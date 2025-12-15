Venom Crown MT5

Venom Crown GBP Expert Advisor


Venom Crown is an automated Expert Advisor designed for the GBP symbol using multiple confluence with daily execution

The EA provides configurable time filters, risk control, and optional news-events filter, all adjustable through the input parameters.

The system operates based on user-defined settings and is intended for structured and controlled trading


Key features

-Configurable trading days and trading hours

-lot sizing using fixed value or balance-base parameters

-Adjustable Stop Loss and Take Profit

-Built-in news filter with selectable impact levels

-Fully native Meta trader 5 Expert Advisor with no external dependencies


Usage Notes

-Attach the EA to the supported symbol (GBP) H1

-Configure session times according to broker server time

-All parameters are adjustable from input panel

-Defaults settings allow immediate operation


Back-testing

-Compatible with Meta trader 5 Strategy Tester using historical data


Installation

-Download the Expert Advisor from mql5

-Attach to the chart

-Set your lot size 0.01 for each 500

- Sart algorithm  trading



Risk Disclaimer

Trading involve risk. Test the Expert Advisor on a demo account before live use

Plus de l'auteur
Venom Us30 Scalp
Antoine Melhem
5 (8)
Experts
enom US30 Scalp – Scalping de Précision sur US30 par VENOM LABS LE ROBOT DE TRADING QUI NE FERA JAMAIS SAUTER VOTRE COMPTE SIGNAL   :   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339304 Pour les courtiers avec un fuseau horaire différent (comme Exness), veuillez définir la dernière entrée sur TRUE si votre courtier n'est pas en GMT+3. Utilisez uniquement l’unité de temps de  H1 ️ Avertissement : Des paramètres incorrects de fuseau horaire ou d’unité de temps peuvent entraîner un mauvais fonctionnemen
Queen Of Gold
Antoine Melhem
Experts
Queen Of Gold — EA automatisé pour XAUUSD M30 Queen Of Gold est un Expert Advisor entièrement automatisé pour XAUUSD en M30. Il utilise une logique de price action structurée avec des contrôles de risque optionnels pour aider à gérer le drawdown. Le système fonctionne sans indicateurs ni signaux externes, en se basant sur le mouvement réel du marché. Fonctionnalités principales : Logique de trading basée sur le prix, sans indicateurs Mode récupération pour gérer le drawdown Système grid avec co
London Edge
Antoine Melhem
5 (1)
Experts
LONDON EDGE – Expert Advisor de Scalping pour GBPUSD en M30 LONDON EDGE est un Expert Advisor structuré conçu pour le trading de la paire GBPUSD sur l’unité de temps M30. Il suit une logique cohérente avec des niveaux de Stop Loss et Take Profit fixes. Le lot est automatiquement ajusté en fonction du solde du compte. Il n’utilise ni martingale, ni grille, ni couverture. Cet EA convient aux défis des sociétés de trading (prop firm), respectant des règles strictes de gestion du risque et un drawdo
Venom trend pro
Antoine Melhem
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Venom Trend Pro — Outil d'Analyse de Tendance Multi-Temporalité Venom Trend Pro est un indicateur de suivi de tendance et de trading swing conçu pour aider à identifier des mouvements directionnels clairs sur n'importe quelle paire et n'importe quelle unité de temps. Il fonctionne bien pour les configurations intrajournalières et swing sur le Forex, l'or, les crypto-monnaies, les indices et plus encore. L'indicateur analyse la structure des prix récents et le momentum pour détecter les tendances
FREE
Venom Crown
Antoine Melhem
Experts
Venom Crown – Expert Advisor Automatisé Venom Crown est un Expert Advisor automatisé pour MetaTrader 5 conçu pour fonctionner sur plusieurs symboles à l’aide d’une logique prédéfinie d’exécution et de gestion des positions. L’EA propose des filtres horaires configurables, des contrôles de risque et un filtre d’actualités optionnel, réglables via les paramètres. Le système fonctionne selon les réglages de l’utilisateur et est destiné à un trading structuré et contrôlé. Fonctionnalités principa
Asia Scalper
Antoine Melhem
Experts
Asia Scalper est un Expert Advisor basé sur les sessions, conçu pour GBPUSD (M30) et USDJPY (M15). Le système trade durant la session asiatique et la transition vers le début de Londres, moment où ces paires passent souvent de la consolidation à un mouvement directionnel. Il utilise une approche sélective et à faible fréquence, n’entrant que lorsque les conditions sont réunies. Caractéristiques principales • Ne trade que GBPUSD (M30) et USDJPY (M15) • Entrées basées sur les sessions, peu de tra
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis