Time Above Equilibrium Pattern

The Time Above Equilibrium Pattern identifies potential exhaustion points by measuring how long price remains above or below a dynamic equilibrium level.

Creator: https://www.quant-atlas.com/

The equilibrium line acts as a smoothed reference point for market balance. When price spends an extended period above this line, the indicator tracks the duration of that move and monitors whether upward support is beginning to weaken. A bearish exhaustion signal may appear when price has remained above equilibrium for a sufficient number of bars, the equilibrium slope is still positive but losing strength, and the distance between price and equilibrium begins to contract.

The same logic applies in reverse for bullish exhaustion. When price spends an extended period below equilibrium, the indicator tracks downside persistence and looks for signs that bearish pressure is fading. A bullish exhaustion signal may appear when price has remained below equilibrium for a sufficient number of bars, the equilibrium slope is still negative but weakening, and price begins moving closer to the equilibrium line.

The pattern is designed to capture moments where a directional move may be stretched, mature, or losing momentum. It does not attempt to predict every reversal. Instead, it highlights situations where time, slope behavior, and distance compression align around a dynamic market equilibrium.

To reduce signal clustering, the indicator includes a cooldown mechanism. After a signal appears, no new signal can appear for a defined number of bars. This helps avoid repeated alerts during noisy or sideways conditions.

The pattern can be used as a reversal-warning tool, a timing filter, or a confirmation layer alongside broader trend, momentum, support/resistance, or volatility analysis.

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Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
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Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
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A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
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5 (1)
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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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