade Assistant Expert TF for MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Utilities
Trade Assistant Expert TF MT4 The Trade Management Assistant is a specialized Expert Advisor (EA) designed to streamline capital allocation and strengthen risk control within the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. This EA offers an intuitive on-screen control panel that enables smooth trade execution, enhanced risk management, and efficient capital distribution. It also includes essential automated functions such as breakeven adjustment and a Trailing Stop mechanism to improve trade protection.   Key
Fast Manager
Nabil Oukhouma
Utilities
Fast Manager (MT4 Manager)   is a high-speed utility designed for traders who need rapid execution and automated trade management. Built to streamline manual trading, this EA provides on-chart buttons for instant Buy/Sell execution and "Close All" functions, while automatically handling risk management behind the scenes. MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132502?source=Site+Profile+Seller Key Features: One-Click Trading Panel:   execute trades instantly using the on-chart Buy,
Multi timeframe Ichimoku Assistant MT4
Amir Atif
5 (1)
Utilities
50% off. Original price: $60 Ichimoku Assistant is a multi-timeframe panel and alert system that scans all timeframes for multiple rules related to different ichimoku strategies. The Ichimoku indicator has 5 different lines, including Tenkan-sen, Kijun-sen, Senku Span A, Senku Span B and Chikou Span. This scanner checks the status of these lines compared to each other and gives alert based on your selected rules. If you are using ichimoku kinko hyo in your trading strategy, this scanner and its
Risk Order Panel
Aleksei Firsov
Utilities
Risk Order Panel Торговая панель для выставления отложенных ордеров при ручной торговле. Панель позволяет не задумываться о расчетах параметров ордера, типа сделки, размера лота. При необходимости выставления ордера достаточно мышью определить точки входа, Stop Loss, Take Profit, указать сумму риска и нажать на кнопку выставления ордера. Всё остальное панель сделает сама. Основные возможности: Установка точек входа, Stop Loss, Take Profit путем перетаскивания линий прямо на графике. Автоматиче
CloseBy BreakEven MT4
Leonid Basis
Utilities
The script allows to close part of opened position if this position has some profit. You just need to drop this script on the chart with a desired currency pair.  Let's say you have 1 lot for a Long position with positive profit. With this script you can close any part of the 1 lot (input parameter LotCoeff from 0.1 to 0.9) and remain (for example, 0.4 lot) will have a BreakEven StopLoss. Before placing an opposite orders, the input window is opened allowing you to modify all input parameters: 
Auto Breakeven MT4
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Utilities
A utility for automatically setting breakeven levels, transfers trades to breakeven   when passing a given distance   . Allows you to minimize risks. Created by a professional trader for traders.       Utility       works with any market orders opened manually by a trader or using advisors. Can filter trades by magic number. The utility can work with any number of orders simultaneously. MT5 version https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/57077 WHAT THE UTILITY CAN DO: install virtulnoe levels   b
Hidden SL TP Manager Utility
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Utilities
• Please test the product in the Strategy Tester before purchasing to understand how it works. • If you face any issues, contact me via private message—I’m always available to help. • After purchase, send me a screenshot of your order to receive a   FREE EA   as a gift. Hidden SL-TP Manager for MT4 Protect Your Trades from Stop Hunting with Invisible SL/TP Levels Price: $30 USD What is Hidden SL-TP Manager? Hidden SL-TP Manager is an advanced MetaTrader 5 utility that creates invisible stop lo
News Scalping Executor Pro Utility for MT4
ALEKSANDR SHUKALOVICH
Utilities
News Scalping Executor Pro is an utility which helps to trade high impact and huge volatility news . This utility helps to create two opposite orders with risk management and profit protection. It moves automatically stop loss level to avoid losses as much as possible by using many different algorithms. It helps to avoid trading the news if spread suddenly becomes very huge. It can lock profit by moving stop loss or partially closing of orders. To be profitable with this type of trading you sh
Lot Risk Calculator
Elena Pashchenko
Utilities
