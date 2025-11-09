Pips Stalker

The Pips Stalker is a long short arrow type indicator, the indicator helps traders of all levels to take better decisions trading the market,the indicator never repaints and uses RSI as main signal logic, once an arrow is given it will never repaint or back paint and arrows are not delayed.

FEATURES OF THE PIPS STALKER ARROW :

STATS PANEL
a unique info dashboard that shows overall win rate % and useful stats such as max win and lost trades in a row, as well as other usefull info.
TP AND SL, BUILT IN MONEY MANAGEMENT
the indicator gives TP and SL objects with each arrow, so the trader have built in money and risk management, sl is based on ATR, and TP is based on risk to reward ration based on current ATR SL value.
NO REPAINT, HIGH ADJUSTABILITY
the indicator gives plenty of options to improve signal quality which makes it work on any pair with only a little bit of periods adjustment, the panel will show the trader if current settings and periods are profitable or not.

recommended time frame : M1.

recommmended start capital : 100$.

recommended account type : RAW SPREAD.







Altri dall’autore
ZHL Channel
Abdulkarim Karazon
Indicatori
basato sull'indicatore a zigzag, l'indicatore del canale alto basso a zigzag è uno strumento per avvisare il trader di un cambiamento di tendenza, è di grande utilità poiché avvisa tempestivamente di un cambiamento nella tendenza attuale, l'indicatore ha un'opzione su più intervalli di tempo per scambiare intervalli di tempo più alti o più bassi canale sull'intervallo di tempo corrente, questo indicatore è un'aggiunta al tuo sistema/strategia e può essere utilizzato come strumento autonomo per f
FREE
Supreme HmaSignal
Abdulkarim Karazon
4.5 (2)
Indicatori
The Supreme HmaSignal indicator is an indicator for trend trading , its main character is the hull moving average colored line , and secondary is buy and sell arrows , arrows are fair but the main focus is on the colored hma , this indicator does not repaint or back paint or delay its signals. if you like this indicator please check my Supreme Trendhisto:   here   , and my Supreme Diamond indicator :   here Parameters:  HMA Period HMA Smoothing HMA Price (close/open) Signal Period (Arrows)
FREE
Sure Reversal
Abdulkarim Karazon
5 (1)
Indicatori
SURE REVERSAL is a histogram overbought/oversold type indicator that gives key reversal points that indicates a bull or bear market movment this indicator is fusion between moving average and the rsi indicator ,this indicator is non repainter , and is not delayed . Parameters : Ma period  Ma Method Ma Price Sure Period (Rsi) Sure Price (Rsi) ==============
TMA Stochastic
Abdulkarim Karazon
Indicatori
TMA Stochastic è un indicatore basato sull'oscillatore stocastico e sull'indicatore delle bande tma, questo indicatore si basa su una strategia di inversione. Periodo di tempo consigliato: 15 e oltre Impostazioni consigliate: valori più bassi per lo scalping, valori più alti per lo swing trading ================================================== ===================== Parametri: Storia tma: quante barre indietro per mostrare le bande tma sullo stocastico Periodo K (stocastico) Periodo D (
FREE
Supreme StochRsi
Abdulkarim Karazon
Indicatori
Rsi indicator and Stochastic Combined into one indicator , the Supreme StochRsi doesnt repaint / Back-paint / delay. can be used as overbought oversold strategy , or trend following on 50 level cross. if you like this indicator please check my Supreme Trendhisto: here , and my Supreme Diamond indicator : here ========================================================================= Parameters : Stochastic K and D value , Stochastic period Rsi Period Rsi price ====================================
FREE
Supreme Direction
Abdulkarim Karazon
4 (1)
Indicatori
Supreme Direction is an indicator based on market volatility , the indicator draws a a two lined channel with 2 colors above and below price , this indicator does not repaint or back-paint and signal is not delayed. how to use : long above purple line , short below golden line. Parameters : channel period ========================================================
FREE
Supreme Stoploss
Abdulkarim Karazon
