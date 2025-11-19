Trade Planner MT5

How often do traders open positions and feel anxious about the potential impact on their capital if the market moves against them?

Stop-loss orders help — but they only act after a decision has been made. With earlier planning, even a “worst-case scenario” can be anticipated in advance. Without it, trades may close prematurely or, in extreme situations, a margin call may occur, leading to automatic stop-outs once the margin level drops below the required threshold.

With the right planning tool, you can stay in control — not leave it to chance.

Trade Planner is an advanced money management tool for MetaTrader 5 designed to plan, control, and analyze multiple potential account scenarios within a trading account.
It helps traders assess how equity, margin, and balance may change under different market conditions — before opening or modifying real trades.

The core of the program consists of two main elements:

  • VPO — virtual positions, pending orders, or open trades that serve as trading points.
  • EP — evaluation point acting as a target level that defines separate account scenarios based on total profit and swap from all linked VPOs.

By linking any type of trading point (VPO) with evaluation points (EPs), the Trade Planner lets you model how key account parameters would change depending on the performance (profit and swap) of the connected trading points, helping you forecast outcomes and manage risk more effectively.


Key Capabilities:

  • Analyze multiple account scenarios and simulate outcomes based on projected profit and swap from trading points.
  • Ability to convert virtual trading points into pending orders.
  • Monitor real-time equity across all open positions (including those placed by any EA) and adjust your plan dynamically, e.g., including additional virtual trades.
  • Automatically adjust the Evaluation Point (EP) price based on a specified target profit whenever linked VPOs are modified.
  • Identify critical risk thresholds to estimate margin call and stop-out levels before the market reaches them.
  • Enable or disable profit and swap calculations for any virtual or real position to refine projections.
  • Create up to 10 graphical layouts (presets) per symbol, each representing a distinct strategy or risk-management setup.
  • Integrate seamlessly with MetaTrader as an Expert Advisor, ensuring full access to native functions such as order handling, margin, and profit calculations.


Additional Notes:

  • Swaps are calculated using the instrument’s current swap rates.
  • Requires a hedging account type (allows simultaneous buy and sell positions).
  • Ensure Algo Trading and One-Click Trading are enabled in MetaTrader before using order management functions.


For more information, check the User Manual or the Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) articles.


Supported Assets: Forex pairs, Stock indices, Metals, Commodities, Stocks (CFDs), Cryptocurrencies


Important Note:

All calculations in this program are based on current market data (exchange rates). For the most reliable results, it is recommended to use trading symbols whose profit is directly denominated in the account currency (e.g., AUDUSD when the account currency is USD). For instruments that require cross-currency conversion, the system uses the most recent exchange rates available at the time of calculation. However, for relatively recent historical periods, profit and swap calculations for cross-currency pairs can provide results that are reasonably close to the actual values, assuming only a small deviation in exchange rates over time.

