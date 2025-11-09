Pips Stalker

The Pips Stalker is a long short arrow type indicator, the indicator helps traders of all levels to take better decisions trading the market,the indicator never repaints and uses RSI as main signal logic, once an arrow is given it will never repaint or back paint and arrows are not delayed.

FEATURES OF THE PIPS STALKER ARROW :

STATS PANEL
a unique info dashboard that shows overall win rate % and useful stats such as max win and lost trades in a row, as well as other usefull info.
TP AND SL, BUILT IN MONEY MANAGEMENT
the indicator gives TP and SL objects with each arrow, so the trader have built in money and risk management, sl is based on ATR, and TP is based on risk to reward ration based on current ATR SL value.
NO REPAINT, HIGH ADJUSTABILITY
the indicator gives plenty of options to improve signal quality which makes it work on any pair with only a little bit of periods adjustment, the panel will show the trader if current settings and periods are profitable or not.

recommended time frame : M1.

recommmended start capital : 100$.

recommended account type : RAW SPREAD.







Yazarın diğer ürünleri
ZHL Channel
Abdulkarim Karazon
Göstergeler
based on zigzag indicator , the zigzag high low channel indicator is a tool to alert the trader for a trend change , can also be used as dynamic support and resistance, ========================== the indicator has multi time frame option to trade higher or lower time frames channel on current time frame ,  ============================================== Note: this indicator channel lines never repaint
FREE
Supreme HmaSignal
Abdulkarim Karazon
4.5 (2)
Göstergeler
The Supreme HmaSignal indicator is an indicator for trend trading , its main character is the hull moving average colored line , and secondary is buy and sell arrows , arrows are fair but the main focus is on the colored hma , this indicator does not repaint or back paint or delay its signals. if you like this indicator please check my Supreme Trendhisto:   here   , and my Supreme Diamond indicator :   here Parameters:  HMA Period HMA Smoothing HMA Price (close/open) Signal Period (Arrows)
FREE
Sure Reversal
Abdulkarim Karazon
5 (1)
Göstergeler
SURE REVERSAL is a histogram overbought/oversold type indicator that gives key reversal points that indicates a bull or bear market movment this indicator is fusion between moving average and the rsi indicator ,this indicator is non repainter , and is not delayed . Parameters : Ma period  Ma Method Ma Price Sure Period (Rsi) Sure Price (Rsi) ==============
TMA Stochastic
Abdulkarim Karazon
Göstergeler
TMA Stochastic is an indicator based on stochastic oscillator and tma bands indicator , this indicator is based on a reversal strategy . Recommended time frame : 15 and above  Recommended settings : lower values for scalping , higher values for swing trading  Try the free version :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/108379 ======================================================================= Parameters :  tma history : how many bars back to show tma bands on stochastic K period (Stochasti
FREE
Supreme StochRsi
Abdulkarim Karazon
Göstergeler
Rsi indicator and Stochastic Combined into one indicator , the Supreme StochRsi doesnt repaint / Back-paint / delay. can be used as overbought oversold strategy , or trend following on 50 level cross. if you like this indicator please check my Supreme Trendhisto: here , and my Supreme Diamond indicator : here ========================================================================= Parameters : Stochastic K and D value , Stochastic period Rsi Period Rsi price ====================================
FREE
Supreme Direction
Abdulkarim Karazon
4 (1)
Göstergeler
Supreme Direction is an indicator based on market volatility , the indicator draws a a two lined channel with 2 colors above and below price , this indicator does not repaint or back-paint and signal is not delayed. how to use : long above purple line , short below golden line. Parameters : channel period ========================================================
FREE
Supreme Stoploss
Abdulkarim Karazon
Göstergeler
