CandlestickForMt5

5
CANDLESTICK_MT5

A very interesting indicator of candlestick patterns, converted from the free version of the CANDLESTICK indicator for the MetaTrader4 terminal to the version for the MetaTrader5 terminal. In addition to candlestick patterns, it draws support and resistance lines, which are perfectly worked out by the price on the chart. It can work on any timeframe. Has simple settings.
When converting, the logic of work and the design of the original CANDLESTICK indicator for the MT4 terminal were preserved as much as possible.
Reviews 14
mauro bianchi
261
mauro bianchi 2024.05.12 09:08 
 

Buon strumento, utile e grazie per la condivisione

kiogamon
14
kiogamon 2023.08.04 03:17 
 

thank you! great indicator :-)

Satbieter
346
Satbieter 2023.06.21 09:46 
 

A very good indicator. It would be even more ideal with push notification.

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FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
Indicators
ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
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TickScalp
Vitaliy Davydov
5 (5)
Indicators
Free version of the TickScalper indicator. The Tick Scalp indicator is a trading assistant for a scalping trader. Works in a separate window. Tracks the momentary activity of the market, shows the graph of the movement of ticks and the strength of bulls or bears. Sometimes it can anticipate the beginning of a strong movement before any other indicators. Helps the trader to make a decision to open the desired order. Designed to work on any instrument. Used timeframes from M1 to M15. Has simple a
FREE
NewsRForestExpert
Vitaliy Davydov
Utilities
Trading assistant NewsRForestExpert v4.01 Purpose and principle of operation NewsRForestExpert is a trading assistant for MetaTrader 5, using the built-in economic calendar and the machine learning model "Random Forest" of the ALGLIB library (hereinafter simply "model"). The assistant: in this version works only on the EURUSD currency pair timeframes M1 – M5; loads news history for the selected period and forms training and test samples; trains on the obtained data or loads an already trained
FREE
Assistant for Reopen
Vitaliy Davydov
Utilities
Assistant_for_Reopen - an Expert Advisor that helps to re-set pending orders. Many brokers force the order to expire at the end of the trading session or at the end of the trading day. Therefore, a trader has to restore all pending orders manually every time at the beginning of a new trading session. Assistant_for_Reopen frees the trader from this routine work. It controls expiration by the order expiration time and resets it if the trader ticked the checkbox. The maximum number of orders the EA
FREE
InfoLossLevel
Vitaliy Davydov
Utilities
Risk Control Utility: Margin Call & Loss Level Calculator Info Loss Level is an information utility for MetaTrader 5 traders that monitors critical risk levels in real-time and provides clear visualization of deposit loss points.   Key Features Critical Risk Level Calculations Margin Call Level - price level where broker force-closes positions   Loss Level - theoretical price level for complete deposit depletion   The difference between levels shows your account's "safety buffer"   Critica
FREE
Tredi
Vitaliy Davydov
Indicators
The indicator Tredi shows the direction of the price channel and its correction. The indicator shows the points of support and resistance of the price channel with thin lines, the thick lines show the narrowing or expansion of the price channel, as well as the simplest patterns - the triangle and the flag. Divergence confirms or refutes this direction. The indicator works on any charts and time frames, both on the currency exchange and others. Has clear and simple settings.
SmartZigZag
Vitaliy Davydov
Indicators
The SmartZigZag indicator is a generated system for successful trading, consisting of two indicators - a modified ZigZag and a trend indicator. The system automatically determines the expected reversal levels of the chart price, and also, using the Alert function, gives signals about a favorable situation for buying or selling. Has simple and straightforward settings. It can work in all foreign exchange and non-foreign exchange markets. Any timeframe.
Ziraf
Vitaliy Davydov
Indicators
This indicator is intended for both beginners and more experienced traders. The indicator is based on the price channel, which shows the direction of price movement: up (BUY), flat (sideways movement), down (SELL). The channel does not roll over when the price is corrected, but corrects with it. The indicator arrows show price fluctuations in the market and are not redrawn. The ExtrLineLenght lines can be increased to determine the nearest supports and resistances. The indicator is simple and ea
ChannelVM
Vitaliy Davydov
Indicators
ChannelVM - is a  channel indicator converted from an indicator for MT4 to an indicator for working in MT5. In addition to displaying price channels on a chart, it recognizes the simplest patterns - "triangle" and "flag". Helps to determine further price movement. Has simple and understandable settings that do not need a description. When redesigning for the MT5 trading terminal, the logic of work and the appearance of the original indicator were preserved as much as possible.
Super Cloud
Vitaliy Davydov
Indicators
The Super Cloud indicator helps to determine the direction of the trend when trading. Shows on the chart signals about a possible upcoming trend change.   The indicator provides an opportunity to detect various features and patterns in price dynamics that are invisible to the naked eye. Based on this information, traders can anticipate further price movement and adjust their strategy accordingly. Works on all timeframes except MN.
FT Power
Vitaliy Davydov
Indicators
The FT Power indicator system is designed to determine the trend direction of the price chart. Consists of two histograms. The central histogram Bull/Bear Power determines the predominance of bullish or bearish power. When the indicator value is above zero, Bull/Bear Power shows that the bulls are strong, and when the histogram goes below 0, the bulls are exhausted and further growth becomes doubtful. The main histogram is used to determine the trend or flat sections of the chart and confirm the
LevelsFib DTZ
Vitaliy Davydov
Indicators
The combined Levels Ib DTZ indicator helps to determine the trend direction when trading. Displaying signals on the chart about a possible upcoming trend change. The indicator is a combination of Fibonacci levels with overbought and oversold zones and a trend indicator based on ZigZag and ATR indicators. The Levels Ib DTZ indicator helps traders predict future price movements and adjust their strategy accordingly. It works on all timeframes.
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SannaD
44
SannaD 2025.08.10 15:35 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

