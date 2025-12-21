Unique Fighter Pro MT5

Unique Fighter Pro differs from Unique Fighter EA in the followings ways.


  • The EA can be used not only for Gold, Eur/Usd, Gbp/Usd, but also for all JPY pairs and Bitcoin BTC.
  • Fully usable for cent accounts and micro accounts (e.g. 0.001 Lot Xau/Usd
  • Profit Close Method "Individual Close"
  • Draw Down detector for automatic change of profit close method.
  • Recovery mode (push in case of counter moments).
  • Separate TP setting.
  • Trailing Stop loss for the Close at Average Method
  • No Lot Limitation


Planned enhancements for the Pro version:


  • Trade panel for manually adding orders (for traders who recognize good entry points)
  • Auto GMT calculation and trading start restriction after weekend and holiday
  • News Filter to minimize trading risks


This is not a short-term project. If you decide to purchase early, you can benefit from the low price, as well as upcoming enhancements and applications (Forex, Indices,Oil, etc..)


The EA will be offered at a lower price for the launch! There is no final price or price increments. Prices will be changed at most once a week, on Sundays.



Please note: Default settings must be adjusted for the Expert Advisor to function properly.

For an initial backtest, please download the File "Pro_Backtest for listed brokers":


After purchase I will send you the setfiles for XAU, BTC and Aud/Jpy


Setfiles


On the Gold M5 chart, the EA was tested on the following brokers:


Vantange FX, VT Markets, PuPrime, Roboforex, Neex, IC Markets, Fusion Markets, Pepperstone. For XM Global and Octa FX only one value need to be adjusted. 



Unique Fighter Pro is a flexible Expert Advisor that gives traders a high degree of freedom in choosing their preferred balance between risk and profit.

It is timeframe-independent but was specifically developed for trading on the Gold (XAU/USD) M5 chart. The Pro version is the further development of the Unique Fighter EA and will be usable on all trading instruments in the future.


The core strategy is based on retesting breakout zones after a pullback. However, not every breakout automatically triggers a buy or sell signal for a reversal. In addition to the pullback distance, several conditions must be met regarding the breakout candle itself and the subsequent candles before trades are opened.


The first order is generated as a single order with a defined TP. Depending on the profit close method and price movement, the EA becomes a smart grid EA with a wide range of martingale options to choose from. AI is not used here, but rather solid chart technical analysis.


If the results are still not successful, send me a private message. I'll be happy to help!

Recommendations

  • Currency Pair: XAU/USD ; Eur/Usd ; Gbp/Usd ; All Jpy Pairs ; Bitcoin
  • Timeframe: M5
  • Minimum Deposit: $1,000
  • Account Type: ECN / Raw spread and Swap Free! 
  • Broker: Designed on Vantage Fx , any other
  • Leverage: Minimum 1:30 (recommended 1:500)
  • Account Mode: Hedge
  • Broker: 2 and 3 digits 

What Makes Unique Fighter Unique?


Unlike standard Martingale or Averaging EAs, Unique Fighter introduces a more dynamic approach:

  • The EA does not wait until all orders have reached the profit value to close positions. Instead, after an editable number of positions, it allows individual orders to be closed during swings, even if an order cycle is still active.
  • This trading style increases the frequency of trades and helps maximize profits.
  • Nearly all parameters can be optimized individually for both buy and sell directions, giving traders the ability to adjust risk tolerance precisely to their own needs.


The EA masters both classic averaging and the advanced mixed style (average + single close)!


Important Notes


      This is not a Plug-and-Play EA.

  • Especially the profit close method “Close Individual Orders” must be optimized for your broker if you use a broker other than Vantage FX, as the results can vary significantly from broker to broker. The default settings provided may not deliver the same performance on every account. Please write me if you need support or in case of questions how to set up the EA.
  • We strongly recommend testing the EA on a demo account for a few weeks with your broker before moving to live trading. This will help you understand the EA’s logic and compare backtest results with live/demo performance.
  • After purchase, you will receive several basic configuration files. These may need further fine-tuning depending on your broker. Full support for installation and setup is provided.


This is an honest product, presented with both its strengths and limitations.

No developer can foresee every possible market condition. Depending on your personal risk tolerance, you may achieve substantial profits—but losses are equally possible. Trade responsibly, only invest capital you are prepared to lose, and always adjust risk settings according to your goals.


Past performance of Unique Fighter is not a guarantee of future results.

By using EA, you act on your own responsibility!


For backtesting, you need to download the provided Setfile.


If you want to start with your own optimization on your broker, first test different retracements, the TP in % and, in close average mode, the number of pips in profit. Of course, further optimizations or strategies can also be carried out there using EMA or Bollinger Bands.


At the end you set your individual Stop Loss byself.


Experienced traders can optimize the PCM “Close Individual Orders” themselves and select the number of additional orders that are first treated as “Close at Average” before further orders are transferred to individual TP mode.

If you encounter problems during setup or do not achieve positive results despite using the provided set files, send me a private message and I will assist you.


To all owners: It would be great if you could write an honest review so that other users can benefit from it. In addition, criticism, whether positive or negative, provides an opportunity to improve the product if necessary. If you wish, please include in your review which broker you use and which profit close method led to the review. Thank you very much!