Indicatori
Supreme Stoploss is an indicator for metatrader 4 that is based on the ATR indicator , it gives stoploss/takeprofit as lines drawn above and below the price , this indicator does not repaint/back paint and is not delayed. can be used to determine the stop loss or take profit of a trade using ATR value multiplied by the number set by user. ====================================================================================================== Parameters : ATR SL period : ATR period identity : leave
FREE
Ambitious Dragon EA
Abdulkarim Karazon
5 (1)
Experts
Ambitious Dragon EA è un Expert Advisor progettato specificamente per il trading di eurusd con un intervallo temporale di 1 milione. La logica alla base si basa sull'apertura degli ordini utilizzando una strategia mista, ciò significa che l'EA utilizza la logica di copertura insieme al tasso di vincita e perdita calcolato e quindi l'EA deciderà di aprire le operazioni o saltarle, poiché l'EA è una strategia mista ea, può avere un DD enorme se viene utilizzato il file di set aggressivo e avrà un
Bands Sniper
Abdulkarim Karazon
5 (1)
Indicatori
Solo 10 copie al prezzo attuale, dopodiché il prezzo sarà di 90$ Basato sull'inviluppo e sul tma con le frecce, l'indicatore Bands Sniper è un indicatore multiuso in quanto mostra supporto e resistenza dinamici e fornisce anche segnali di ingresso come frecce di acquisto e vendita. Le impostazioni predefinite si basano su un intervallo di tempo di 1 ora, contattare dopo l'acquisto per la guida completa. Regole di ingresso: ACQUISTA: 1.Candle chiude sotto entrambe le bande          2.La can
SuperOsma Arrow
Abdulkarim Karazon
Indicatori
SuperOsma Arrow è un indicatore supertrend basato su Osma che fornisce segnali di acquisto e vendita, l'indicatore non è ridisegnato e viene fornito con un dashboard che mostra le statistiche dei segnali. Tempi consigliati: 15 e oltre Acquista: la freccia Acquista appare sulla barra aperta, imposta tp e sl come disegnato sul grafico Vendi: la freccia di vendita appare sulla barra aperta, imposta tp e sl come disegnato sul grafico ===============================     La dashboard mostra le in
BinaryMartini
Abdulkarim Karazon
Indicatori
un indicatore per il trading binario basato sul cross 3ma con macd, fornisce segnali di acquisto e vendita all'apertura della barra e non si ridipinge o si retrodipinge l'indicatore non si concentra su un tasso di vincita elevato poiché è stato creato per il trading con martingala, l'indicatore si concentra sul conteggio di segnali perdenti più bassi consecutivi. Strategia: Il deposito minimo è di 1000 unità, iniziamo la negoziazione con 1 unità (la dimensione della transazione è 1 unità per ogn
Statistic Arrow
Abdulkarim Karazon
Indicatori
Basato su 3 strategie incrociate di medie mobili, la freccia statistica fornisce segnali di acquisto e vendita con tp e sl nei punti disegnati sul grafico, viene fornito con un dashboard di test retrospettivo che mostra il tasso di vincita e quante operazioni sono state chiuse, quante hanno vinto, quante hanno persi, profitti finali realizzati, l'indicatore stampa la freccia lungo i lati tp e sl su BAR OPEN e fornisce un avviso preliminare. I parametri sono mostrati nella schermata delle impost
Ambitious Donchian
Abdulkarim Karazon
Indicatori
Ambitious Donchian EA can be downloaded from comment section but it need the ambitious donchian indicator to work. Ambitious Donchian is a Donchian Channel and XO histogram based indicator that gives buy and sell signals in form of up and down arrows with tp and sl as objects on chart. features : 1. Tp and Sl for each signal , the tp and sl can be selected as based on points or ATR value from indicator settings. 2.backtesting dashboard : the dashboard shows the following according to your input
Supreme Arrow
Abdulkarim Karazon
Indicatori
Supreme Arrow è un indicatore a freccia per mt4 basato sulla strategia degli indicatori rsi e demarker. la strategia è adatta ai mercati in trend, ma funziona anche nei mercati in range, soprattutto se viene utilizzata per lo scalping Periodo consigliato: qualunque Componenti aggiuntivi consigliati: 200 SMA L'indicatore Supreme Arrow non viene ridipinto o retroverniciato e il segnale non viene ritardato
Supreme Channel
Abdulkarim Karazon
Indicatori
