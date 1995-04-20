Smart Stop Indicator MT5

Smart Stop Indicator – Intelligent Stop-Loss Precision Directly on Your Chart

Overview

The Smart Stop Indicator is the tailored solution for traders who want to place their stop loss clearly and methodically – instead of guessing or relying on gut feeling. This tool combines classic price-action logic (higher highs, lower lows) with modern breakout recognition, identifying where the next logical stop level truly is. Whether in trending markets, ranges, or fast breakout phases, the indicator displays optimal SL zones and their status (“new”, “broken”, “valid”) directly on the chart.

Highlights

Automatic, price-action-based stop placement

• Detects meaningful stop-loss levels based on market structure and live price dynamics Smart breakout sensitivity

• Adapts to breakouts and rapid directional shifts without forcing premature stop adjustments Works on every timeframe

• Equally effective for scalpers on M1 and swing traders on H1 or H4 – the logic remains consistently reliable across all chart periods Gives price room to breathe

• Designed to keep stops disciplined yet flexible, allowing trends to unfold naturally and maximizing the potential of each move – without “choking” trades by trailing too aggressively Universal market compatibility

• Functional on all trading instruments: Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto, Stocks and more – one logic that works everywhere Clear and minimal visualization

• Clean chart display with only the essential stop levels and their state — no distraction, just actionable guidance Structured discipline for every trader

• Makes risk management controlled and methodical — suitable for both new and professional traders seeking consistency

With the Smart Stop Indicator, traders benefit from a robust, transparent, and disciplined stop-loss method that adapts to price behavior, respects market structure, and supports long-running trends — without rigid, mechanical rules.

Perfect together with Smart Stop Scanner

Combine the Smart Stop Indicator with the Smart Stop Scanner to instantly spot valid, broken, and emerging stop levels across your entire watchlist — while keeping precise, on-chart stop placement for each individual trade.

Both tools share the same advanced market-structure and breakout logic, creating a unified stop-management system that supports any trading style, asset class, and time horizon — from fast M1 scalping to long-running H4 swing trades.