Smart Stop Indicator MT5

Smart Stop Indicator – Intelligent Stop-Loss Precision Directly on Your Chart

Overview
The Smart Stop Indicator is the tailored solution for traders who want to place their stop loss clearly and methodically – instead of guessing or relying on gut feeling. This tool combines classic price-action logic (higher highs, lower lows) with modern breakout recognition, identifying where the next logical stop level truly is. Whether in trending markets, ranges, or fast breakout phases, the indicator displays optimal SL zones and their status (“new”, “broken”, “valid”) directly on the chart.

Highlights

Automatic, price-action-based stop placement
• Detects meaningful stop-loss levels based on market structure and live price dynamics

Smart breakout sensitivity
• Adapts to breakouts and rapid directional shifts without forcing premature stop adjustments

Works on every timeframe
• Equally effective for scalpers on M1 and swing traders on H1 or H4 – the logic remains consistently reliable across all chart periods

Gives price room to breathe
• Designed to keep stops disciplined yet flexible, allowing trends to unfold naturally and maximizing the potential of each move – without “choking” trades by trailing too aggressively

Universal market compatibility
• Functional on all trading instruments: Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto, Stocks and more – one logic that works everywhere

Clear and minimal visualization
• Clean chart display with only the essential stop levels and their state — no distraction, just actionable guidance

Structured discipline for every trader
• Makes risk management controlled and methodical — suitable for both new and professional traders seeking consistency

With the Smart Stop Indicator, traders benefit from a robust, transparent, and disciplined stop-loss method that adapts to price behavior, respects market structure, and supports long-running trends — without rigid, mechanical rules.

Perfect together with Smart Stop Scanner
Combine the Smart Stop Indicator with the Smart Stop Scanner to instantly spot valid, broken, and emerging stop levels across your entire watchlist — while keeping precise, on-chart stop placement for each individual trade.

Both tools share the same advanced market-structure and breakout logic, creating a unified stop-management system that supports any trading style, asset class, and time horizon — from fast M1 scalping to long-running H4 swing trades.