Lot Risk Calculator is a panel for order size calculation according to stop loss and allowed risk per trade. The calculation is performed for the symbol the indicator is launched at. You can set risk and stop loss manually in the panel. The stop loss is set considering 4 or 5 digits, for example, 20 - 4-digit, 200 - 5-digit. After editing each parameter, press Enter to confirm. To calculate a lot, click Calculate. The result appears below the button. Note! Set the panel for all necessary symbols
Virtual Collider Manual
IPA Investments LTD
Utilities
Virtual Collider Manual   is a trading assistant with a built-in panel for manual trading. It automatically moves a position opened by a trader in profit using innovative adaptive grid algorithm of averaging and adaptive pyramiding Know-how of the grid algorithm of averaging and pyramiding of the   Virtual Collider Manual   trading robot is based on fully automatic adaptation of all characteristics of dynamically build order grid and pyramid with actual price movement with no need for adjusting
VTrailing
Diego Bonifacio
Utilities
V-Trailing è uno strumento avanzato progettato per supportare il nostro trading manuale, con funzionalità dedicate alla gestione di take profit, stop loss e trailing stop. Questa utility, oltre a semplificare l’inserimento dei dati su MT4, consente di configurare parametri di trailing stop non disponibili di default sulla piattaforma. La caratteristica principale di V-Trailing è la possibilità di impostare un punto di partenza personalizzato per il trailing stop, diverso dalla linea di prezzo co
FREE
ASTA Trade Manager
Steve Kandio
Utilities
ASTA Trade Manager is a semi-automated trading tool designed to assist professional traders in Exit Strategy Management . This EA will not open trading positions automatically. This version is made to manage manual transactions on 1 chart (pair) only. For the Multipair version, you can check the product at:  ASTA Multipair Trade Manager . FEATURES: 1. Entry and Exit Panel Order Panel: Buy, Sell and Pending Orders Exit Button: Close All Order, Close All Buy, Close All Sell Can be used on strategy
History Pattern Search
Yevhenii Levchenko
Indicators
The indicator builds current quotes, which can be compared with historical ones and on this basis make a price movement forecast. The indicator has a text field for quick navigation to the desired date. Options: Symbol - selection of the symbol that the indicator will display; SymbolPeriod - selection of the period from which the indicator will take data; IndicatorColor - indicator color; Inverse - true reverses quotes, false - original view; Next are the settings of the text field, in w
HFT Fast Scalping EA
Sami George Saba Zeidan
Utilities
HFT FAST SCALPING EA the High Frequency Trading which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending. best use for 1- Low slippage brokers for us30 and DE40 . 2- LOW OR ZERO COMMISSION BROKERS FOR EUR AND GOLD. 3-Prop firms like ftmo ,tff,.......etc This EA UNLIKE Other HFT EAs , You can see that in the parameters ,, CHOOSE LOT SIZE , MAX LOT , CHOOSE TIME , COMMENT AND OTHERS . IT STOPS 3 MINUTES AUTOMATICALLY EVERY 15 MINUTES TO PROTECT THE EQUITY FROM A BIG UNWANTED SLIPPAGE .
TP SL Calculator for MT4
Pham
Utilities
For MT5: TP SL Calculator This tool helps you to automatically calculate profit at Take - Profit price and loss at Stop - Loss price. Feature: - Calculate profit at TP price. Apply to all operators (BUY / BUY LIMIT / BUY STOP / SELL / SELL LIMIT / SELL STOP), with TP price is greater than 0. Profit is expressed in money and points. - Calculate loss at SL price. Apply to all operators (BUY / BUY LIMIT / BUY STOP / SELL / SELL LIMIT / SELL STOP), with SL price is greater than 0. Loss is express
CalculateScientificTradePeriod
Aleksey Ivanov
Utilities
Firstly , the script estimates how many Mx bars of the chart (on which this script is applied) the future trend will most likely continue and what is its quality. Secondly (and most importantly), the script is an auxiliary tool for the extremely mathematically advanced and extremely effective ScientificTrade indicator in trading. The script calculates the optimal averaging period, which is also equal to Mx, of the ScientificTrade indicator, which gives the maximum profit according to the strate
Spread Tracker
Semion Tremsin
Indicators
The indicator for presenting current spread in real time. It is a very simple still useful indicator for manual trading and market analysis. The indicator shows current spread (in 4-digit format) for the selected instrument. You can specify the place on the chart where indicator shall print the output as well as output color. Please contact the author if any changes are required.
