Heikin Ashi Awesome Oscillator

5

This is the Bill Williams Awesome Oscillator indicator calculated from Heikin Ashi candles. Here you find multi-colored histogram which is helpful when identify weakness or strength of trend in the market. To use it, just simply drop it on the chart and you don't need to change parameters except one: switch between Heikin Ashi or normal candles (see attached picture).

Vladimir Lovec
1992
Vladimir Lovec 2024.11.05 13:37 
 

Very good.

Rafal Krzysztof Manuszewski
2387
Rafal Krzysztof Manuszewski 2024.10.07 14:23 
 

bardzo dobry

Neil Richard Pinheiro
395
Neil Richard Pinheiro 2023.06.25 10:25 
 

This Oscillator is indeed awesome. No indicator is 100% accurate but I use this indicator in conjunction with another indicator that is giving me over 90% winning trades. Thank you Mr. Knoff!