Plus de l'auteur
FX Volume
Daniel Stein
4.61 (36)
Indicateurs
FX Volume : Découvrez le Sentiment du Marché tel que perçu par un Courtier Présentation Rapide Vous souhaitez faire passer votre approche de trading au niveau supérieur ? FX Volume vous fournit, en temps réel, des informations sur la manière dont les traders particuliers et les courtiers sont positionnés—bien avant la publication de rapports retardés comme le COT. Que vous visiez des gains réguliers ou recherchiez simplement un avantage plus solide sur les marchés, FX Volume vous aide à repére
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (23)
Indicateurs
FX Power : Analysez la force des devises pour des décisions de trading plus intelligentes Aperçu FX Power est l'outil essentiel pour comprendre la force réelle des principales devises et de l'or, quelles que soient les conditions du marché. En identifiant les devises fortes à acheter et les faibles à vendre, FX Power simplifie vos décisions de trading et révèle des opportunités à forte probabilité. Que vous suiviez les tendances ou anticipiez les retournements à l'aide de valeurs extrêmes de D
FX Levels MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Indicateurs
FX Levels : Des zones de Support et Résistance d’une Précision Exceptionnelle pour Tous les Marchés Présentation Rapide Vous recherchez un moyen fiable pour déterminer des niveaux de support et résistance dans n’importe quel marché—paires de devises, indices, actions ou matières premières ? FX Levels associe la méthode traditionnelle « Lighthouse » à une approche dynamique de pointe, offrant une précision quasi universelle. Grâce à notre expérience réelle avec des brokers et à des mises à jour
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.86 (21)
Indicateurs
FX Volume : Découvrez le Sentiment du Marché tel que perçu par un Courtier Présentation Rapide Vous souhaitez faire passer votre approche de trading au niveau supérieur ? FX Volume vous fournit, en temps réel, des informations sur la manière dont les traders particuliers et les courtiers sont positionnés—bien avant la publication de rapports retardés comme le COT. Que vous visiez des gains réguliers ou recherchiez simplement un avantage plus solide sur les marchés, FX Volume vous aide à repére
Custom Alerts AIO MT5
Daniel Stein
Utilitaires
Custom Alerts AIO : Surveillez tous les marchés à la fois — sans aucune configuration Présentation Custom Alerts AIO est une solution de surveillance du marché prête à l’emploi, sans configuration nécessaire. Tous les indicateurs requis — FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels, IX Power — sont directement intégrés. Aucun graphique n’est affiché, ce qui rend cet outil idéal pour la génération d’alertes en temps réel. Il prend en charge toutes les classes d’actifs proposées par votre courtie
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicateurs
FX Power : Analysez la force des devises pour des décisions de trading plus intelligentes Aperçu FX Power est l'outil essentiel pour comprendre la force réelle des principales devises et de l'or, quelles que soient les conditions du marché. En identifiant les devises fortes à acheter et les faibles à vendre, FX Power simplifie vos décisions de trading et révèle des opportunités à forte probabilité. Que vous suiviez les tendances ou anticipiez les retournements à l'aide de valeurs extrêmes de D
FX Dynamic MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (4)
Indicateurs
FX Dynamic : Suivez la volatilité et les tendances grâce à une analyse ATR personnalisable Vue d’ensemble FX Dynamic est un outil performant s’appuyant sur les calculs de l’Average True Range (ATR) pour fournir aux traders des informations incomparables sur la volatilité quotidienne et intrajournalière. En définissant des seuils de volatilité clairs — par exemple 80 %, 100 % et 130 % — vous pouvez rapidement repérer des opportunités de profit ou recevoir des avertissements lorsque le marché dé
IX Power MT5
Daniel Stein
4.9 (10)
Indicateurs
IX Power : Découvrez des insights de marché pour les indices, matières premières, cryptomonnaies et forex Vue d’ensemble IX Power est un outil polyvalent conçu pour analyser la force des indices, matières premières, cryptomonnaies et symboles forex. Tandis que FX Power offre une précision maximale pour les paires de devises en utilisant toutes les données disponibles, IX Power se concentre exclusivement sur les données du symbole sous-jacent. Cela fait de IX Power un excellent choix pour les m
IX Power MT4
Daniel Stein
4.8 (10)
Indicateurs
IX Power : Découvrez des insights de marché pour les indices, matières premières, cryptomonnaies et forex Vue d’ensemble IX Power est un outil polyvalent conçu pour analyser la force des indices, matières premières, cryptomonnaies et symboles forex. Tandis que FX Power offre une précision maximale pour les paires de devises en utilisant toutes les données disponibles, IX Power se concentre exclusivement sur les données du symbole sous-jacent. Cela fait de IX Power un excellent choix pour les m
FX Levels MT4
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Indicateurs
