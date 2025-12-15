Venom Crown MT5

Venom Crown GBP Expert Advisor


Venom Crown is an automated Expert Advisor designed for the GBP symbol using multiple confluence with daily execution

The EA provides configurable time filters, risk control, and optional news-events filter, all adjustable through the input parameters.

The system operates based on user-defined settings and is intended for structured and controlled trading


Key features

-Configurable trading days and trading hours

-lot sizing using fixed value or balance-base parameters

-Adjustable Stop Loss and Take Profit

-Built-in news filter with selectable impact levels

-Fully native Meta trader 5 Expert Advisor with no external dependencies


Usage Notes

-Attach the EA to the supported symbol (GBP) H1

-Configure session times according to broker server time

-All parameters are adjustable from input panel

-Defaults settings allow immediate operation


Back-testing

-Compatible with Meta trader 5 Strategy Tester using historical data


Installation

-Download the Expert Advisor from mql5

-Attach to the chart

-Set your lot size 0.01 for each 500

- Sart algorithm  trading



Risk Disclaimer

Trading involve risk. Test the Expert Advisor on a demo account before live use