FXS Trade Manager
Seyedmohammad Gallafan
Utilities
Trade Manager is a powerful tool for M anaging Your Trades and provides a unique M oney Management system. What trade manager do for you: In Panel: - Current Time-Frame Title - Remaining time to close candle - Current Spread - Maximum Allowed Order Volume in Lot - Daily Profit Report - Weekly Profit   Report - Monthly Profit   Report - Total Profit   Report - Show Profits in percentage /Dollar/Pips - in-panel input for set in profit Stop-Loss When Risk-Free Your Order - in-panel input for order
Trade Assistant Pro 36 in 1
Makarii Gubaydullin
4.76 (21)
Utilities
Ultimate Trade Assistant MT4 — Multifunctional Trading Tool Over 66 features for professional trading — manage risk, automate execution and analyze markets in one panel. The assistant integrates risk management, smart order handling, position tracking, and real-time analytics . Suitable for Forex, stocks, indices, crypto, metals, and more. Why traders choose it Fast one-click trading and management Automatic lot and risk calculation Smart orders: grid, OCO, hidden, and virtual SL/TP Trade manage
Close at Specific Time for MT4
Christian Paul Anasco
Utilities
Close all trades at the specified hour and minute! Once the specified time is hit, all orders will be automatically closed. ========================================== INPUTS: Closing type:   Set to specify if you wanted to close all of the trades on the account or just the trades under the current chart symbol. Closing hour:   Set the exact closing hour. Closing minute:   Set the exact closing minute. If current time is equal or more than the closing minute and is equal to closing hour, then all
Close All Trades with Confirmation Alert
Azuan Noor
Utilities
Expert Advisor for MT4 Useful utility MUST have for all traders.  With 1 click button, you're able to close all your open positions. Its come with a warning pop up notification when you click to close all your trades, to avoid an accident press the button. Just press 'Yes' to confirm or 'No' to cancel it. The expert will close all your open positions no matter what pairs you currently open or directions. Just attach the expert on 1 of your chart, and you're good to go.
Scalper Strike
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicators
works great with the trend, ideal for traders who trade using the scalping system. This is a pointer indicator. how to make deals. when the blue one appears, you need to open a trade to increase by 1 candle if the timeframe is m1 then for 1 minute, etc. if a red dot appears, you should make a deal to reduce it by 1 candle. Indicator signals appear along with a new candle; the working candle is the one on which the signal is located.
SL InfoPanel
Sergei Lopukhov
Utilities
SL InfoPanel is an information panel that displays operational trading information on the current instrument. The panel contains the following information: The first column: The fixed profit for the specified period of time and the percentage of this profit to the current deposit (the time period is configured in the "Account History"). The value is colored blue if there is a profit and red if there is a loss. Open Long orders (number of lots/number of orders). Open Short orders (number of l
Assistant Trade Pending Order MT4
Rachmat Hidayat
Utilities
Trade Assistant is a trading panel designed for manual trading. The panel allows you to calculate risk, manage positions using Limit orders, And other useful features. Key features of the panel It works with any trading instruments - currency pairs, CFDs, stocks, indices, futures, cryptocurrencies. Set Stop Loss and Take Profit as the distance in points. Setting and displaying the potential loss to profit ratio. The panel supports pending orders. Display on the chart the calculated position vol
PanelKjutaMultiTerminal
Jurii Kuvshinov
Utilities
Panel "panel_kjutaMultiTerminal" for trading. Opens, modifies, closes and deletes trading and pending orders from the chart using virtual lines, buttons and the active information terminal. Automatically opens an order by indicator levels. Hints in Russian, English or disabled. It has a number of functions for trailing virtual Take Profit lines and limit orders. Displays information on the active information terminal.  Hides and includes virtual lines S/L , T / P, buttons "<>","M","X", as well a
VN Trade Panel II
Vyacheslav Nekipelov
4 (1)
Utilities
The new version of the trading panel, which now has the ability to separately close Buy and Sell orders, display targets for all orders on the chart, as well as the ability to use the panel to trade with brokers working on the FIFO rule. Also, the new version adds option buttons for separate management of open orders. It has a convenient visualized interface and intuitive control without a lot of additional tabs to which traders have to be distracted and switch their attention. Thanks to this,
Buyers of this product also purchase
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (424)
Utilities
Welcome to Trade Manager MT4 - the ultimate   risk management tool   designed to make trading more intuitive, precise, and efficient. This is not just an order placement tool; it's a comprehensive solution for seamless trade planning, position management, and enhanced control over risk. Whether you're a beginner taking your first steps, an advanced trader, or a scalper needing rapid executions, Trade Manager MT4 adapts to your needs, offering flexibility across all markets, from forex and indice
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (3)
Utilities
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 is not just a simple local trade copier; it is a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with its blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both   Master (sender) and Slave (receiver)   modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders
Averaging Helper
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Utilities
