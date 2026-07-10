Margin Call Direct Hedger

Strategy:

This is a Guard for your account in case the Margin Call of the Account is called. The most brokers have Margin Call at Margin Level of 100%.

If account Margin Level is below TriggerMarginLevelPercent (100%), the EA checks all open account positions. For every non-hedge position it opens one reverse position with the same symbol and same volume.

After that it will remove itself from the Chart


IMPORTANT:

  • CHECK this manually on the Account before using this EA. Only some Broker offer this: Opening of new Heding Postion do not need more margin.
  • Requires a hedging account. On a netting account this logic will not work.
  • Existing hedge positions created by this EA are skipped to prevent an endless loop.
  • Hedge comments include the source position ticket, so the same source position will not be hedged twice.

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Only for Broker The5er: input long   MagicNumber    = 1000;   // Magic number for this EA input double StartLots      = 0.01;   // Lots amount to start input long   MaxOrders      = 3;      // Maximum number of positions this EA can open input bool   PrintDebugLogs = false;  // Print detailed logs true/false input group "Grid Settings" input bool   EqualVolumeGrid      = false; // true: all grid positions use StartLots input long   MinDistance          = 3500;  // Distance to open the next orde
FREE
Buy Steady Climber
Minh Tu Duong
Experts
input long   MagicNumber    = 1000;  // Magic number for this EA input double StartLots = 0.01 // Lots amount to start input long MaxOrders = 3 // Maximum number of positions this EA can open input bool   PrintDebugLogs = false;    // Print detailed logs  -- Grid Setting --  input bool EqualVolumeGrid = false // True: all grid positions use StartLots   input long MinDistance = 1000 // Distance to open the next order (points)  input double MinDistanceMultiplier = 2.0 // Distance multiplier
FREE
CTI Direct Auto Climber
Minh Tu Duong
Experts
input group "General Settings" input long   MagicNumber    = 5000;   // Magic number for this EA input bool   PrintDebugLogs = false;  // Print detailed logs true/false input group "Risk Settings" input double IndexMaxDrawdownInPercentage = 0.45; // 0.45 means 45 percent input double MaxLossLevel = 95000.00; // Maximum loss level in account currency input group "Grid Settings" input long   MinDistance          = 3500;  // Distance to open the next order (points) input double MinDistanceMultip
FREE
Auto Buy Steady Climber
Minh Tu Duong
Experts
input group "General Settings" input long   MagicNumber    = 1000;   // Magic number for this EA input bool   PrintDebugLogs = false;  // Print detailed logs true/false input group "Risk Settings" input double IndexMaxDrawdownInPercentage = 0.45; // 0.45 means 45 percent input group "Grid Settings" input long   MinDistance          = 3500;  // Distance to open the next order (points) input double MinDistanceMultiplier = 2.5;  // Distance multiplier for each additional order input group "Targe
FREE
Max Loss Level Hedger
Minh Tu Duong
Utilities
input double MaxLossLevel      = 500.0; // Max Loss Level in account currency input double SafetyBufferMoney = 10.0;  // Safe Buffer. In this case Threshold be 500+10 = 510 input int    CheckEverySeconds = 2; input bool   is_debugged       = false; // Print additional messages in the Terminal It will checks every CheckEverySeconds. If the total Loss of the account Go below Threshold of  MaxLossLevel + SafeBufferMoney, then start Heding: for each open Position, open a new reversed Position with
FREE
Max daily Loss Guard
Minh Tu Duong
Utilities
FTMO Max Daily Loss Guard is a simple MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed to monitor the net profit and loss of all open positions. It checks the account every few seconds and automatically closes all open positions when the current net loss exceeds the defined daily loss limit minus the safety buffer. The EA is built to help traders protect their capital, reduce risk and stay within strict risk-management rules such as the FTMO Max Daily Loss limit.
FREE
Max Loss Guard
Minh Tu Duong
Utilities
input double MaxDailyLoss      = 500.0; // Maximum floating loss in account currency input double SafetyBufferMoney = 10.0;  // Trigger at MaxDailyLoss - SafetyBufferMoney input int    CheckEverySeconds = 2; input bool   is_debugged       = false; // Print additional messages in the Terminal input bool   is_Closing_All_Positions = false; // if false for each open position, each new reversed position with the same symbol & lot size will be opened. This EA will then remove itself from the Chart
FREE
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