mauro bianchi
261
mauro bianchi 2024.05.12 09:08 
 

Buon strumento, utile e grazie per la condivisione

kiogamon
14
kiogamon 2023.08.04 03:17 
 

thank you! great indicator :-)

Satbieter
346
Satbieter 2023.06.21 09:46 
 

A very good indicator. It would be even more ideal with push notification.

GALO4KA1971
45
GALO4KA1971 2022.08.08 20:38 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Vitaliy Davydov
9551
Reply from developer Vitaliy Davydov 2022.08.09 15:55
Здравствуйте! Спасибо за интерес, проявленный к данному индикатору. Если цена пробивает линии поддержки или сопротивления паттернов, то они удаляются, как неподтвержденные. Такова логика работы индикатора.
Удаленные уровни можно увидеть если в настройках параметру Dell присвоить значение false. Оставшиеся (прошедшие проверку временем) паттерны, рисуют уровни, которые можно использовать в торговле.
Если цена отбивалась от уровня и не пробила его, то он является наиболее надежным для использования в торговле. Если у вас спустя несколько дней вдруг появляются паттерны, то скорее всего проблема с историей котировок в терминале. С уважением,
Виталий Давыдов.
alanapoleon
14
alanapoleon 2022.07.10 07:59 
 

It's a wonderful indicator bro. U deserve a thousand star for it.

quangdai1406
46
quangdai1406 2022.06.18 15:01 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Vitaliy Davydov
9551
Reply from developer Vitaliy Davydov 2022.06.22 08:16
Thank you for your mark
Sisanda Jozana
18
Sisanda Jozana 2021.11.24 12:52 
 

such a useful tool to have in your arsenal for successful trading. thanks

xlxAxlx
1503
xlxAxlx 2021.10.22 19:25 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Vitaliy Davydov
9551
Reply from developer Vitaliy Davydov 2021.10.22 20:34
thank you for rating.☺
traderspeed
539
traderspeed 2021.08.12 23:01 
 

Muito útil, obrigado.

Vitaliy Davydov
9551
Reply from developer Vitaliy Davydov 2021.08.13 06:50
Obrigado pela sua avaliação.
Rudolf Nel
65
Rudolf Nel 2021.04.15 17:45 
 

Spectacular accurate indicator i would just like more information in the overview section

RoboBee
44
RoboBee 2021.03.09 19:35 
 

I like it... This is one of the best! Thank you!

Brian Howes
161
Brian Howes 2021.03.09 10:47 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Aleksandr Tamonin
4107
Aleksandr Tamonin 2021.01.23 11:18 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Vitaliy Davydov
9551
Reply from developer Vitaliy Davydov 2021.03.08 19:10
Доброго времени суток! Спасибо за Ваш отзыв. Надеюсь, индикатор поможет Вам прибыльно торговать :) С уважением, Виталий.
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