Averaging Helper - This sort of trading helper instrument will help you average out your previously unprofitable positions using two techniques: standard averaging hedging with the subsequent opening of positions according to the trend The utility has the ability to sort out several open positions in different directions at once, both for buy and for sell. For example, you opened 1 position for a sell and the second for a buy, and they are both unprofit, or one is in the unprofit and one is in
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (41)
Utilities
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (65)
Utilities
Trade copier for MetaTrader 4.   It copies forex trades, positions, and orders from any accounts. It is one of the best trade copiers   MT4-MT4, MT5 - MT4   for the   COPYLOT MT4   version (or   MT4 - MT5 MT5 - MT5   for the   COPYLOT MT5   version).        MT5 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF   How To Buy    How To Install     How to get Log Files    How To Test and Optimize    All products from Expforex Copier  version for      MetaTrader 5  terminal ( МТ5 - МТ5, МТ4 - МТ5 )-  Copylot Cli
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (89)
Utilities
Trade Panel is a multifunctional trading assistant. The application contains more than 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading operations. Attention, the application does not work in the strategy tester. Before purchasing, you can test the demo version on a demo account. The demo version is here . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk calculation. Open mu
Remote Trade Copier MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (1)
Utilities
Remote Trade Copier   is an advanced tool designed for efficiently copying trades between accounts in both   local   and   remote   modes. It allows for lightning-fast order replication from a master account to a slave account. In local mode, trades are copied instantly, while in remote mode, the copying process takes a second.  In new version, in remote mode , the copy operation can be performed with a delay of milliseconds or zero . After purchase, ask how to activate it MT4 Version (Only Loc
Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
4.57 (14)
Utilities
Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not be able to receive t
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (9)
Utilities
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.86 (58)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
ManHedger MT4
Peter Mueller
5 (1)
Utilities
THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please   DON'T BUY   this product before   TESTING  and watching my video about it. Contact me for user support or bug reports, or if you want the MT5 version! MT5 Version I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own   Zone Recovery   strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create   Grid   trading strategies, to profit from ranging markets. Place
Profrobotrading Channel EA
Irina Cherkashina
Utilities
With this Expert Advisor, you can seamlessly integrate various channel, arrow, and reversal indicators. It offers the flexibility to use all popular channel trading strategies, while also providing powerful tools to customize your trading conditions and risk management system.   The Expert Advisor opens orders when the price crosses the channel boundaries. Multiple crossing conditions are available for customization: Price touches boundary on re-entry into the channel Price touches boundary on
All in One Candlestick Pattern Scanner MT4
Amir Atif
5 (5)
Utilities
Candlestick Pattern Scanner is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol dashboard and alert system that checks all timeframes and currency pairs for different candlestick patterns that are formed in them. Scanner is integrated with support and resistance zones so you can check the candlestick patterns in the most important areas of the chart to find breakout and reversal patterns in the price chart. Download demo version   (works on M30,D1,W1 timeframes and 20 symbols of Market Watch window) Read the
Forward Alert To Telegram
Trinh Dat
4.73 (11)
Utilities
The Expert Advisor will help you forward all pop-up alert with screenshot from  MetaTrader 4 to Telegram channel/ group, also forward all notifications to Telegram. Parameters  -  Telegram Bot Token - create bot on Telegram and get token.  -  Telegram Chat ID  - input your Telegram user ID,  group / channel ID  -  Forward Alert - default true, to forward alert.  -  Send message as caption of Screenshot - default false, set true to send message below Screenshot  How to setup and guide  - Telegram
Fast Copy For Multi Plattform Multi Account MT4
Kaijun Wang
5 (11)
Utilities
Copier->Convenient and fast interface interaction, users can use it right away   ->>>> Recommended to use on Windows computers or VPS Windows Features: Diversified and personalized copy trading settings: 1. Different lot modes can be set for different signal sources 2. Different signal sources can be set for forward and reverse copy trading 3. Signals can be set with comments 4. Whether to calibrate the lot according to the contract lot Diversified and personalized copy order settings 2: 1. Dif
Zone Trader MT4
LEE SAMSON
5 (1)
Utilities
Trade support and resistance or supply and demand zones automatically once you have identified the key areas you want to trade from. This EA allows you to draw buy and sell zones with a single click and then place them exactly where you expect price to turn. The EA then monitors those zones and will automatically take trades based on price action you specify for the zones. Once the initial trade is taken, the EA will then get out in profit at the opposite zone you place, which becomes the target
Market Screener for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
5 (1)
Utilities