Supreme Stoploss is an indicator for metatrader 4 that is based on the ATR indicator , it gives stoploss/takeprofit as lines drawn above and below the price , this indicator does not repaint/back paint and is not delayed. can be used to determine the stop loss or take profit of a trade using ATR value multiplied by the number set by user. ====================================================================================================== Parameters : ATR SL period : ATR period identity : leave
FREE
Ambitious Dragon EA
Abdulkarim Karazon
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Ambitious Dragon EA  is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading eurusd 1M Timeframe. The logic behind it is based on opening orders using a mixed strategy , this means that the EA uses hedging logic along side calculated win and loss rate and therefore the ea will decide to open the trades or skip it , since the EA is a mixed strategy ea, it can have huge DD if the aggressive set file is used and will have better DD if the safe mode set is used . Minimum Deposite : 3000$ ============
Bands Sniper
Abdulkarim Karazon
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Sadece 10 kopya güncel fiyatla bundan sonra fiyatı 90$ olacak Zarf ve tma ile okları temel alan Bands Sniper göstergesi, dinamik destek ve direnci göstermesi ve aynı zamanda alım satım okları olarak giriş sinyalleri vermesi nedeniyle çok amaçlı bir göstergedir. Varsayılan Ayarlar 1 saatlik zaman dilimine dayanmaktadır; kılavuzun tamamı için satın alma sonrasında iletişime geçin. Giriş Kuralları: ALIŞ : 1.Mum Her iki bandın altında kapanır          2.Mum 2 yukarı okla (altın ok ve turuncu o
SuperOsma Arrow
Abdulkarim Karazon
Göstergeler
SuperOsma Arrow, alım ve satım sinyalleri veren süper trend osma tabanlı bir göstergedir, gösterge yeniden boyanmaz ve sinyal istatistiklerini gösteren bir gösterge panosuyla birlikte gelir. Önerilen zaman aralığı :15 ve üzeri Satın Al: Çubuk açıkken satın alma oku görünür, tp ve sl'yi grafikte çizildiği gibi ayarlayın. Satış: Çubuk açıkken satış oku görünür, tp ve sl'yi grafikte çizildiği gibi ayarlayın. ================================     Kontrol Paneli geçmiş sinyal bilgilerini gösterir
BinaryMartini
Abdulkarim Karazon
Göstergeler
macd ile 3ma çaprazına dayanan ikili ticaret göstergesi, çubuk açıkken alım ve satım sinyalleri verir ve Yeniden Boyanmaz veya Arkadan boyanmaz gösterge martingale ticareti için yapıldığından yüksek kazanma oranına odaklanmaz, gösterge arka arkaya en düşük kaybetme sinyali sayısına odaklanır. Strateji : Minimum Depozito 1000 birimdir, 1 birim ile ticarete başlıyoruz (işlem büyüklüğü her 1000 sermaye için 1 birimdir) Mevcut sinyal kaybolursa bir sonraki sinyalde ticaret boyutunu iki katına çıkarı
Statistic Arrow
Abdulkarim Karazon
Göstergeler
3 hareketli ortalama çapraz stratejisine dayanan İstatistik Oku, grafikte çizilen noktalarda tp ve sl ile alım ve satım sinyalleri verir, kazanma oranını ve kaç işlemin yakın olduğunu, kaçının kazandığını, kaç tanesinin kazandığını gösteren bir arka test panosuyla birlikte gelir kaybedilir, nihai kar elde edilir, gösterge BAR OPEN üzerinde tp ve sl kenarları boyunca ok yazdırır ve ön uyarı verir. Parametreler ayarlar ekran görüntüsünde gösterilmiş ve açıklanmıştır.
Ambitious Donchian
Abdulkarim Karazon
Göstergeler
Ambitious Donchian EA can be downloaded from comment section but it need the ambitious donchian indicator to work. Ambitious Donchian is a Donchian Channel and XO histogram based indicator that gives buy and sell signals in form of up and down arrows with tp and sl as objects on chart. features : 1. Tp and Sl for each signal , the tp and sl can be selected as based on points or ATR value from indicator settings. 2.backtesting dashboard : the dashboard shows the following according to your input
Supreme Arrow
Abdulkarim Karazon
Göstergeler
Supreme Arrow, mt4 için rsi ve demarker göstergeleri stratejisine dayanan bir ok göstergesidir. strateji trend olan pazarlar için uygundur, ancak özellikle ölçeklendirme için kullanılıyorsa değişen pazarlarda da işe yarar Önerilen zaman aralığı: herhangi biri Önerilen eklentiler: 200 SMA Supreme Arrow göstergesi yeniden veya arka boyama yapmaz ve sinyalde gecikme olmaz
Supreme Channel
Abdulkarim Karazon
Göstergeler
