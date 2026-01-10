CandleCountDownByLuc

Candle Countdown (MT5) — Time Left in Current Candle

Candle Countdown is a lightweight MetaTrader 5 indicator that shows a real-time countdown of the remaining time in the current candle. It updates every second and stays clean and readable without cluttering your chart.

Key Features

Live candle time countdown (mm:ss or hh:mm:ss depending on timeframe)

3 display positions Price level (TradingView-style) — aligned near the current price level Top right — fixed position in the chart corner Above spread/info (top right) — fixed position higher to avoid overlap

Customizable styling : font, size, color, optional prefix, padding and offsets

Works on any symbol and any timeframe in MetaTrader 5

How It Works

The indicator uses the current bar open time and timeframe duration to compute the remaining seconds until the candle closes.

In Price level mode, the label is positioned relative to the current price level and shifted upward by a configurable pixel offset.

Inputs

Display Mode : Price level (TV style) / Top right / Above spread

Price Y Offset (px) (default 40 px )

Right Padding (px)

Top Right Y Distance (px)

Above Spread Y Distance (px)

Prefix on/off + prefix text

Font: name, size, color

Installation

This product is delivered as a compiled .ex5 indicator.

Install via the MQL5 Market (recommended) Open MetaTrader 5 → Navigator → Indicators Drag Candle Countdown onto any chart

Notes

If price-to-pixel mapping is temporarily unavailable (e.g. extreme chart scroll/zoom), the indicator automatically falls back to a fixed top-right position.

Informational tool only — no trading functions.

Author: Luc Timmermans