This is a screener that allows to identify assets that are more than usually overbought (% growth) or oversold (% fall)  within a selected period of time (time frame). The market is ruled by the law, buy cheaper, sell more expensive,  but without an automatic scanner it is very difficult to identify assets overbought or oversold, say, within the current week, or the current hour, or month. There can be dozens or hundreds of instruments, sometimes it is simply not possible to physically analyze e
Telegram to MT4 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
3.57 (7)
Utilities
Telegram to MT4: The Ultimate Signal Copying Solution Streamline your trading with Telegram to MT4 , the cutting-edge utility designed to copy trading signals directly from Telegram channels and chats to your MetaTrader 4 platform—without the need for DLLs. This robust solution ensures seamless execution of signals with unparalleled precision and customization options, saving you time and boosting your efficiency. [ Instructions and DEMO ] Key Features Direct Telegram API Integration Authenticat
EasyInsight AIO MT4
Alain Verleyen
4 (2)
Utilities
EASY Insight AIO – All-In-One Power for AI-Driven Trading Want to skip the setup and start scanning the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds? EASY Insight AIO is the complete plug-and-play solution for AI-powered trade analysis. It includes all core Stein Investments indicators built-in and automatically exports clean, structured CSV files – perfect for backtesting, AI prompts, and live market decision-making. No need to install or configure indicators manu
Take a Break
Eric Emmrich
5 (31)
Utilities
The most advanced news filter on MQL market - free demo available Take a Break has transformed from a basic news filter into a comprehensive account protection solution. It seamlessly pauses any other Expert Advisors during news events or based on your custom filters, all while safeguarding your EA settings - restoring them automatically when trading resumes for complete peace of mind. Typical use cases: A single news filter for all your EAs. Stop trading during news/high volatility (+ close all
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
Utilities
Trade Manager to help you quickly enter and exit trades while automatically calculating your risk. Including features to help prevent you from Over Trading, Revenge Trading and Emotional Trading. Trades can be managed automatically and the account performance metrics can be visualised in a graph. These features make this panel ideal for all manual traders and it helps to enhance the MetaTrader 4 platform. Multi Language support. MT5 Version  |   User Guide + Demo The Trade Manager does not work
Intelligent Copier Slave
Vashim Mazhar
Utilities
This means now you can trade on multiple MetaTrader 4 accounts simultaneously, mirror the trades of any trading bot to your friends and family accounts (even if it is locked to your MT4 account number), create investment portfolios of many MT4 accounts, remove risk of unregulated Forex brokers, turn losing trading strategy into a winner and become an independent account manager immediately without the need to sign any contracts or opening expensive PAMM accounts with the broker. Reverse Trading
Ultimate Extractor MT4
Clifton Creath
Utilities
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT4 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 4 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. Ability to combine multiple accounts and MT4 and MT5 into a single dashboard. What It Does Automatically analyzes your MT4 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metric
Click and Go Trade Manager
Victor Christiaanse
5 (8)
Utilities
Click and Go Trade Manager, the ultimate solution for seamless trading execution. With a simple click on the chart, you can effortlessly define your stop loss, entry price, and target levels. No more hassle of inputting values manually - it's made incredibly intuitive and easy. Embedded risk management is a key feature of our Trade Manager. We understand the importance of protecting your investments, which is why the Click and Go Trade Manager incorporates risk management. When placing orders,
The News Filter
Leolouiski Gan
5 (25)
Utilities
This product filters all expert advisors and manual charts during news time. It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from here onwards
EasyTrade MT4
Alain Verleyen
5 (1)
Utilities
Easy Trade – Smart, Simple, Powerful Trade Management Easy Trade is the all-in-one trade management solution for MetaTrader users who want to keep risk under control and execution ultra-smooth. Designed from scratch with trader feedback in mind, Easy Trade makes it easy to execute, monitor, and manage trades across multiple symbols – without overcomplicating your workflow. Whether you're scalping manually or managing a small portfolio of setups, Easy Trade keeps your focus where it belongs: on
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
NextGen Trade Manager AI
Bernhard Schweigert
Utilities
Christmas Trading Special –50% OFF ! Advanced Trade Manager – The Ultimate All-in-One Solution for Faster, Smarter, and Safer Manual Trading. Transform your manual trading with NextGen Trade Manager AI – the professional on-chart panel that combines instant execution, visual trade planning, and powerful risk management into one intuitive tool. Execute orders, manage risk, and protect profits faster than ever before, all without leaving your chart. Perfect for all traders looking to enhance th
Risk Manager for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
4.6 (10)
Utilities
Expert Advisor Risk Manager for MT4 is a very important and in my opinion necessary program for every trader. With this Expert Advisor, you will be able to control the risk in your trading account. Risk and profit control can be carried out both in monetary terms and in percentage terms. For the Expert Advisor to work, simply attach it to the currency pair chart and set the acceptable risk values ​​in the deposit currency or in % of the current balance. Version for MT5 -  https://www.mql5.com
More from author
Pro BTB Poursamadi Strategy Indicator MT5