TV atr kanal göstergesini temel alan Supreme Channel göstergesi, yatırımcıya mevcut trendin olası bir tersine dönüşüne dair ipucu veren dinamik bir destek ve direnç bandıdır. Önerilen zaman aralığı: 15M ve üzeri Önerilen Ayarlar: Varsayılan, ancak yatırımcı gerektiğinde değiştirmeyi seçebilir. Parametreler: 1. kanal Uzunluğu 2.Bant genişliği (iki kanal Hattı arasındaki mesafe) 3.Çarpan (ATR Değer Çarpanı) 4. kanalı göster (Doğru/Yanlış)
Supreme Diamond
Abdulkarim Karazon
Göstergeler
Supreme Diamond, ters ve trend ticaret stratejisine dayanan Çok zaman dilimli bir göstergedir, gösterge yeniden boyamaz veya arka boyamaz ve sinyaller gecikmez, gösterge uyarıyla birlikte alım ve satım sinyalleri verir. göstergenin (elmas olarak en iyi girişi kullan) girişinden seçilebilecek 2 sinyal modu vardır, doğru olarak ayarlanırsa gösterge normal mod sinyallerini filtreler ve elmas sinyali olarak mümkün olan en iyi sinyali verir, elmas modunda elmas sinyallerini değiştiremezsiniz . norm
Supreme EmaCross
Abdulkarim Karazon
Göstergeler
Supreme EmaCross iki üstel hareketli ortalamanın kesişimine dayanan bir göstergedir, ema çaprazına dayalı alım satım okları üretir ve sinyal görünümünde uyarı verir, gösterge yeniden boyamaz veya arka boya yapmaz ve oklar gecikmez, gösterge hızlı bir şekilde hareket eder. Yatırımcının gösterge ayarlarına gitmeden ema değerlerini değiştirebildiği ema dönem değişim paneli, panel hareketlidir. =================================================== ==== Parametreler: hızlı dönemler: hızlı ema dönem
Supreme TrendHisto
Abdulkarim Karazon
Göstergeler
Supreme TrendHisto, aşağı ve yukarı trend sinyalleri veren bir trend göstergesidir, gösterge bir histogram görevi görür, gösterge yeniden boyamaz/geri boyamaz/geciktirmez. Strateji Alış Ticareti: 0,65'in üzerindeki histogram çaprazı, alım ticaretini açıyoruz, çıkış için histogram 0,70 seviyesine ulaştığında çıkabilirsiniz veya iyi bir şekilde çıkabilirsiniz. Satış Ticareti: histogram -0,65'in altında kesişiyor, alım ticaretini açıyoruz, çıkış için histogram -0,70 seviyesine ulaştığında çıkab
Supreme MaColor
Abdulkarim Karazon
Göstergeler
Supreme MaColor is an indicator based on moving average indicator , it gives up and down trend colors and it has different moving averages types and has multi time frame function , this indicator does not repaint/back-paint/delay signal. =================================================================================== Parameters : Timeframe (what time frame to use to draw Supreme Ma) Ma Period  Ma Type Ma Price (close/open...etc) Average Shift (Ma shift) Multi Time frame on/off ===============
Supreme MaChannel
Abdulkarim Karazon
Göstergeler
Supreme MaChannel is an indicator based on moving averages , the indicator gives dynamic support and resistance in bands format. Recommended for reversal traders , add it to your reversal strategy. Parameters :  Supreme MA Period : ma periods Supreme MA Price : close/open/high/low..etc Supreme MA Type : Simple/Exponential/Smoothed/Linear Weighted Deviation : bands deviation the distance between the two band lines
Supreme Entry
Abdulkarim Karazon
Göstergeler
Supreme Entry is an arrow signal based indicator that give buy and sell signals , the indicator gives buy/sell signals with alert on candle open/close (depends what you set it to be from inputs) . this indicator does not repaint/back-paint and signal is not delayed. Strategy : Open buy same moment buy arrow appear and open sell same moment a sell arrow appear , close on well or on opposite signal . Recommended Time frame : 15 and above this arrow is good as ? : addon to your existing strategy ,
Stoch Arrow
Abdulkarim Karazon
Göstergeler
STOCH ARROW is a long short arrow signal type indicator that is based on standard stochastic oscillator this indicator has 3 methods of giving long and short signal that are as follow : 1.whenever stochastic lines cross 2.when a cross happens in overbought and oversold zones (short arrow on overbought zone cross , long arrow on oversold zone cross) 3.when stochastic lines leave overbought and oversold zones (short arrow on leave from overbought zone  , long arrow leave on oversold zone) this ind
Supreme Trend
Abdulkarim Karazon
Göstergeler
