Trade Planner ver 1.4 - USER MANUAL

INTRODUCTION



By default, a newly created VPO functions as a harmless virtual position trade point. It does not expose your real account to any risk, yet it has all the necessary properties to plan and prepare trades effectively, such as placing pending orders.

When VPOs of any trade type are linked with Evaluation Points (EPs), the Trade Planner provides insight into how key account parameters — including equity, free margin, and margin level — would change, taking into account the profits and swaps of the linked VPOs. This enables traders to anticipate outcomes and manage risk more effectively before significant market movements occur.