Mehnoosh Karimi
Utilities
Pro BTB (Back To Break Even) Poursamadi Strategy Indicator MetaTrader 5 The Pro BTB Strategy Indicator , developed based on the proprietary analytical methodology of Poursamadi , is designed specifically for the MetaTrader 5 trading platform. Through advanced internal calculations, this indicator detects sudden price movements known as spikes . After analyzing price behavior, it identifies potential buy and sell opportunities and displays them directly on the chart as visual signals. In addition
Risk Rewa Ratio Calculator MT5
Mehnoosh Karimi
Utilities
Risk Reward Ratio Calculator Indicator for MT5 The Risk Reward Ratio (R/R) Calculator is a valuable tool designed to help traders set Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) levels directly on the chart while instantly analyzing the risk-to-reward ratio of each trade. This indicator comes with an intuitive management panel that allows easy adjustment of all levels, along with a movable information box that clearly displays the Take Profit, Entry Point, and Stop Loss values. Traders can place these
FREE
TP and SL Calculator Indicator MT5
Mehnoosh Karimi
Utilities
TP & SL Calculator Indicator for MT5 The Take Profit & Stop Loss Calculator Indicator is an effective risk and capital management tool designed for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders easily determine and set take profit (TP) and stop loss (SL) levels directly on the chart. This indicator improves trading efficiency through its dedicated control panel, which includes: Creating and managing TP and SL levels for both Buy and Sell positions Calculating trade volume in lots Displaying the Risk-to-Reward
FREE
XMaster XHMaster formula MT5 Indicator No Repaint
Mehnoosh Karimi
Indicators
XMaster XHMaster Formula MT5 Indicator – No Repaint Strategy The XMaster / XHMaster Formula Indicator for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) is an upgraded version of the popular MT4 tool, designed to detect trend direction, momentum shifts, and high-probability reversal zones. With enhanced optimization for the MT5 engine, the indicator delivers stable No Repaint signals and performs efficiently on multiple asset classes including Forex, Gold, Cryptocurrencies, and Indices. The MT5 version integrates improved
FREE
XMaster XHMaster formula MT4 Indicator No Repaint
Mehnoosh Karimi
Indicators
XMaster XHMaster Formula MT4 Indicator – No Repaint Strategy The XMaster / XHMaster Formula Indicator for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) is one of the most popular non-repaint tools used in Forex trading. According to sources like XS.com and TradingFinder, the indicator is designed to detect market direction, momentum strength, and potential reversal areas with high accuracy. This MT4 version blends multiple technical elements—such as EMA-based trend analysis, MACD momentum, RSI and Stochastic oscillators,
FREE
TP and SL Calculator Indicator MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Utilities
TP & SL Calculator Indicator for MT4 The Take Profit & Stop Loss Calculator Indicator is an essential tool for MetaTrader 4 users, designed to help traders accurately calculate and visualize potential profit and loss for each trade. This indicator features a dedicated management panel that offers several key tools for effective trade management, including: Creating Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) levels for both buy and sell positions Calculating trade volume in lots Displaying the Risk-to-
FREE
Risk Rewa Ratio Calculator MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Utilities
Risk Reward Ratio Calculator Indicator MT4 The Risk Reward Ratio Calculator Indicator is a practical tool designed to help traders efficiently manage their trades by defining take profit (TP) and stop loss (SL) levels while automatically calculating the risk-to-reward ratio (R/R) for each trade. The indicator features a management panel where traders can easily adjust TP, SL, and R/R values. On the chart, TP and SL levels are visually displayed as green and red boxes , respectively. These boxes
FREE
Fair Value Gap FVG Indicator for MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Indicators
Fair Value Gap (FVG) Indicator for MetaTrader 4  In the world of trading, identifying price imbalances and high-probability trade setups is essential. The Fair Value Gap (FVG) indicator for MetaTrader 4 is a powerful tool that helps traders spot such opportunities with precision. An FVG represents a market gap that occurs when price moves sharply, leaving an area where supply and demand are out of equilibrium. Simply put, when three consecutive candlesticks form, the space between the first and
RRR With Multiple Orders for MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Indicators
Risk to Reward Ratio Multiple Orders MT4 Risk to Reward Ratio Multiple Orders MT4 is a dedicated MetaTrader 4 indicator designed to help traders accurately monitor the relationship between stop loss (SL) and take profit (TP) levels in real time. When a trade is opened in MT4 with defined SL and TP, this tool calculates the distance between these levels relative to the entry price and displays the risk/reward ratio in the top-left corner of the chart. This feature is particularly useful for manag
ZigZag Indicator MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Indicators
ZigZag Indicator for MetaTrader 4 The ZigZag Indicator in MetaTrader 4 is widely used for identifying significant highs and lows—known as pivot points —directly on the price chart. By marking both Major and Minor pivots, it helps traders recognize potential reversal zones and understand overall market structure. Each pivot is labeled as HH, HL, LH, or LL , making it easier to detect dominant trends as well as short-term price movements. Spotting these peaks and troughs is a vital component of te
Order Block ICT Indicator MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Indicators
