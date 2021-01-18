CandlestickForMt5

CANDLESTICK_MT5





A very interesting indicator of candlestick patterns, converted from the free version of the CANDLESTICK indicator for the MetaTrader4 terminal to the version for the MetaTrader5 terminal. In addition to candlestick patterns, it draws support and resistance lines, which are perfectly worked out by the price on the chart. It can work on any timeframe. Has simple settings.

When converting, the logic of work and the design of the original CANDLESTICK indicator for the MT4 terminal were preserved as much as possible.