basato sull'indicatore del canale TV atr, l'indicatore Supreme Channel è una banda dinamica di supporto e resistenza che dà al trader un suggerimento su una potenziale inversione della tendenza attuale. Intervallo di tempo consigliato: 15 milioni e oltre Impostazioni consigliate: predefinite, ma il trader può scegliere di modificare secondo necessità. Parametri: 1. Lunghezza del canale 2.Larghezza di banda (la distanza tra le due linee di canale) 3.Moltiplicatore (moltiplicatore del valor
Supreme Diamond
Abdulkarim Karazon
Indicatori
Supreme Diamond è un indicatore multi-intervallo temporale basato sulla strategia di inversione e di trading di tendenza, l'indicatore non ridipinge o retrovernicia e i segnali non vengono ritardati, l'indicatore fornisce segnali di acquisto e vendita con avviso. l'indicatore ha 2 modalità di segnale che possono essere scelte dall'ingresso (usa la voce migliore come diamanti), se è impostato su vero l'indicatore filtrerà i segnali in modalità normale e fornirà il miglior segnale possibile come
Supreme EmaCross
Abdulkarim Karazon
Indicatori
Supreme EmaCross è un indicatore basato su due medie mobili esponenziali incrociate, genera frecce di acquisto e vendita basate su ema cross e fornisce avvisi sull'apparizione del segnale, l'indicatore non si ridipinge o si retrodipinge e le frecce non vengono ritardate, l'indicatore ha un veloce Pannello di modifica del periodo ema in cui il trader può modificare i valori di ema senza accedere alle impostazioni dell'indicatore, il pannello è mobile. ===========================================
Supreme TrendHisto
Abdulkarim Karazon
Indicatori
Supreme TrendHisto è un indicatore di tendenza che fornisce segnali di tendenza al rialzo e al ribasso, l'indicatore agisce come un istogramma, l'indicatore non si ridipinge/ritarda. Strategia Acquista operazione: incrocio dell'istogramma superiore a 0,65, apriamo un'operazione di acquisto, poiché per l'uscita puoi uscire quando l'istogramma raggiunge il livello di 0,70 o uscire bene. Vendi operazione: l'istogramma incrocia sotto -0,65, apriamo l'operazione di acquisto, poiché per l'uscita p
Supreme MaColor
Abdulkarim Karazon
Indicatori
Supreme MaColor is an indicator based on moving average indicator , it gives up and down trend colors and it has different moving averages types and has multi time frame function , this indicator does not repaint/back-paint/delay signal. =================================================================================== Parameters : Timeframe (what time frame to use to draw Supreme Ma) Ma Period  Ma Type Ma Price (close/open...etc) Average Shift (Ma shift) Multi Time frame on/off ===============
Supreme MaChannel
Abdulkarim Karazon
Indicatori
Supreme MaChannel is an indicator based on moving averages , the indicator gives dynamic support and resistance in bands format. Recommended for reversal traders , add it to your reversal strategy. Parameters :  Supreme MA Period : ma periods Supreme MA Price : close/open/high/low..etc Supreme MA Type : Simple/Exponential/Smoothed/Linear Weighted Deviation : bands deviation the distance between the two band lines
Supreme Entry
Abdulkarim Karazon
Indicatori
Supreme Entry is an arrow signal based indicator that give buy and sell signals , the indicator gives buy/sell signals with alert on candle open/close (depends what you set it to be from inputs) . this indicator does not repaint/back-paint and signal is not delayed. Strategy : Open buy same moment buy arrow appear and open sell same moment a sell arrow appear , close on well or on opposite signal . Recommended Time frame : 15 and above this arrow is good as ? : addon to your existing strategy ,
Stoch Arrow
Abdulkarim Karazon
Indicatori
STOCH ARROW is a long short arrow signal type indicator that is based on standard stochastic oscillator this indicator has 3 methods of giving long and short signal that are as follow : 1.whenever stochastic lines cross 2.when a cross happens in overbought and oversold zones (short arrow on overbought zone cross , long arrow on oversold zone cross) 3.when stochastic lines leave overbought and oversold zones (short arrow on leave from overbought zone  , long arrow leave on oversold zone) this ind
Supreme Trend
Abdulkarim Karazon
Indicatori