Order Block Indicator for ICT and Smart Money Trading in MT4 The Order Block Indicator is an important tool for traders using ICT (Inner Circle Trader) and Smart Money Concepts on the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. This indicator highlights key price zones where institutional orders are likely positioned, helping traders identify potential reversal points and strong reaction levels. Bullish order blocks are displayed in green , while bearish ones appear in brown . When price enters these zones, it
Market structure indicator bos choch for MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Indicators
Market Structure Indicator BOS CHOCH MT4 The BOS-CHOCH Market Structure Indicator is an ICT-inspired tool developed for MetaTrader 4 (MT4). It is designed to help traders who follow ICT methodologies identify shifts in both dominant and secondary market trends. By pinpointing structural breaks and changes in market character, this indicator enhances technical analysis and supports more accurate trading decisions. Market Structure Indicator (BOS-CHOCH) Overview Below are the general details and
Trade Assistant Expert TF for MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Utilities
Trade Assistant Expert TF MT4 The Trade Management Assistant is a specialized Expert Advisor (EA) designed to streamline capital allocation and strengthen risk control within the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. This EA offers an intuitive on-screen control panel that enables smooth trade execution, enhanced risk management, and efficient capital distribution. It also includes essential automated functions such as breakeven adjustment and a Trailing Stop mechanism to improve trade protection.   Key
Refined Order Block Indicator MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Indicators
Refined Order Block Indicator MetaTrader 4 The Refined Order Block (OBR) indicator is a specialized tool designed for traders who follow ICT and Smart Money (SMC) methodologies on the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. This indicator highlights bullish order blocks in green and bearish order blocks in brown, helping traders identify critical market zones. Order block regions are key price areas where significant institutional orders can increase the likelihood of trend reversals or directional shifts
Three 3TP Easy Trade Pad for MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Utilities
Three 3TP Easy Trade Pad Expert for MT4 – Download The 3TP Easy Trade Pad Expert is an advanced tool designed for capital management, risk control, and streamlined trading within the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. With its functional and specialized interface, this expert advisor allows traders to effortlessly set and manage Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels. In addition to simplifying trade execution, the tool provides features for defining acceptable risk, expected profit (R/R), and adv
Easy Trade Panel Expert for MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Utilities
Easy Trade Panel Expert for MT4 The Easy Trade Panel is a specialized tool designed to simplify and enhance risk and capital management within MetaTrader 4 . This expert advisor features an intuitive, professional interface that helps traders manage their orders using both basic and advanced functionalities. With this tool, traders can fine-tune stop-loss and take-profit levels, protect profits, and reduce exposure to unnecessary risks.   Easy Trade Panel Expert Specifications Category Capital M
Fast Local Trade Copier Single Multi Expert MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Utilities
Fast Local Trade Copier Single Multi TF Expert MT4 The Fast Local Trade Copier Expert is a robust and efficient tool designed to instantly replicate trades across multiple MetaTrader 4 accounts. Equipped with a comprehensive floating control panel, it streamlines synchronization and enables real-time trade execution between connected terminals. With this utility, users can accurately duplicate trade entries, stop loss and take profit levels, and overall trade parameters from one account to anoth
Prop Draw Down Protector Expert MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Utilities
Prop Drawdown Protector Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 The Prop Drawdown Protector Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 is a specialized risk-management tool engineered for prop trading professionals using the MT4 platform. This advanced EA enables traders to control trading behavior by applying predefined conditions that prevent violations of profit and loss limits. With seven dedicated configuration modules, the EA strengthens psychological discipline by enforcing rule-based boundaries and deliver
ICT Concepts Indicator For MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Utilities
ICT Concepts Indicator for MetaTrader 4 The ICT Concepts Indicator for MetaTrader 4 is an advanced analytical tool designed for experienced traders who follow ICT and Smart Money methodologies. It provides a full suite of ICT components—including Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Breaker Blocks, Market Structure elements, and Kill Zones—through an intuitive, easy-to-use control panel. This indicator allows ICT-based traders to seamlessly integrate these concepts into their technical analysis
Trade Assist Prop Firm Plus TF Expert MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Utilities
Trade Assist Prop Firm Plus TF Expert for MetaTrader 4 The Trade Assist Prop Firm Plus TF Expert for MetaTrader 4 is an advanced trading utility designed to optimize execution, strengthen capital efficiency, and enhance risk management within the MT4 environment. Featuring a fully interactive and intuitive control panel, this expert advisor automates key functions such as Break Even, adaptive Trailing Stops, and precise multi-symbol trade management. Built with seven customizable configuration p
