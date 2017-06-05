Elder Force Index With ATR Channels

3

Adding Average True Range (ATR) channels to Force Index had been suggested by Kerry Lovvorn. Adding these channels turns Force Index into an excellent tool for identifying intermediate tops and bottoms. Force Index with ATR channels does not catch all turns, but the ones it identifies deserve very serious attention.

Note: the word “true” in Average True Range refers to dealing with price gaps. Since there are no gaps in Force Index, here ATR is the same as the Average Range.

Whenever the Force Index rises above or falls below its 3-ATR channel, it signals that the ticker has reached an area of an unsustainable extreme. That’s where rallies and declines become exhausted and prices tend to reverse. This is one of very few tools that are equally efficient in calling both top and bottom areas. Elder-disk places a red arrow above the plot when the EMA of Force Index rises above the 3-ATR channel. It places a red arrow underneath the plot when that EMA declines below the 3-ATR channel.

In our experience, these signals work especially well on the weekly charts. Of course, users are welcome to experiment with them in any timeframe.


The parameters are

  • Force Index Period (13) – the length for the MA of raw Force Index
  • Force Index MA mode (Exponential) – the Moving Average mode of Force Index
  • Force Index Volume type (ticks) - the type of volume on which to apply the Force Index
  • ATR period (14) - the length of raw ATR
  • ATR amplificator (100) - a modifier to amplify the ATR
  • Mode of the MA of Bands (Exponential) – the MA mode for all the bands.
  • Length of the MA of Bands (21) -  the length for the MA of the bands
  • 1st bands factor (1) - the factor for the 1st bands (+ and -)
  • 2nd bands factor (1.5) - the factor for the 2nd bands (+ and -)
  • 3rd bands factor (2) - the factor for the 3rd bands (+ and -)
  • Wingdings code of spike sign above (242) – the Wingdings code of the symbol (down arrow). You can see the list of possible symbols in the screenshot section.
  • Color of spike sign above (Red) - the color of the symbol above the bands
  • Wingdings code of spike sign below (241) – the Wingdings code of the symbol (up arrow). You can see the list of possible symbols in the screenshot section.
  • Color of spike sign below (LimeGreen) - the color of the symbol below the bands


Format Tips: Force index channel has 7 plots – the Force Index, the smoothed Force Index and upper and lower bands at 1, 2 and 3 ATR.

The Force Index is drawn in blue with a thick line. The Averaged Force is a solid red line. The upper and lower bands at 1 ATR are drawn in dotted lines. The upper and lower bands at 2 ATR use dashed lines. The upper and lower bands at 3 ATR are solid gray lines.

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The Chandelier Exit, introduced by Charles LeBeau, is described in "Come into My Trading Room" book. It calculates each stop on a short position in a downtrend from the lowest point reached during that decline. The Chandelier Exit uses a multiple of the Average True Range (ATR), adding it to the lowest low since the trade was entered. It creates a new trade whenever the previous trade is stopped out. Chandelier Stops differ from traditional stops by having the ability to move against you if the
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SafeZone is a method for setting stops on the basis of recent volatility, outside the level of market noise. It is described in "Come into my Trading Room" book. In an uptrend, SafeZone defines noise as that portion of the current bar that extends below the low of the previous bar, going against the prevailing trend. It averages the noise level over a period of time and multiplies it by a trader-selected factor. For long trades, SafeZone subtracts the average noise level, multiplied by a factor
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SafeZone is a method for setting stops on the basis of recent volatility, outside the level of market noise. It is described in "Come into my Trading Room" book. In a downtrend, SafeZone defines noise as the portion of the current bar that extends above the high of the previous bar, against the downtrend. It averages the noise level over a period of time and multiplies it by a trader-selected factor. For short trades, it adds the average noise level, multiplied by a factor, to the latest high t
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The Smoothed ROC indicator, developed by Fred Schutzman, is described in "Trading for a Living" book. It is created by calculating the rate of change for an exponential moving average of closing prices. When it changes direction, it helps identify and confirm trend changes. Parameters Smoothing_EMA_Length (13) – The length of the EMA used for smoothing; ROC_Period (21) – The length of the rate of change calculation.
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Алексей Маврин
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Алексей Маврин 2022.06.12 05:58 
 

Добрый день, Александр. После обновления mt5 перестали работать ваши индикаторы MACD и Force index. Первый обновил до последней версии и всё заработало, а вот индекс силы последний раз обновлялся в 2017г. и не может быть использован. Просьба обновить (перекомпилировать) до актуальной версии mt5. Заранее спасибо. "2022.01.30 17:26:53.490 MQL5 'Elder Force Index With ATR Channels.ex5' version is too old, it should be recompiled"

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