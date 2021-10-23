Heikin Ashi Awesome Oscillator
- Indicators
- Wojciech Daniel Knoff
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 24 May 2022
This is the Bill Williams Awesome Oscillator indicator calculated from Heikin Ashi candles. Here you find multi-colored histogram which is helpful when identify weakness or strength of trend in the market. To use it, just simply drop it on the chart and you don't need to change parameters except one: switch between Heikin Ashi or normal candles (see attached picture).
Very good.