Trade Panel Prop Firm Drawdawn Limiter Pro in MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Utilities
Trade Panel Prop Firm Drawdown Limiter Pro for MetaTrader 4 The Trade Panel Prop Firm Drawdown Limiter Pro for MetaTrader 4 is a fully specialized solution built for prop-firm traders who require professional-grade control over their trading activity. It allows Forex traders to precisely manage risk and position sizing, supporting capital protection and long-term consistency. Designed as a modular, multi-symbol Expert Advisor, the system enables complete order handling with quick and intuitive c
Price Action Trading Box Manager Expert For MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Utilities
Price Action Trading Box Manager Expert for MT4 The Price Action Trading Box Manager Expert is an advanced tool designed for traders who rely on price action strategies and want to streamline parts of their trade execution and monitoring. This Expert Advisor displays multiple price action formations inside a dedicated dashboard in a simple list format. By selecting any pattern from the list, traders can instantly place a trading zone (box) on the chart. When the market price reaches these zones,
Smart Mony Concepts SMC Indicator For MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Utilities
Smart Money Concepts Expert MT4 The Smart Money Concepts Expert MT4 is designed to automatically display key Smart Money elements directly on your chart. This expert tool includes a floating control panel that allows traders to manage the visibility of various analytical components. Each section of the panel corresponds to an essential market structure feature, enabling users to toggle automated drawings on or off as needed.    Smart Money Concepts Expert — Specifications Overview Specification
Super Arrow Indicator For MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Indicators
Super Arrow Indicator for MetaTrader 4 The Super Arrow indicator is a popular signal tool designed for the MetaTrader 4 platform. It combines multiple technical indicators—such as the RSI , Bollinger Bands , Moving Averages , and a Magic Filter —to identify key market reversal points and pivot highs and lows. On the chart, green arrows highlight pivot lows, while red arrows mark pivot highs. By merging these indicators into one system, Super Arrow provides a strong filtering mechanism capable of
Trade Copier TF Master Expert Advisor MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Utilities
Trade Copier TF Master Expert Advisor MT4 The TF Master Trade Copier Expert Advisor is a smart and fully automated tool for MetaTrader 4 , designed to copy trades quickly and accurately from a Master account to one or multiple Slave accounts . This EA is ideal for traders managing multiple accounts, allowing trade replication across accounts without errors and with minimal delay.   Table of Trade Copier TF Master Expert Advisor Feature Category Details Indicator Categories Trading Assist MT4 Ind
FVG Channel Indicator MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Utilities
Fair Value Gap Channel Indicator MetaTrader 4 The Fair Value Gap (FVG) Channel Indicator for MetaTrader 4 is developed based on ICT methodology and Smart Money concepts . This indicator calculates the average range of Fair Value Gaps and displays them as a dynamic price channel , allowing traders to identify key zones related to unfilled (unmitigated) Fair Value Gaps .   FVG Channel Indicator Specifications The specifications of the Fair Value Gap Channel Indicator are presented in the table be
SP2L Poursamadi Strategy Indicator MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Utilities
SP2L Poursamadi Strategy MetaTrader 4 The SP2L Poursamadi Strategy Indicator is a professional trading strategy developed specifically for MetaTrader 4 , based on the principles of spike price movements and the AB=CD two-leg pattern . It is designed to generate accurate buy and sell signals for short-term trading conditions. This indicator is ideal for price action traders, scalpers, and fast scalpers , providing precise entry points on the 1-minute (M1) and 5-minute (M5) timeframes. Its structu
Pro BTB Poursamadi Strategy Indicator MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Utilities
Pro BTB (Back To Break Even) Poursamadi Strategy Indicator for MetaTrader 4 The Pro BTB Strategy Indicator , developed based on the proprietary analytical methodology of Poursamadi , is designed specifically for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) trading platform. By utilizing advanced internal calculations, this indicator detects sudden market movements known as price spikes . After analyzing price behavior, it identifies potential market reversals and displays buy and sell signals directly on the chart .
Pro BTB Poursamadi Robot Expert MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Utilities
Pro BTB Poursamadi Robot Expert Advisor MetaTrader 4 The Pro BTB Poursamadi Robot Expert Advisor is an automated trading system developed based on spike detection , Unicorn trading methodology , and Poursamadi’s proprietary rules , designed exclusively for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. By combining advanced price action analysis , Breaker Block structures , and Fair Value Gaps (FVG) , this robot identifies low-risk, high-probability trade opportunities and executes them automatically or semi-
Venom ICT Model Indicator MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Utilities
Venom ICT Model Indicator for MetaTrader 4 The Venom ICT Model Indicator for MetaTrader 4 is developed based on three core market concepts: Liquidity, Time, and Price , following the Venom strategy within the ICT (Inner Circle Trader) methodology. This indicator focuses on identifying high-probability trading opportunities by analyzing liquidity sweeps and structural shifts during the most important trading session of the day—the New York session .   New York Session Range Identification The ind
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review