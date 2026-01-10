CandleCountDownByLuc
- Indicators
- Luc Emile Timmermans
- Version: 1.20
- Activations: 20
Candle Countdown (MT5) — Time Left in Current Candle
Candle Countdown is a lightweight MetaTrader 5 indicator that shows a real-time countdown of the remaining time in the current candle. It updates every second and stays clean and readable without cluttering your chart.
Key Features
-
Live candle time countdown (mm:ss or hh:mm:ss depending on timeframe)
-
3 display positions
-
Price level (TradingView-style) — aligned near the current price level
-
Top right — fixed position in the chart corner
-
Above spread/info (top right) — fixed position higher to avoid overlap
-
-
Customizable styling: font, size, color, optional prefix, padding and offsets
-
Works on any symbol and any timeframe in MetaTrader 5
How It Works
The indicator uses the current bar open time and timeframe duration to compute the remaining seconds until the candle closes.
In Price level mode, the label is positioned relative to the current price level and shifted upward by a configurable pixel offset.
Inputs
-
Display Mode: Price level (TV style) / Top right / Above spread
-
Price Y Offset (px) (default 40 px)
-
Right Padding (px)
-
Top Right Y Distance (px)
-
Above Spread Y Distance (px)
-
Prefix on/off + prefix text
-
Font: name, size, color
Installation
This product is delivered as a compiled .ex5 indicator.
-
Install via the MQL5 Market (recommended)
-
Open MetaTrader 5 → Navigator → Indicators
-
Drag Candle Countdown onto any chart
Notes
-
If price-to-pixel mapping is temporarily unavailable (e.g. extreme chart scroll/zoom), the indicator automatically falls back to a fixed top-right position.
-
Informational tool only — no trading functions.
Author: Luc Timmermans