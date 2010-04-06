SP2L Poursamadi Strategy Indicator MT4

SP2L Poursamadi Strategy MetaTrader 4

The SP2L Poursamadi Strategy Indicator is a professional trading strategy developed specifically for MetaTrader 4, based on the principles of spike price movements and the AB=CD two-leg pattern. It is designed to generate accurate buy and sell signals for short-term trading conditions.

This indicator is ideal for price action traders, scalpers, and fast scalpers, providing precise entry points on the 1-minute (M1) and 5-minute (M5) timeframes. Its structure makes it highly suitable for traders who require speed, accuracy, and clearly defined trade setups.

One of the key advantages of the SP2L Strategy is the automatic calculation of entry price, stop loss (SL), and take profit (TP) directly on the MT4 chart. The indicator also sends alerts when new signals appear and visually displays trading positions, allowing traders to react quickly and trade with greater confidence.

By applying the SP2L Poursamadi Strategy, traders can identify strong impulsive moves and execute fast, well-structured trades in Forex and cryptocurrency markets, supported by built-in professional risk management rules.

 

SP2L Poursamadi Strategy Indicator – Overview Table (MT4)

Category

Details

Indicator Name

SP2L Poursamadi Strategy Indicator

Platform

MetaTrader 4 (MT4)

Skill Level

Intermediate

Timeframes

M1 – M5

Trading Styles

Scalping, Fast Scalping, Day Trading

Markets

Forex, Cryptocurrencies, Indices

Core Concepts

Spike Candles, AB=CD Pattern

Risk Management

Automatic SL & TP (1:1 Risk-to-Reward)

 

Core Logic of the SP2L Strategy

The SP2L Poursamadi Strategy Indicator is built around two main components:

  1. Spike Candle Detection
  2. AB=CD Price Structure

First, the indicator identifies a valid spike candle. Once confirmed, the trade entry is defined after the breakout of the spike candle. The initial impulsive move is labeled as Wave A, and the stop loss (SL) is automatically placed at this level.

The distance between the entry point and the stop loss is then used to calculate the take profit (TP), applying a fixed 1:1 risk-to-reward ratio.

 

Spike Candle Definition

A spike candle consists of a three-candle aligned formation with the following characteristics:

  • Three consecutive aligned candles form the structure
  • The middle candle shows strong imbalance and momentum
  • A gap appears between the first and third candles
  • The pattern usually occurs after a consolidation phase

Spike Validation Conditions

For a spike candle to be considered valid:

  • Its size must exceed the predefined Spike Size value in the indicator settings
  • The candle body must cover at least 65% of the total candle range

Once a valid spike is detected, it is treated as Wave AB. After a price retracement, a breakout of the spike candle confirms the trade entry. The continuation move then forms Wave CD, which is used as the profit target.

This automated AB=CD mapping allows the SP2L Indicator to identify high-quality trading opportunities with clearly defined rules.

The strategy is optimized exclusively for short-term timeframes (M1 and M5), making it highly effective for scalping on MetaTrader 4.

 

How to Obtain the License Code

To activate the SP2L Poursamadi Strategy Indicator for MT4, traders must request a license code from the support team.

License requests can be submitted via:

  • The website’s online chat
  • Messaging applications such as WhatsApp and Telegram

Entering the License Code in MT4

After attaching the SP2L Poursamadi Strategy Indicator to an MT4 chart, the main control panel will appear automatically.

In the “Your License” field, enter the license code exactly as provided, without adding extra spaces, and then run the indicator.

 

Bullish Trading Example

On the XAU/USD 5-minute chart, the SP2L Poursamadi Strategy Indicator identifies a valid bullish setup.

A strong upward spike leg is formed first. After a corrective retracement, a breakout above the final spike candle confirms the entry, and a buy signal is generated.

  • Stop Loss (SL): Placed at the lowest point of the spike leg (Wave A)
  • Take Profit (TP): Automatically calculated based on a 1:1 risk-to-reward ratio

This structure allows traders to enter trades with controlled risk while benefiting from corrective price movements within the AB=CD framework.

 

Bearish Trading Example

On the EUR/USD 1-minute chart, a bearish spike formation appears. When the price breaks below the last spike candle, the indicator generates a sell signal.

The SP2L Indicator efficiently captures sharp downward movements and defines precise sell entries based on the AB=CD structure.

Information Panel Features

The built-in information panel displays:

  • Remaining time until the current candle closes
  • Total number of detected signals on the chart
  • Number of buy and sell opportunities
  • Spike size value (in points or pips)

By comparing the current candle movement with the predefined spike size, traders can quickly validate strong spikes and filter out weak or unreliable setups.

 

SP2L Poursamadi Strategy Indicator Settings (MT4)

Setting Category

Description

Your Key

Enter the license code

Send Alert

Enable or disable pop-up alerts

Send Notification

Enable or disable push notifications

Send Email

Enable or disable email alerts

Candle for Spike MA

Number of candles used to calculate average spike movement

Spike Size Distribution

Percentage threshold for spike candle detection

 

Conclusion

The SP2L Poursamadi Strategy Indicator for MetaTrader 4 is a specialized scalping solution designed for M1 and M5 timeframes, making it suitable for professional Forex and crypto traders.

By automatically defining entry points, stop loss levels, and take profit targets with a fixed 1:1 risk-to-reward ratio, this indicator simplifies trade execution and risk control.

Built on spike price movements and the AB=CD pattern, the SP2L Strategy provides structured, high-probability trading setups with disciplined and professional risk management on the MT4 platform.