Supreme Trend is a reversal/continuation type Oscillator type indicator that is based on Moving average and stochastic indicators this indicator can be used in two methods : Reversal Method : short when golden arrow appear after arrows were above upper level (e.g 70) Reversal Method : long when Purple arrow appear after arrows were below lower level (e.g 30) Trend Method : long when arrows cross above 50 level line , short when arrows cross below 50 level line. use higher ma and stochastic peri
FireArrow
Abdulkarim Karazon
Indicatori
FireArrow is an arrow signal based indicator that give buy and sell signals with tp and sl levels , the indicator gives buy/sell signals with alert on candle close along side tp and sl levels on chart for each signal this indicator does not repaint/back-paint and signal is not delayed. Strategy : Open buy same moment buy arrow appear and open sell same moment a sell arrow appear , set tp as drawn on chart along side sl. Recommended Time frame : 15 and above this arrow is good as ? : addon t
BinarySniperZ
Abdulkarim Karazon
Indicatori
Binary Sniper è un indicatore mt4 che fornisce segnali di acquisto e vendita per il trading di opzioni binarie, questo indicatore ha un approccio diverso, per il trading di opzioni binarie, questo indicatore non ridipinge né ritarda il segnale. REGOLE DI INGRESSO: 1. CHIAMA (ACQUISTA), Quando una candela rossa si chiude con il colore binario della barra di precisione sul verde dopo che era rossa. (primo cambio di colore) 2. PUT (VENDITA), quando una candela verde si chiude con il colore binario
StalkeR Arrow
Abdulkarim Karazon
5 (3)
Indicatori
StalkeR Arrow è un indicatore a freccia che fornisce segnali di acquisto e vendita sulla barra aperta/intra bar, questo indicatore si basa su modelli di azione dei prezzi e frattali questo indicatore fornisce tp e sl per ogni segnale di acquisto e vendita, tp e sl sono sotto forma di linee sopra e sotto ciascun segnale, si estendono fino alla formazione di un nuovo segnale questo indicatore dispone di un pannello/dashboard di backtest che fornisce statistiche di vincita/sconfitta dei segnali
Renko Star
Abdulkarim Karazon
Indicatori
Renko Star è un indicatore di tipo freccia mt4 progettato per scambiare grafici renko, questo indicatore ha un dashboard di backtest che fornisce al trader informazioni utili come tasso di vincita e punti vinti, fornisce anche tp e sl nella moltiplicazione atr x, questo indicatore dà il suo segnale sulla barra aperta o intra bar e ha un segno giallo che segnerà il prezzo esatto in cui è stato dato il segnale, il modo per utilizzare questo indicatore è aprire un acquisto o una vendita secondo la
SuperEntryx
Abdulkarim Karazon
Indicatori
Super Entry è un indicatore di tipo freccia tutto in uno in cui fornisce segnali lunghi e brevi solo sui livelli tp e sl che si basano sul valore ATR e possono essere modificati e ottimizzati, questo indicatore fornisce un pannello di backtest che mostra il tasso di vincita e altre statistiche per dare una visione chiara di quanta precisione aspettarsi. questo indicatore non si ridipinge o si retrovernicia e il segnale arriva a barra aperta senza ritardo. Parametri: impostazioni: valori dell
Gold Mystery
Abdulkarim Karazon
Experts
L'ea Gold Mystery è un bot basato sul trading di tendenze che utilizza diversi indicatori personalizzati integrati nel suo codice per determinare le opportunità di acquisto e vendita, questo ea funziona alla grande sull'oro ed è testato su un timeframe di 5 milioni di oro, tuttavia può essere utilizzato su altre coppie ma sono necessari ulteriori test a ritroso. L'ea utilizza due metodi per chiudere un segnale: 1. TP/SL nella moltiplicazione del valore ATR, questo farà sì che l'ea imposti un
Renko Masterx
Abdulkarim Karazon
Indicatori
Renko Masterx è un indicatore di tipo freccia mt4 progettato per scambiare grafici renko, questo indicatore ha un dashboard di backtest che fornisce al trader informazioni utili come tasso di vincita e punti vinti, fornisce anche tp e sl nella moltiplicazione atr x, questo indicatore dà il suo segnale sulla barra aperta o intra bar, e ha un indicatore bianco che segnerà il prezzo esatto in cui è stato dato il segnale, il modo per utilizzare questo indicatore è aprire un acquisto o una vendita s
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione