CandlestickForMt5
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.7
- Updated: 3 November 2021
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Buon strumento, utile e grazie per la condivisione
thank you! great indicator :-)
A very good indicator. It would be even more ideal with push notification.
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It's a wonderful indicator bro. U deserve a thousand star for it.
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such a useful tool to have in your arsenal for successful trading. thanks
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Spectacular accurate indicator i would just like more information in the overview section
I like it... This is one of the best! Thank you!
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Buon strumento, utile e grazie per la condivisione