FX Levels : Des zones de Support et Résistance d’une Précision Exceptionnelle pour Tous les Marchés Présentation Rapide Vous recherchez un moyen fiable pour déterminer des niveaux de support et résistance dans n’importe quel marché—paires de devises, indices, actions ou matières premières ? FX Levels associe la méthode traditionnelle « Lighthouse » à une approche dynamique de pointe, offrant une précision quasi universelle. Grâce à notre expérience réelle avec des brokers et à des mises à jour
FX Dynamic MT4
Daniel Stein
Indicateurs
FX Dynamic : Suivez la volatilité et les tendances grâce à une analyse ATR personnalisable Vue d’ensemble FX Dynamic est un outil performant s’appuyant sur les calculs de l’Average True Range (ATR) pour fournir aux traders des informations incomparables sur la volatilité quotidienne et intrajournalière. En définissant des seuils de volatilité clairs — par exemple 80 %, 100 % et 130 % — vous pouvez rapidement repérer des opportunités de profit ou recevoir des avertissements lorsque le marché dé
SIEA Pro MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
3.75 (4)
Experts
Libérez la puissance de SIEA PRO NG : L'EA de trading intelligent de nouvelle génération SIEA PRO NG n'est pas seulement une mise à jour - c'est un bond en avant révolutionnaire. Développé avec une technologie de pointe et soutenu par cinq années de données propriétaires en volume réel, SIEA PRO NG est conçu pour vous aider à trader plus intelligemment, plus rapidement et plus efficacement que jamais. Que vous soyez un trader chevronné ou un novice en matière de systèmes automatisés, cet EA of
FX Trend MT5
Daniel Stein
4.67 (36)
Indicateurs
Vous voulez devenir un trader forex 5 étoiles constamment rentable ? 1.   Lisez la description de base de notre   système de   trading simple et   la mise à jour majeure de sa stratégie en 2020 2.   Envoyez une capture d'écran de votre achat pour recevoir votre invitation personnelle à notre chat de trading exclusif FX Trend   affiche la direction de la tendance, sa durée, son intensité et l'évaluation de la tendance qui en résulte pour tous les cadres temporels en temps réel. Vous verrez d'un
Custom Alerts MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (8)
Utilitaires
Custom Alerts : Surveillez plusieurs marchés sans jamais manquer une configuration clé Présentation Custom Alerts est une solution dynamique pour les traders qui souhaitent surveiller plusieurs instruments de manière centralisée. En intégrant les données de nos outils phares — comme FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels et IX Power — Custom Alerts vous alerte automatiquement des mouvements importants du marché sans avoir à surveiller plusieurs graphiques ou risquer de manquer des opportun
Trade Manager MT5
Daniel Stein
4.33 (3)
Utilitaires
Vous voulez devenir un trader forex 5 étoiles constamment rentable ? 1.   Lisez la description de base de notre   système de   trading simple   et  de  sa mise à jour stratégique majeure en 2020 2.   Envoyez une capture d'écran de votre achat pour obtenir votre invitation personnelle à notre chat de trading exclusif Ce gestionnaire de trades   est le complément idéal pour tous les utilisateurs de   FX Trend   qui souhaitent utiliser une gestion des trades entièrement automatisée. Il détecte im
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilitaires
Custom Alerts AIO : Surveillez tous les marchés à la fois — sans aucune configuration Présentation Custom Alerts AIO est une solution de surveillance du marché prête à l’emploi, sans configuration nécessaire. Tous les indicateurs requis — FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels, IX Power — sont directement intégrés. Aucun graphique n’est affiché, ce qui rend cet outil idéal pour la génération d’alertes en temps réel. Il prend en charge toutes les classes d’actifs proposées par votre courtie
Powerplay Trade Manager
Daniel Stein
5 (30)
Utilitaires
Vous voulez devenir un trader forex 5 étoiles constamment rentable ? 1. Lisez la description de base de notre système de trading simple et  de  sa mise à jour stratégique majeure en 2020 2. Envoyez une capture d'écran de votre achat pour obtenir votre invitation personnelle à notre chat de trading exclusif Ce gestionnaire de trades est le complément idéal pour tous les utilisateurs de FX Trend qui souhaitent utiliser une gestion des trades entièrement automatisée. Il détecte immédiatement vos
Taurus MT5
Daniel Stein
3 (2)
Experts
Libérez la cohérence et la confiance dans votre trading avec Taurus Taurus représente le summum de l'innovation et du raffinement dans le trading de la réversion moyenne, alimenté par nos données exclusives de volume de trading réel. Conçu pour offrir un équilibre exceptionnel entre le risque et la récompense, Taurus garantit une expérience de trading sans stress tout en gérant les transactions avec précision et soin. Pourquoi choisir Taurus ? Stratégie avancée de retour à la moyenne : Constr
FX Trend
Daniel Stein
4.8 (96)
Indicateurs
Vous voulez devenir un trader forex 5 étoiles constamment rentable ? 1. Lisez la description de base de notre système de trading simple et la mise à jour majeure de sa stratégie en 2020 2. Envoyez une capture d'écran de votre achat pour recevoir votre invitation personnelle à notre chat de trading exclusif FX Trend affiche la direction de la tendance, sa durée, son intensité et l'évaluation de la tendance qui en résulte pour tous les cadres temporels en temps réel. Vous verrez d'un coup d'œil
Crosshair MT5
Daniel Stein
Utilitaires