Supreme Trend is a reversal/continuation type Oscillator type indicator that is based on Moving average and stochastic indicators this indicator can be used in two methods : Reversal Method : short when golden arrow appear after arrows were above upper level (e.g 70) Reversal Method : long when Purple arrow appear after arrows were below lower level (e.g 30) Trend Method : long when arrows cross above 50 level line , short when arrows cross below 50 level line. use higher ma and stochastic peri
FireArrow
Abdulkarim Karazon
Göstergeler
FireArrow is an arrow signal based indicator that give buy and sell signals with tp and sl levels , the indicator gives buy/sell signals with alert on candle close along side tp and sl levels on chart for each signal this indicator does not repaint/back-paint and signal is not delayed. Strategy : Open buy same moment buy arrow appear and open sell same moment a sell arrow appear , set tp as drawn on chart along side sl. Recommended Time frame : 15 and above this arrow is good as ? : addon t
BinarySniperZ
Abdulkarim Karazon
Göstergeler
Binary Sniper, ikili opsiyon ticareti için alım ve satım sinyalleri veren bir mt4 göstergesidir, bu göstergenin farklı bir yaklaşımı vardır, İkili opsiyon ticaretinde bu gösterge sinyali yeniden boyamaz veya geciktirmez. GİRİŞ KURALLARI: 1. ARAMA (SATIN AL), Kırmızı bir mum, kırmızı olduktan sonra yeşil üzerine ikili keskin nişancı çubuğu rengiyle kapandığında. (ilk renk çevirme) 2. PUT (SAT), Yeşil bir mum yeşil olduktan sonra kırmızı üzerine ikili keskin nişancı çubuğu rengiyle kapandığında (
StalkeR Arrow
Abdulkarim Karazon
5 (3)
Göstergeler
StalkeR Arrow, çubuk açık/iç çubukta alım satım sinyali veren bir ok göstergesidir, bu gösterge fiyat hareket kalıplarına ve fraktallara dayanmaktadır. bu gösterge her alış ve satış sinyali için tp ve sl'yi verir, tp ve sl her sinyalin üstünde ve altında çizgiler halindedir, yeni bir sinyal oluşana kadar uzanırlar Bu gösterge, geçmiş sinyallerin kazanç/mağlubiyet istatistiklerini veren bir geriye dönük test paneline/gösterge panosuna sahiptir, bu gösterge yeniden boyamaz veya arka boyama yapm
Renko Star
Abdulkarim Karazon
Göstergeler
Renko Star, renko grafikleriyle işlem yapmak için tasarlanmış mt4 ok tipi bir göstergedir, bu gösterge, tüccara kazanma oranı ve kazanılan puanlar gibi yararlı bilgileri söyleyen bir geriye dönük test panosuna sahiptir, ayrıca atr x çarpımında tp ve sl'yi verir, bu gösterge onun değerini verir. Bar açık veya bar içi sinyal üzerinde sinyalin verildiği yerde tam fiyatı işaret edecek sarı bir işaret bulunur, bu göstergeyi kullanmanın yolu göstergenin verdiği oka göre alış veya satış açmak ve tp'yi
SuperEntryx
Abdulkarim Karazon
Göstergeler
Super Entry, ATR değerine dayalı olan ve değiştirilebilen ve ayarlanabilen yan tp ve sl seviyelerini tek başına uzun ve kısa sinyaller veren, hepsi bir arada ok tipi bir göstergedir; bu gösterge, kazanma oranını ve diğer istatistikleri gösteren bir geriye dönük test paneli sağlar. ne kadar doğruluk bekleneceğine dair net bir görüş sağlar. bu gösterge yeniden boyamaz veya arka boyama yapmaz ve sinyal gecikme olmadan çubuk açıkken gelir. Parametreler: ayarlar: gösterge tp ve sl değerleri ve ge
Gold Mystery
Abdulkarim Karazon
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Mystery ea, satın alma satış fırsatlarını belirlemek için kodunda yerleşik olarak bulunan birkaç özel göstergeyi kullanan trend ticareti tabanlı bir bottur, bu ea altın üzerinde harika çalışır ve altın 5m zaman diliminde test edilir, ancak diğer çiftlerde kullanılabilir, ancak daha sonra daha fazla geriye dönük test yapılması gerekir. ea, bir sinyali kapatmak için iki yöntem kullanır: 1. ATR değeri çarpımında TP/SL, bu, ea'nın mevcut ATR değerine göre bir TP ve SL ayarlamasını ve x'in ku
Renko Masterx
Abdulkarim Karazon
Göstergeler
Renko Masterx, renko grafikleriyle işlem yapmak için tasarlanmış mt4 ok tipi bir göstergedir, bu gösterge, tüccara kazanma oranı ve kazanılan puanlar gibi yararlı bilgileri söyleyen bir geriye dönük test panosuna sahiptir, ayrıca atr x çarpımında tp ve sl'yi verir, bu gösterge onun değerini verir. Çubuk açık veya çubuk içi sinyalin verildiği ve sinyalin verildiği tam fiyatı işaretleyecek beyaz bir işaretleyicinin bulunduğu bu göstergeyi kullanmanın yolu, göstergenin verdiği oka göre bir alım ve
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt