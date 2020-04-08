Follow the Labels Indicator

The Follow The Labels Indicator is a multi-functional MT4 indicator designed to give traders a comprehensive visual overview of market conditions across multiple dimensions. It combines trend analysis, previous day levels, stochastic momentum, and rejection signals in one easy-to-read interface.

Key Features:

  1. Multi-Timeframe MA200 Trend Filter (H1→M15)

    • Displays the alignment of the MA200 (LWMA) across three timeframes: H1, M30, M15.

    • Shows an overall trend label: Bullish, Bearish, or Mixed.

    • Optional pop-up, push, or email alerts when trend alignment changes.

  2. Combined Previous Day Trend + Stoch Summary + Rejection Arrows

    • Overall Trend is Bearish.

      label 1. Previous day price traded upwards

      Label 2. previous day stochastics traded downwards


      Analyzes the previous day’s price movement and stochastics to generate a summary.

    • Labels indicate whether the previous day was bullish, bearish, or neutral.

    • Rejection arrows (buy/sell) plotted only once per day based on wick behavior.

    • Labels remain visible on chart for instant reference.

  3. Ultimate Levels: Previous Day High/Low + Midline + Vertical Lines

    • Draws previous day high, low, and midline.

    • Adds vertical lines marking the start of the previous day and the end of the current day.

    • Alerts (popup, push, email) for price breaking or testing these levels.

  4. Ultimate Stochastics (Separate Subwindow)

    • Shows %K and %D stochastic lines in a dedicated sub window.

    • Limits display to the most recent N bars for clarity.

    • Fully customizable parameters: periods, slowing, MA method, price field, and number of bars.

Benefits:

  • Consolidates trend, levels, and momentum information into a single visual tool.

  • Eliminates the need to check multiple indicators individually.

  • Provides actionable alerts for key market events.

  • Fully customizable labels, colours, arrow codes, and text positions.

Recommended Use:

  • Perfect for swing and day traders seeking multi-timeframe trend alignment.

  • Use in conjunction with your preferred trade management strategy.

  • Ideal for visual analysis and quick decision-making without cluttered charts.

Inputs:

  • MTF MA200 Trend: Period, method, applied price, label positions, alert settings.

  • Previous Day Trend/Stoch/Arrows: Colors, font sizes, arrow codes, wick threshold.

  • Ultimate Levels: Colors, line styles, line width, alert options.

  • Ultimate Stochastics: %K, %D, slowing, MA method, price field, bars to show.

Preferable visuals for a sell and buy trade:

Sell condition 1 Labels 

Overall Trend is Bearish.

label 1. Previous day price traded upwards

Label 2. previous day stochastics traded downwards


Sell condition 2 Labels

Overall Trend is Bearish.

label 1. Previous day price traded downwards 

Label 2. previous day stochastics traded downwards


Buy condition 1 Labels

Overall Trend is Bullish.

label 1. Previous day price traded downwards

Label 2. previous day stochastics traded upwards

Buy condition 2 Labels

Overall Trend is Bullish

label 1. Previous day price traded upwards

Label 2. previous day stochastics traded upwards