Crosshair est un outil fantastique qui simplifie notre analyse graphique en alignant parfaitement les bougies de prix avec les valeurs des indicateurs dans les sous-fenêtres. Vous pouvez l'activer et le désactiver par une simple pression sur la touche "C" de votre clavier, et il offre un mode règle pour des mesures précises qui peut être activé et désactivé par la touche "R" de votre clavier. Veuillez regarder notre court tutoriel vidéo intégré ci-dessous pour voir comment il fonctionne.
Custom Alerts MT4
Daniel Stein
5 (7)
Utilitaires
Custom Alerts : Surveillez plusieurs marchés sans jamais manquer une configuration clé Présentation Custom Alerts est une solution dynamique pour les traders qui souhaitent surveiller plusieurs instruments de manière centralisée. En intégrant les données de nos outils phares — comme FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels et IX Power — Custom Alerts vous alerte automatiquement des mouvements importants du marché sans avoir à surveiller plusieurs graphiques ou risquer de manquer des opportun
SI Connect MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (3)
Utilitaires
SI Connect est un utilitaire qui établit la connexion à nos serveurs pour utiliser FX Volume ou les systèmes de trading SIEA. Instructions techniques pour préparer votre terminal à l'utilisation de SI Connect Autorisez les requêtes web et insérez https://stein.investments dans la liste des URLs autorisées dans votre Terminal Options -> Subcategory Expert Advisors . Vous n'avez besoin que d'une seule instance d'EA par terminal, mais elle doit fonctionner constamment en arrière-plan pour récupére
FREE
SIEA Zen
Daniel Stein
4 (4)
Experts
SIEA ZEN - major update TRADING STYLE SIEA ZEN trades all 28 trading pairs based on the 8 major currencies, USD, CAD, EUR, CHF, GBP, AUD, NZD, and JPY. Our unique volume analysis determines market imbalance and how intense they are to spot reverse entry opportunities. SIEA ZEN  closes all its positions at the end of every month and starts a new cycle at the beginning of the next month. In this way, we'll achieve an awesome low drawdown while the profits are still outstanding. The average
SI Connect
Daniel Stein
5 (3)
Utilitaires
SI Connect est un utilitaire qui établit la connexion à nos serveurs pour utiliser FX Volume ou les systèmes de trading SIEA. Instructions techniques pour préparer votre terminal à l'utilisation de SI Connect Autorisez les requêtes web et insérez https://stein.investments dans la liste des URLs autorisées dans votre Terminal Options -> Subcategory Expert Advisors . Vous n'avez besoin que d'une seule instance d'EA par terminal, mais elle doit fonctionner constamment en arrière-plan pour récupére
FREE
SIEA Zen MT4
Daniel Stein
Experts
SIEA ZEN - major update We recommend using the SIEA MT5 versions to run realistic real-tick multi-symbol backtest. TRADING STYLE SIEA ZEN   trades all 28 trading pairs based on the 8 major currencies, USD, CAD, EUR, CHF, GBP, AUD, NZD, and JPY. Our unique volume analysis determines market imbalance and how intense they are to spot reverse entry opportunities. SIEA ZEN  closes all its positions at the end of every month and starts a new cycle at the beginning of the next month. In this way
Crosshair
Daniel Stein
Utilitaires
Crosshair est un outil fantastique qui simplifie notre analyse graphique en alignant parfaitement les bougies de prix avec les valeurs des indicateurs dans les sous-fenêtres. Vous pouvez l'activer et le désactiver par une simple pression sur la touche "C" de votre clavier, et il offre un mode règle pour des mesures précises qui peut être activé et désactivé par la touche "R" de votre clavier. Veuillez regarder notre court tutoriel vidéo intégré ci-dessous pour voir comment il fonctionne.
SIEA Pro MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
Experts
Libérez la puissance de SIEA PRO NG : L'EA de trading intelligent de nouvelle génération SIEA PRO NG n'est pas seulement une mise à jour - c'est un bond en avant révolutionnaire. Développé avec une technologie de pointe et soutenu par cinq années de données propriétaires en volume réel, SIEA PRO NG est conçu pour vous aider à trader plus intelligemment, plus rapidement et plus efficacement que jamais. Que vous soyez un trader chevronné ou un novice en matière de systèmes automatisés, cet EA of
Taurus MT4
Daniel Stein
Experts
Libérez la cohérence et la confiance dans votre trading avec Taurus Taurus représente le summum de l'innovation et du raffinement dans le trading de la réversion moyenne, alimenté par nos données exclusives de volume de trading réel. Conçu pour offrir un équilibre exceptionnel entre le risque et la récompense, Taurus garantit une expérience de trading sans stress tout en gérant les transactions avec précision et soin. Pourquoi choisir Taurus ? Stratégie avancée de retour à la moyenne : Constr
Smart Stop Scanner MT5
Daniel Stein
Utilitaires
Smart Stop Scanner – Multi-Asset Stop Management with Clarity & Automation Overview The Smart Stop Scanner takes stop-loss monitoring to the next level — designed for traders who follow multiple markets simultaneously or prefer streamlined, automated workflows. It brings the logic of the Smart Stop Indicator into an interactive MetaTrader panel and evaluates dozens of symbols at once: for every instrument, the current stop zones, status changes, new and broken levels, as well as critical dista
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis